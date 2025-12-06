احتفل عادل حسني قطان، بعقد قران ابنته «هتون» على المهندس عدنان محمد نور قطب، في أحد فنادق جدة الكبرى، وسط حضور عدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء، الذين قدّموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، داعين الله لهما بالتوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.