كشف فيديو جديد محادثة جرت بين الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد ومستشارته لونا الشبل تتناول الوضع في الغوطة ودور حزب الله في سورية.

وقال الأسد لمستشارته الشبل في الفيديو الذي بثته قناة «العربية» اليوم (السبت): «يلعن أبو الغوطة»

وردت عليه الشبل بالقول: حزب الله تفاخر بقدرته، والآن لم نسمع له صوتاً.

وسخر الأسد من اسم عائلته قائلاً: «يجب تغييره باسم حيوان آخر» غير أنه لم يحدد اسم الحيوان المقترح، كما وصف العميد سهيل الحسن الذي كان يطلق عليه «عميد البراميل المتفجرة» بـ«صاحب النظريات الغريبة».

وكانت وفاة لونا الشبل في يوليو 2024 قد أثارت جدلاً واسعاً ووجهت أصابع الاتهام لنظام الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد.

**media«2626053»**

رحيل الشبل يثير الجدل

وكانت وسائل إعلام سورية نشرت تفاصيل صادمة حول حقيقة وملابسات رحيل لونا الشبل، وأكدت الحكومة السابقة في حينه أن الوفاة كانت نتيجة حادثة سير، غير أن تقارير حقوقية وإعلامية أكدت أنه جرى تصفيتها.

وأشارت إلى أن وفاتها لم تكن نتيجة حادثة عادية كما أُعلن سابقاً، بل جريمة مدبّرة أُريد من خلالها إسكات صوت لم يعد مرغوباً فيه.

ملابسات الوفاة!

وكشفت وسائل إعلام سورية أن الحادثة التي وقعت على طريق يعفور قرب دمشق لم تكن مجرد حادثة سير، بل إن الشبل تعرّضت لضربة قوية من الخلف بأسفل بندقية، ما تسبب في كسور قاتلة بالجمجمة أدت إلى وفاتها فوراً.

وأوضحت التقارير أن الفحص الأولي للجثمان كشف أثر ضربة متعمدة على الرأس والعنق، في حين أُغلقت التحقيقات بسرعة، ودُفنت الشبل دون مراسم رسمية أو إعلان موسّع من الجهات المعنية ما زاد من الغموض المحيط بملابسات وفاتها.

كما أكدت التسريبات أن هذه المعلومات ظهرت بعد مرور عام كامل على الحادثة عقب مراجعة ملفات التحقيق وبعض الشهادات التي أشارت إلى أن لونا الشبل تعرّضت للقتل من قبل مجهولين بعد استهدافها بضربة مباشرة على الرأس.

من هي لونا الشبل؟

وتُعد لونا الشبل واحدة من أبرز الشخصيات الإعلامية والسياسية في سورية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، إذ شغلت منصب مستشارة إعلامية في القصر الجمهوري، وسبق أن عملت في عدد من المؤسسات الإعلامية العربية قبل انخراطها في العمل الرسمي.