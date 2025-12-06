A member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Fada Hossein Maleki, revealed today (Saturday) that his country has received messages from the United States to negotiate with Tehran, clarifying that his country has rejected this.



Iranian media reported the Iranian deputy as saying: "Tehran does not intend to enter into any talks at the current stage," adding: "Several American messages have arrived through various channels, but Tehran does not trust Washington."



He pointed out that the Americans are setting preconditions, such as zero enrichment, which Iran categorically rejects, considering that enrichment is a right guaranteed to all member states of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, while Israel, which is not a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is not subject to any oversight despite possessing high-enriched nuclear capabilities.



It is worth mentioning that the Iranian government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, had previously stated that Tehran received messages from the Americans through intermediaries.



The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, had said two days ago that the door to diplomacy is still open, emphasizing that some of his country's defensive rights are not "up for negotiation."



Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran is seeking to negotiate with his country.