كشف عضو لجنة الأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية في البرلمان الإيراني، فدا حسين مالکي، اليوم (السبت)، تلقي بلاده رسائل من الولايات المتحدة للتفاوض مع طهران، موضحاً أن بلاده رفضت ذلك.
ونقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن النائب الإيراني قوله: «طهران لا تعتزم الدخول في أي محادثات في المرحلة الراهنة»، مضيفاً: «رسائل أمريكية عدة وصلت عبر قنوات مختلفة، لكن طهران لا تثق بواشنطن».
وأشار إلى أن الأمريكيين يطرحون شروطاً مسبقة، مثل التخصيب الصفري، وهو ما ترفضه إيران بشكل قاطع، معتبراً أن التخصيب حق مكفول لجميع الدول الأعضاء في معاهدة حظر الانتشار النووي، بينما لا تخضع إسرائيل، غير المنضمة للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، لأي رقابة رغم امتلاكها قدرات نووية عالية التخصيب.
يذكر أن المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الإيرانية فاطمة مهاجراني، قد قالت سابقاً أن طهران تلقت رسائل من الأمريكيين عبر وسطاء.
وكان رئيس البرلمان الإيراني، محمد باقر قاليباف، قد قال قبل يومين أن باب الدبلوماسية ما زال مفتوحاً، مشدداً على أن بعض الحقوق الدفاعية لبلاده ليست «للمساومة».
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن، أخيراً، أن إيران تسعى للتفاوض مع بلاده.
A member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Fada Hossein Maleki, revealed today (Saturday) that his country has received messages from the United States to negotiate with Tehran, clarifying that his country has rejected this.
Iranian media reported the Iranian deputy as saying: "Tehran does not intend to enter into any talks at the current stage," adding: "Several American messages have arrived through various channels, but Tehran does not trust Washington."
He pointed out that the Americans are setting preconditions, such as zero enrichment, which Iran categorically rejects, considering that enrichment is a right guaranteed to all member states of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, while Israel, which is not a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is not subject to any oversight despite possessing high-enriched nuclear capabilities.
It is worth mentioning that the Iranian government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, had previously stated that Tehran received messages from the Americans through intermediaries.
The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, had said two days ago that the door to diplomacy is still open, emphasizing that some of his country's defensive rights are not "up for negotiation."
Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran is seeking to negotiate with his country.