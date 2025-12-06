ثمة مؤشرات يقينية على تحول جوهري في علاقة الفصائل المسلحة بالدولة، في ظل ضغوط إقليمية ودولية متزايدة ومحاولات لإعادة دمج هذه القوى ضمن مؤسسات الدولة أو توجيهها نحو العمل المدني.


يأتي هذا التطور في سياق تفاهمات ومفاوضات تتضمن موافقة الدولة الراعية وبضمانات، ما يفتح باباً أمام سيناريوهات سياسية وأمنية جديدة قد تعيد تشكيل المشهد الداخلي في العراق.


تأييد مبدئي لنزع السلاح


وعلى ما يبدو فإن الضغوط الأمريكية على الفصائل العراقية المسلحة قد أتت ثمارها، ووفقاً لمصدر تحدث لـ«عكاظ» عدة فصائل عراقية أعربت وبموافقة ومباركة الدولة الخارجية الراعية لهم عن استعدادها لتسليم أسلحتها الثقيلة وحل فصائلها وترك مناصبها القيادية في هيئة الحشد الشعبي وتسليمها إلى ضباط من وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية أو ما ستقرره بشأنهم الحكومة العراقية القادمة.


وأشار إلى أنهم أعلنوا عن استعدادهم للاندماج في المنظومة السياسية أو الاتجاه للأعمال المدنية شرط أن يتم تسمية شخصية محددة من قبلهم لمنصب رئيس مجلس الوزراء القادم، هذه الشخصية سبق له ن تقلد منصب وزير عام 2005 وترك بعدها العمل السياسي والحكومي وانزوى بعيداً.


وتعود دوافع الفصائل للحصول على الضمانات وإصرارها على هذا الشخص إلى أنها ترى فيه أنه سيحميهم من أية مساءلة أو محاسبة قانونية مستقبلاً بعد تسليمهم أسلحتهم، وتبرز هنا أهمية الضمانات التي يطالبون بها، والتي يفترض أن تتضمن آليات قانونية وسياسية تضمن عدم تعرض عناصرهم للملاحقة بعد الانخراط في المسار المدني أو السياسي.


مواقف المعارضة


في المقابل، يرفض فصيلان مسلحان كبيران حتى الآن الاندماج في هذا المشروع ولا يزالان على موقفهما الرافض لحل أنفسهم أو تسليم سلاحهم، ما يضعف من شمولية أي اتفاق محتمل ويترك ثغرات أمنية وسياسية قد تعيق تنفيذ أي خطة شاملة.


جاءت زيارة نائب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مايكل ريغاس ليشدد على الأطراف السياسية العراقية أن الشروط الأمريكية بما يخص الفصائل المسلحة يجب أن تنفذ وهي: إنهاء النفوذ الخارجي في العراق، وإنهاء نفوذ الفصائل المسلحة وتسليم أسلحتهم إلى الحكومة العراقية، وأن (الولايات المتحدة) لن تسمح بأن تكون الحكومة العراقية القادمة فيها أي وزير أو رئيس حكومة ينتمي إلى هذه الفصائل أو مدعوماً من قبلهم، مما يعني أن تواجد أي فصيل مسلح في الحكومة القادمة لن تعترف به الولايات المتحدة وقد يواجه العراق بسببها عقوبات اقتصادية قاسية.


تبدو الساحة العراقية أمام خيارات ضيقة تتلخص في إما إتمام عملية تفكيك السلاح ودمج العناصر المسلحة في إطار مدني وسياسي بضمانات دولية وإقليمية، وإما استمرار حالة الانقسام التي قد تؤدي إلى مزيد من الاحتقان وعدم الاستقرار.


نجاح أي مسار يعتمد على قدرة الأطراف العراقية والدولة الراعية على تقديم ضمانات عملية وقابلة للتنفيذ، وعلى توافق داخلي يضم الأطراف الرافضة إلى طاولة الحل، وإلا فستبقى المخاطر الاقتصادية والسياسية والأمنية قائمة.