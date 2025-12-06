أصدرت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني خارطة تفصيلية للحالة المطرية الغزيرة التي تبدأ اليوم (السبت) وتستمر لمدة 6 أيام على مناطق واسعة من المملكة. وأوضحت أن منطقة مكة المكرمة ستكون من أكثر المتأثرين بالأمطار المتوسطة إلى الغزيرة التي قد تتسبب في جريان السيول وتساقط البرد، إضافة إلى رياح هابطة تثير الأتربة والغبار.
وتشمل الحالة العاصمة المقدسة وجدة والكامل والجموم والطائف وميسان وأضم ورابغ وخليص وبحرة والليث والقنفذة والعرضيات وتربة والمويه والخرمة.
وفي منطقة الرياض، توقعت الخارطة هطول أمطار متوسطة تشمل الدوادمي وعفيف والزلفي والمجمعة والغاط وشقراء وثادق ورماح.
كما أشارت المديرية إلى تأثر مناطق تبوك والمدينة المنورة والجوف والحدود الشمالية وحائل والقصيم والشرقية والباحة بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، بينما تشهد منطقتا عسير وجازان أمطاراً متوسطة.
ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني الجميع إلى أخذ الحيطة والبقاء في أماكن آمنة، والابتعاد عن مواقع تجمع السيول والأودية، وعدم السباحة فيها، إضافة إلى الالتزام بالتعليمات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام والمنصات الرسمية.
للاطلاع على الخريطة:
https://www.ncm.gov.sa/Ar/alert/Pages/default.aspx
The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a detailed map of the heavy rainfall situation that begins today (Saturday) and will continue for 6 days over wide areas of the Kingdom. It indicated that the Makkah region will be one of the most affected by moderate to heavy rains, which may cause flash floods and hail, in addition to descending winds that stir up dust and sand.
The situation includes the Holy Capital, Jeddah, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Taif, Maysan, Aum, Rabigh, Khulais, Bahra, Al-Lith, Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Ardiyat, Turbah, Al-Muwahe, and Al-Khurmah.
In the Riyadh region, the map predicted moderate rainfall covering Al-Dawadimi, Afif, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majma'ah, Al-Ghat, Al-Shuqra, Thadiq, and Rumah.
The directorate also indicated that the regions of Tabuk, Madinah, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, and Al-Baha will be affected by moderate to heavy rains leading to flash floods and hail, along with descending winds stirring up dust and sand, while the regions of Asir and Jazan will experience moderate rainfall.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense urged everyone to take precautions, stay in safe places, avoid areas prone to flash floods and valleys, and refrain from swimming in them, in addition to adhering to the instructions announced through media outlets and official platforms.
To view the map:
https://www.ncm.gov.sa/Ar/alert/Pages/default.aspx