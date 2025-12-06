A new video has revealed a conversation that took place between former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his advisor Luna al-Shibl, discussing the situation in Ghouta and the role of Hezbollah in Syria.

In the video broadcast by Al Arabiya today (Saturday), Assad told his advisor al-Shibl: "Damn Ghouta."

Al-Shibl responded by saying: "Hezbollah boasted of its capabilities, and now we haven't heard a word from them."

The death of Luna al-Shibl in July 2024 sparked widespread controversy, with fingers pointing at the regime of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Al-Shibl's Departure Sparks Controversy

Syrian media published shocking details about the truth and circumstances surrounding Luna al-Shibl's departure, which the previous government at the time claimed was the result of a car accident. However, human rights and media reports confirmed that she was eliminated.

They indicated that her death was not the result of an ordinary accident as previously announced, but rather a premeditated crime aimed at silencing a voice that was no longer wanted.

Circumstances of the Death!

Syrian media revealed that the incident that occurred on the Yafour road near Damascus was not just a traffic accident; al-Shibl was struck hard from behind with the butt of a rifle, causing fatal skull fractures that led to her immediate death.

Reports clarified that the initial examination of the body revealed signs of a deliberate blow to the head and neck, while investigations were quickly closed, and al-Shibl was buried without official ceremonies or extensive announcements from the relevant authorities, which increased the ambiguity surrounding the circumstances of her death.

Leaks also confirmed that this information emerged a full year after the incident following a review of investigation files and some testimonies indicating that Luna al-Shibl was killed by unknown assailants after being targeted with a direct blow to the head.

Who is Luna al-Shibl?

Luna al-Shibl is considered one of the most prominent media and political figures in Syria in recent years, having served as a media advisor in the presidential palace. She previously worked in several Arab media institutions before engaging in official work.