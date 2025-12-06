توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (السبت)، هطول أمطار غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تؤدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، والأجزاء الشمالية من منطقة المدينة المنورة.

وأشار التقرير، إلى أن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لتكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق مكة المكرمة، الباحة، جازان كذلك على أجزاء من منطقتي القصيم، وحائل، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين تنشط الرياح السطحية التي تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على الأجزاء الغربية والجنوبية الغربية من المملكة.

وبين أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10-38 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 60 كم /ساعة مع هطول الأمطار الغزيرة على الجزء الشمالي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع هطول الأمطار الغزيرة على الجزء الشمالي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع هطول الأمطار الغزيرة على الجزء الشمالي.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وشرقية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10 - 30 كم/ساعة تتحول ليلًا جنوبية غربية إلى جنوبية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.