London was taken by surprise today (Saturday) by a strange chaos, when 4 protesters from the "Restore Power" movement stormed the Tower of London and caused a mess in front of a display case of the royal crown jewels, using apple crumble and custard to smear the precious pieces.

The damaged display case contains the Imperial State Crown worn by King Charles III during his coronation in 2023, along with other artifacts that appeared at the opening of Parliament in 2024. The incident prompted museum authorities to temporarily cancel the display and enhance security measures around the royal jewels.

The British police stated that the four detainees will face charges of criminal damage to property, while the group confirmed that their protest aim is to demand the establishment of a permanent citizens' council and to impose taxes on the wealthy, in a symbolic move to draw global attention.

The incident sparked widespread debate on British social media, with some considering the act a comedic satire and others viewing it as a threat to national historical symbols, making the royal crown jewels a new focal point of tension between strict protection and civil protest in Britain.