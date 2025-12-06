فيما تتواصل المحادثات بين الوفدين الأوكراني والأمريكي في فلوريدا لليوم الثالث على التوالي، وصف رئيس وزراء بلجيكا، بارت دي ويفر من يعتقد أن روسيا ستخسر في أوكرانيا بـ«بالوهم المطلق».


وقال ويفر في لقاء مع صحيفة «لا ليبر» أمس، من يعتقد فعلاً أن روسيا ستخسر في أوكرانيا فهذا خرافة، ووهم مطلق، مضيفاً: «ليس من المرغوب أن تخسر روسيا وأن يسود عدم الاستقرار في بلد يمتلك أسلحة نووية».


مصادرة الأموال الروسية


وأشار إلى أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لن يتقبل بهدوء مصادرة الأصول الروسية.


وحذرت موسكو أكثر من مرة من التصرف بأصولها في الخارج، واعتبرت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية ماريازاخاروفا أن أي إجراء غير قانوني من قبل الاتحاد الأوروبي فيما يتعلق بالأصول الروسية المجمدة سيؤدي إلى أقسى رد فعل. أثار القصف في أوكرانيا (إ ب أ)

بالمقابل، شدد رئيس القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية أولكسندر سيرسكي على أنه لا يمكن التنازل عن الأراضي، موضحاً لشبكة «سكاي نيوز» البريطانية أنه من غير المقبول أن تتخلى أوكرانيا ببساطة عن أراض في أي اتفاق سلام مع روسيا، وأن السلام العادل لا يمكن تحقيقه إلا إذا توقفت المعارك على طول خطوط التماس الحالية، ثم تبدأ المفاوضات.


قصف عنيف


ميدانياً، اتهم سلاح الجو الأوكراني، اليوم (السبت)، روسيا بإطلاق 653 مسيرة بالإضافة إلى 51 صاروخاً، بينها 17 صاروخاً باليستياً تجاه أوكرانيا الليلة الماضية. رجال الإطفاء الأوكرانيين يقومون بإطفاء حريق بعد الصواريخ الروسية التي ضربت منطقة دنيبروبتروفسك (إ ب أ)

وأشار إلى أنّ الدفاعات الجوية تمكنت من إسقاط 585 طائرة مسيرة واعتراض 29 صاروخاً مجنحاً وباليستياً.