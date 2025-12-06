The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Saturday) heavy rainfall that will lead to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand, resulting in nearly zero visibility in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, and the northern parts of the Medina region.

The report indicated that the opportunity remains favorable for the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain over parts of the highlands in the Makkah region, Al-Baha, Jazan, as well as parts of the Qassim and Ha'il regions. Fog formation is also not ruled out in parts of those areas and in parts of the Eastern region, while surface winds will be active, limiting horizontal visibility in the western and southwestern parts of the Kingdom.

It clarified that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is from the southeast to the southwest at a speed of 10-38 km/h, reaching over 60 km/h with heavy rainfall in the northern part, and wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two and a half meters with heavy rainfall in the northern part, while the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming choppy with heavy rainfall in the northern part.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be from the north to the northwest in the northern and central parts, and from the east to the northeast in the southern part at a speed of 10-30 km/h, shifting at night to the southwest and southeast in the northern and central parts, with wave heights from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be light waves.