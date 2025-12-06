As talks continue between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida for the third consecutive day, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever described those who believe that Russia will lose in Ukraine as being in a "state of absolute delusion."



De Wever stated in an interview with the newspaper "La Libre" yesterday that anyone who truly believes that Russia will lose in Ukraine is living in a myth, an absolute illusion, adding: "It is not desirable for Russia to lose and for instability to prevail in a country that possesses nuclear weapons."



Seizure of Russian Funds



He pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not calmly accept the seizure of Russian assets.



Moscow has warned multiple times against acting on its assets abroad, and Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that any illegal action by the European Union regarding frozen Russian assets would lead to the harshest response.

أثار القصف في أوكرانيا (إ ب أ)



In contrast, the head of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, emphasized that there can be no concession of territory, explaining to the British network "Sky News" that it is unacceptable for Ukraine to simply give up land in any peace agreement with Russia, and that a just peace can only be achieved if fighting stops along the current front lines, after which negotiations can begin.



Intense Bombing



On the ground, the Ukrainian Air Force accused Russia today (Saturday) of launching 653 drones in addition to 51 missiles, including 17 ballistic missiles towards Ukraine last night.

رجال الإطفاء الأوكرانيين يقومون بإطفاء حريق بعد الصواريخ الروسية التي ضربت منطقة دنيبروبتروفسك (إ ب أ)



It noted that air defenses managed to shoot down 585 drones and intercept 29 cruise and ballistic missiles.