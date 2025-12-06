كشف فيديو جديد محادثة جرت بين الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد ومستشارته لونا الشبل تتناول الوضع في الغوطة ودور حزب الله في سورية.
وقال الأسد لمستشارته الشبل في الفيديو الذي بثته قناة «العربية» اليوم (السبت): «يلعن أبو الغوطة»
وردت عليه الشبل بالقول: حزب الله تفاخر بقدرته، والآن لم نسمع له صوتاً.
وسخر الأسد من اسم عائلته قائلاً: «يجب تغييره باسم حيوان آخر» غير أنه لم يحدد اسم الحيوان المقترح، كما وصف العميد سهيل الحسن الذي كان يطلق عليه «عميد البراميل المتفجرة» بـ«صاحب النظريات الغريبة».
وكانت وفاة لونا الشبل في يوليو 2024 قد أثارت جدلاً واسعاً ووجهت أصابع الاتهام لنظام الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد.
رحيل الشبل يثير الجدل
وكانت وسائل إعلام سورية نشرت تفاصيل صادمة حول حقيقة وملابسات رحيل لونا الشبل، وأكدت الحكومة السابقة في حينه أن الوفاة كانت نتيجة حادثة سير، غير أن تقارير حقوقية وإعلامية أكدت أنه جرى تصفيتها.
وأشارت إلى أن وفاتها لم تكن نتيجة حادثة عادية كما أُعلن سابقاً، بل جريمة مدبّرة أُريد من خلالها إسكات صوت لم يعد مرغوباً فيه.
ملابسات الوفاة!
وكشفت وسائل إعلام سورية أن الحادثة التي وقعت على طريق يعفور قرب دمشق لم تكن مجرد حادثة سير، بل إن الشبل تعرّضت لضربة قوية من الخلف بأسفل بندقية، ما تسبب في كسور قاتلة بالجمجمة أدت إلى وفاتها فوراً.
وأوضحت التقارير أن الفحص الأولي للجثمان كشف أثر ضربة متعمدة على الرأس والعنق، في حين أُغلقت التحقيقات بسرعة، ودُفنت الشبل دون مراسم رسمية أو إعلان موسّع من الجهات المعنية ما زاد من الغموض المحيط بملابسات وفاتها.
كما أكدت التسريبات أن هذه المعلومات ظهرت بعد مرور عام كامل على الحادثة عقب مراجعة ملفات التحقيق وبعض الشهادات التي أشارت إلى أن لونا الشبل تعرّضت للقتل من قبل مجهولين بعد استهدافها بضربة مباشرة على الرأس.
من هي لونا الشبل؟
وتُعد لونا الشبل واحدة من أبرز الشخصيات الإعلامية والسياسية في سورية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، إذ شغلت منصب مستشارة إعلامية في القصر الجمهوري، وسبق أن عملت في عدد من المؤسسات الإعلامية العربية قبل انخراطها في العمل الرسمي.
A new video has revealed a conversation that took place between former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his advisor Luna al-Shibl, discussing the situation in Ghouta and the role of Hezbollah in Syria.
In the video broadcast by Al Arabiya today (Saturday), Assad told his advisor al-Shibl: "Damn Ghouta."
Al-Shibl responded by saying: "Hezbollah boasted of its capabilities, and now we haven't heard a word from them."
The death of Luna al-Shibl in July 2024 sparked widespread controversy, with fingers pointing at the regime of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Al-Shibl's Departure Sparks Controversy
Syrian media published shocking details about the truth and circumstances surrounding Luna al-Shibl's departure, which the previous government at the time claimed was the result of a car accident. However, human rights and media reports confirmed that she was eliminated.
They indicated that her death was not the result of an ordinary accident as previously announced, but rather a premeditated crime aimed at silencing a voice that was no longer wanted.
Circumstances of the Death!
Syrian media revealed that the incident that occurred on the Yafour road near Damascus was not just a traffic accident; al-Shibl was struck hard from behind with the butt of a rifle, causing fatal skull fractures that led to her immediate death.
Reports clarified that the initial examination of the body revealed signs of a deliberate blow to the head and neck, while investigations were quickly closed, and al-Shibl was buried without official ceremonies or extensive announcements from the relevant authorities, which increased the ambiguity surrounding the circumstances of her death.
Leaks also confirmed that this information emerged a full year after the incident following a review of investigation files and some testimonies indicating that Luna al-Shibl was killed by unknown assailants after being targeted with a direct blow to the head.
Who is Luna al-Shibl?
Luna al-Shibl is considered one of the most prominent media and political figures in Syria in recent years, having served as a media advisor in the presidential palace. She previously worked in several Arab media institutions before engaging in official work.