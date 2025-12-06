The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a detailed map of the heavy rainfall situation that begins today (Saturday) and will continue for 6 days over wide areas of the Kingdom. It indicated that the Makkah region will be one of the most affected by moderate to heavy rains, which may cause flash floods and hail, in addition to descending winds that stir up dust and sand.

The situation includes the Holy Capital, Jeddah, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Taif, Maysan, Aum, Rabigh, Khulais, Bahra, Al-Lith, Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Ardiyat, Turbah, Al-Muwahe, and Al-Khurmah.

In the Riyadh region, the map predicted moderate rainfall covering Al-Dawadimi, Afif, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majma'ah, Al-Ghat, Al-Shuqra, Thadiq, and Rumah.

The directorate also indicated that the regions of Tabuk, Madinah, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, and Al-Baha will be affected by moderate to heavy rains leading to flash floods and hail, along with descending winds stirring up dust and sand, while the regions of Asir and Jazan will experience moderate rainfall.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense urged everyone to take precautions, stay in safe places, avoid areas prone to flash floods and valleys, and refrain from swimming in them, in addition to adhering to the instructions announced through media outlets and official platforms.

To view the map:

https://www.ncm.gov.sa/Ar/alert/Pages/default.aspx