كشف عضو لجنة الأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية في البرلمان الإيراني، فدا حسين مالکي، اليوم (السبت)، تلقي بلاده رسائل من الولايات المتحدة للتفاوض مع طهران، موضحاً أن بلاده رفضت ذلك.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن النائب الإيراني قوله: «طهران لا تعتزم الدخول في أي محادثات في المرحلة الراهنة»، مضيفاً: «رسائل أمريكية عدة وصلت عبر قنوات مختلفة، لكن طهران لا تثق بواشنطن».


وأشار إلى أن الأمريكيين يطرحون شروطاً مسبقة، مثل التخصيب الصفري، وهو ما ترفضه إيران بشكل قاطع، معتبراً أن التخصيب حق مكفول لجميع الدول الأعضاء في معاهدة حظر الانتشار النووي، بينما لا تخضع إسرائيل، غير المنضمة للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، لأي رقابة رغم امتلاكها قدرات نووية عالية التخصيب.


يذكر أن المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الإيرانية فاطمة مهاجراني، قد قالت سابقاً أن طهران تلقت رسائل من الأمريكيين عبر وسطاء.


وكان رئيس البرلمان الإيراني، محمد باقر قاليباف، قد قال قبل يومين أن باب الدبلوماسية ما زال مفتوحاً، مشدداً على أن بعض الحقوق الدفاعية لبلاده ليست «للمساومة».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن، أخيراً، أن إيران تسعى للتفاوض مع بلاده.