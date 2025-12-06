فيما تتواصل المحادثات بين الوفدين الأوكراني والأمريكي في فلوريدا لليوم الثالث على التوالي، وصف رئيس وزراء بلجيكا، بارت دي ويفر من يعتقد أن روسيا ستخسر في أوكرانيا بـ«بالوهم المطلق».
وقال ويفر في لقاء مع صحيفة «لا ليبر» أمس، من يعتقد فعلاً أن روسيا ستخسر في أوكرانيا فهذا خرافة، ووهم مطلق، مضيفاً: «ليس من المرغوب أن تخسر روسيا وأن يسود عدم الاستقرار في بلد يمتلك أسلحة نووية».
مصادرة الأموال الروسية
وأشار إلى أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لن يتقبل بهدوء مصادرة الأصول الروسية.
وحذرت موسكو أكثر من مرة من التصرف بأصولها في الخارج، واعتبرت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية ماريازاخاروفا أن أي إجراء غير قانوني من قبل الاتحاد الأوروبي فيما يتعلق بالأصول الروسية المجمدة سيؤدي إلى أقسى رد فعل.
أثار القصف في أوكرانيا (إ ب أ)
بالمقابل، شدد رئيس القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية أولكسندر سيرسكي على أنه لا يمكن التنازل عن الأراضي، موضحاً لشبكة «سكاي نيوز» البريطانية أنه من غير المقبول أن تتخلى أوكرانيا ببساطة عن أراض في أي اتفاق سلام مع روسيا، وأن السلام العادل لا يمكن تحقيقه إلا إذا توقفت المعارك على طول خطوط التماس الحالية، ثم تبدأ المفاوضات.
قصف عنيف
ميدانياً، اتهم سلاح الجو الأوكراني، اليوم (السبت)، روسيا بإطلاق 653 مسيرة بالإضافة إلى 51 صاروخاً، بينها 17 صاروخاً باليستياً تجاه أوكرانيا الليلة الماضية.
رجال الإطفاء الأوكرانيين يقومون بإطفاء حريق بعد الصواريخ الروسية التي ضربت منطقة دنيبروبتروفسك (إ ب أ)
وأشار إلى أنّ الدفاعات الجوية تمكنت من إسقاط 585 طائرة مسيرة واعتراض 29 صاروخاً مجنحاً وباليستياً.
As talks continue between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida for the third consecutive day, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever described those who believe that Russia will lose in Ukraine as being in a "state of absolute delusion."
De Wever stated in an interview with the newspaper "La Libre" yesterday that anyone who truly believes that Russia will lose in Ukraine is living in a myth, an absolute illusion, adding: "It is not desirable for Russia to lose and for instability to prevail in a country that possesses nuclear weapons."
Seizure of Russian Funds
He pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not calmly accept the seizure of Russian assets.
Moscow has warned multiple times against acting on its assets abroad, and Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that any illegal action by the European Union regarding frozen Russian assets would lead to the harshest response.
In contrast, the head of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, emphasized that there can be no concession of territory, explaining to the British network "Sky News" that it is unacceptable for Ukraine to simply give up land in any peace agreement with Russia, and that a just peace can only be achieved if fighting stops along the current front lines, after which negotiations can begin.
Intense Bombing
On the ground, the Ukrainian Air Force accused Russia today (Saturday) of launching 653 drones in addition to 51 missiles, including 17 ballistic missiles towards Ukraine last night.
It noted that air defenses managed to shoot down 585 drones and intercept 29 cruise and ballistic missiles.