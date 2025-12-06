توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (السبت)، هطول أمطار غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تؤدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، والأجزاء الشمالية من منطقة المدينة المنورة.
وأشار التقرير، إلى أن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لتكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق مكة المكرمة، الباحة، جازان كذلك على أجزاء من منطقتي القصيم، وحائل، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين تنشط الرياح السطحية التي تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على الأجزاء الغربية والجنوبية الغربية من المملكة.
وبين أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10-38 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم /ساعة مع هطول الأمطار الغزيرة على الجزء الشمالي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع هطول الأمطار الغزيرة على الجزء الشمالي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع هطول الأمطار الغزيرة على الجزء الشمالي.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وشرقية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10 - 30 كم/ساعة تتحول ليلًا جنوبية غربية إلى جنوبية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Saturday) heavy rainfall that will lead to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand, resulting in nearly zero visibility in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, and the northern parts of the Medina region.
The report indicated that the opportunity remains favorable for the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain over parts of the highlands in the Makkah region, Al-Baha, Jazan, as well as parts of the Qassim and Ha'il regions. Fog formation is also not ruled out in parts of those areas and in parts of the Eastern region, while surface winds will be active, limiting horizontal visibility in the western and southwestern parts of the Kingdom.
It clarified that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is from the southeast to the southwest at a speed of 10-38 km/h, reaching over 60 km/h with heavy rainfall in the northern part, and wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two and a half meters with heavy rainfall in the northern part, while the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming choppy with heavy rainfall in the northern part.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be from the north to the northwest in the northern and central parts, and from the east to the northeast in the southern part at a speed of 10-30 km/h, shifting at night to the southwest and southeast in the northern and central parts, with wave heights from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be light waves.