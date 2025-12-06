انتشر على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو جديد يظهر فيه الفنان المصري تامر حسني في أول ظهور علني له بعد الأزمة الصحية الأخيرة، التي استدعت خضوعه لجراحة لاستئصال جزئي من الكلى.

أول ظهور لـ تامر حسني

وظهر حسني في الفيديو جالساً على كرسي أثناء أداء صلاة الجمعة داخل أحد المساجد، وعند قيامه للمشي استند على أحد المرافقين لمساعدته على الحركة.

تفاعل واسع وتعاطف من الجمهور

وأثار الفيديو موجة واسعة من التعاطف بين جمهوره على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، الذين تمنوا له الشفاء العاجل والعودة إلى نشاطه الطبيعي خلال الفترة المقبلة.

حقيقة تعرض تامر حسني لخطأ طبي

نفى تامر حسني الشائعات حول تعرضه لأي خطأ طبي أثناء خضوعه لعملية استئصال جزء من الكلى في ألمانيا، التي زعم أنها تسببت في تدهور حالته ودخوله المستشفى مجدداً.

تامر حسني يكشف الحقيقة

وأوضح حسني في منشور عبر حسابه الشخصي على «إنستغرام» أن هذه الأخبار غير صحيحة، مؤكداً أنه يتحسن يوماً بعد يوم بفضل الله، وأن حالته الصحية تحت متابعة دقيقة من الفريق الطبي في ألمانيا ومصر.

يذكر أن تامر حسني يستعد لإحياء أول حفلة جماهيرية له في مصر بعد تعافيه بشكل نهائي من وعكته الصحية، وذلك يوم 20 ديسمبر المقبل في قصر عابدين.