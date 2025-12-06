احتفل عادل حسني قطان، بعقد قران ابنته «هتون» على المهندس عدنان محمد نور قطب، في أحد فنادق جدة الكبرى، وسط حضور عدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء، الذين قدّموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، داعين الله لهما بالتوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.
Adeel Hosni Qattan celebrated the engagement of his daughter "Hatoun" to engineer Adnan Mohammed Noor Qutb, at one of the major hotels in Jeddah, with the presence of several ministers and officials, along with a group of family and friends, who offered their congratulations and best wishes to the couple, praying to God for their success and happiness in their future life together.