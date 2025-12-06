أصدرت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني خارطة تفصيلية للحالة المطرية الغزيرة التي تبدأ اليوم (السبت) وتستمر لمدة 6 أيام على مناطق واسعة من المملكة. وأوضحت أن منطقة مكة المكرمة ستكون من أكثر المتأثرين بالأمطار المتوسطة إلى الغزيرة التي قد تتسبب في جريان السيول وتساقط البرد، إضافة إلى رياح هابطة تثير الأتربة والغبار.

وتشمل الحالة العاصمة المقدسة وجدة والكامل والجموم والطائف وميسان وأضم ورابغ وخليص وبحرة والليث والقنفذة والعرضيات وتربة والمويه والخرمة.

وفي منطقة الرياض، توقعت الخارطة هطول أمطار متوسطة تشمل الدوادمي وعفيف والزلفي والمجمعة والغاط وشقراء وثادق ورماح.

كما أشارت المديرية إلى تأثر مناطق تبوك والمدينة المنورة والجوف والحدود الشمالية وحائل والقصيم والشرقية والباحة بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، بينما تشهد منطقتا عسير وجازان أمطاراً متوسطة.

ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني الجميع إلى أخذ الحيطة والبقاء في أماكن آمنة، والابتعاد عن مواقع تجمع السيول والأودية، وعدم السباحة فيها، إضافة إلى الالتزام بالتعليمات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام والمنصات الرسمية.

للاطلاع على الخريطة:

https://www.ncm.gov.sa/Ar/alert/Pages/default.aspx