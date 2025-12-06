A new video has spread on social media showing the Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny in his first public appearance after his recent health crisis, which required him to undergo partial kidney removal surgery.

Tamer Hosny's First Appearance

In the video, Hosny is seen sitting on a chair while performing Friday prayers inside one of the mosques, and when he stood up to walk, he leaned on one of his companions for assistance.

Widespread Interaction and Sympathy from the Audience

The video sparked a wide wave of sympathy among his fans on social media, who wished him a speedy recovery and a return to his normal activities in the near future.

The Truth About Tamer Hosny's Medical Error

Tamer Hosny denied the rumors regarding any medical error that occurred during his surgery to remove part of his kidney in Germany, which was claimed to have caused a deterioration in his condition and his readmission to the hospital.

Tamer Hosny Reveals the Truth

Hosny clarified in a post on his personal Instagram account that this news is not true, affirming that he is improving day by day, thanks to God, and that his health condition is under careful monitoring by the medical team in Germany and Egypt.

It is worth mentioning that Tamer Hosny is preparing to hold his first public concert in Egypt after fully recovering from his health setback, scheduled for December 20 at Abdeen Palace.