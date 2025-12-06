انتشر على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو جديد يظهر فيه الفنان المصري تامر حسني في أول ظهور علني له بعد الأزمة الصحية الأخيرة، التي استدعت خضوعه لجراحة لاستئصال جزئي من الكلى.
أول ظهور لـ تامر حسني
وظهر حسني في الفيديو جالساً على كرسي أثناء أداء صلاة الجمعة داخل أحد المساجد، وعند قيامه للمشي استند على أحد المرافقين لمساعدته على الحركة.
تفاعل واسع وتعاطف من الجمهور
وأثار الفيديو موجة واسعة من التعاطف بين جمهوره على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، الذين تمنوا له الشفاء العاجل والعودة إلى نشاطه الطبيعي خلال الفترة المقبلة.
حقيقة تعرض تامر حسني لخطأ طبي
نفى تامر حسني الشائعات حول تعرضه لأي خطأ طبي أثناء خضوعه لعملية استئصال جزء من الكلى في ألمانيا، التي زعم أنها تسببت في تدهور حالته ودخوله المستشفى مجدداً.
تامر حسني يكشف الحقيقة
وأوضح حسني في منشور عبر حسابه الشخصي على «إنستغرام» أن هذه الأخبار غير صحيحة، مؤكداً أنه يتحسن يوماً بعد يوم بفضل الله، وأن حالته الصحية تحت متابعة دقيقة من الفريق الطبي في ألمانيا ومصر.
يذكر أن تامر حسني يستعد لإحياء أول حفلة جماهيرية له في مصر بعد تعافيه بشكل نهائي من وعكته الصحية، وذلك يوم 20 ديسمبر المقبل في قصر عابدين.
A new video has spread on social media showing the Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny in his first public appearance after his recent health crisis, which required him to undergo partial kidney removal surgery.
Tamer Hosny's First Appearance
In the video, Hosny is seen sitting on a chair while performing Friday prayers inside one of the mosques, and when he stood up to walk, he leaned on one of his companions for assistance.
Widespread Interaction and Sympathy from the Audience
The video sparked a wide wave of sympathy among his fans on social media, who wished him a speedy recovery and a return to his normal activities in the near future.
The Truth About Tamer Hosny's Medical Error
Tamer Hosny denied the rumors regarding any medical error that occurred during his surgery to remove part of his kidney in Germany, which was claimed to have caused a deterioration in his condition and his readmission to the hospital.
Tamer Hosny Reveals the Truth
Hosny clarified in a post on his personal Instagram account that this news is not true, affirming that he is improving day by day, thanks to God, and that his health condition is under careful monitoring by the medical team in Germany and Egypt.
It is worth mentioning that Tamer Hosny is preparing to hold his first public concert in Egypt after fully recovering from his health setback, scheduled for December 20 at Abdeen Palace.