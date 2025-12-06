There are certain indicators of a fundamental shift in the relationship between armed factions and the state, amid increasing regional and international pressures and attempts to reintegrate these forces into state institutions or direct them towards civil work.



This development comes in the context of understandings and negotiations that involve the approval of the sponsoring state and guarantees, which opens the door to new political and security scenarios that could reshape the internal scene in Iraq.



Initial Support for Disarmament



It seems that American pressures on the Iraqi armed factions have borne fruit, and according to a source who spoke to "Okaz," several Iraqi factions expressed, with the approval and blessing of the external sponsoring state, their readiness to hand over their heavy weapons, dissolve their factions, leave their leadership positions in the Popular Mobilization Forces, and transfer them to officers from the Ministries of Defense and Interior or whatever the upcoming Iraqi government decides regarding them.



He pointed out that they announced their willingness to integrate into the political system or shift towards civil work, provided that a specific individual is named by them for the position of the next Prime Minister. This individual had previously held a ministerial position in 2005 and then left political and governmental work, retreating into the background.



The factions' motives for obtaining guarantees and their insistence on this person stem from their belief that he will protect them from any future legal accountability after they hand over their weapons. Here, the importance of the guarantees they are demanding becomes evident, which should include legal and political mechanisms that ensure their members are not subjected to prosecution after engaging in the civil or political path.



Opposition Positions



In contrast, two major armed factions still refuse to integrate into this project and maintain their stance against dissolving themselves or handing over their weapons, which weakens the comprehensiveness of any potential agreement and leaves security and political gaps that could hinder the implementation of any comprehensive plan.



The visit of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas emphasized to the Iraqi political parties that the American conditions regarding the armed factions must be implemented, which are: ending foreign influence in Iraq, ending the influence of armed factions, and handing over their weapons to the Iraqi government. The (United States) will not allow any minister or Prime Minister in the upcoming Iraqi government to belong to or be supported by these factions, which means that the presence of any armed faction in the next government will not be recognized by the United States and could lead to severe economic sanctions against Iraq.



The Iraqi landscape appears to face narrow options summarized in either completing the disarmament process and integrating armed elements into a civil and political framework with international and regional guarantees, or continuing the state of division that may lead to further tension and instability.



The success of any path depends on the ability of the Iraqi parties and the sponsoring state to provide practical and implementable guarantees, and on internal consensus that includes the opposing parties at the negotiating table; otherwise, economic, political, and security risks will remain present.