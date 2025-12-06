فوجئت لندن اليوم (السبت) بفوضى غريبة، حين اقتحم 4 متظاهرين من حركة «استعادة السلطة» برج لندن وتسببوا في فوضاهم أمام حاوية عرض مجوهرات التاج الملكي، مستخدمين حلوى كرامبل التفاح وكريم الكاسترد لتلطخ القطع الثمينة.
وتضم الحاوية المتضررة تاج الدولة الإمبراطوري الذي ارتداه الملك تشارلز الثالث أثناء تتويجه في 2023، إلى جانب قطع أثرية أخرى ظهرت في افتتاح البرلمان عام 2024. ودفعت الحادثة سلطات المتحف لإلغاء العرض مؤقتاً وتعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية حول المجوهرات الملكية.
وقالت الشرطة البريطانية إن المعتقلين الأربعة سيواجهون تهم الإضرار الجنائي بالممتلكات، فيما أكدت المجموعة أن هدفها الاحتجاجي هو المطالبة بإنشاء مجلس مواطنين دائم وفرض ضرائب على الأثرياء، في خطوة رمزية للفت الأنظار عالمياً.
وأثارت الحادثة جدلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي البريطانية، بين من اعتبر الفعل كوميدياً ساخراً وبين من رأى أنه تهديد للرموز التاريخية الوطنية، لتصبح مجوهرات التاج الملكي عنواناً جديداً للتوتر بين الحماية الصارمة والاحتجاج المدني في بريطانيا.
London was taken by surprise today (Saturday) by a strange chaos, when 4 protesters from the "Restore Power" movement stormed the Tower of London and caused a mess in front of a display case of the royal crown jewels, using apple crumble and custard to smear the precious pieces.
The damaged display case contains the Imperial State Crown worn by King Charles III during his coronation in 2023, along with other artifacts that appeared at the opening of Parliament in 2024. The incident prompted museum authorities to temporarily cancel the display and enhance security measures around the royal jewels.
The British police stated that the four detainees will face charges of criminal damage to property, while the group confirmed that their protest aim is to demand the establishment of a permanent citizens' council and to impose taxes on the wealthy, in a symbolic move to draw global attention.
The incident sparked widespread debate on British social media, with some considering the act a comedic satire and others viewing it as a threat to national historical symbols, making the royal crown jewels a new focal point of tension between strict protection and civil protest in Britain.