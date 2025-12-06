فوجئت لندن اليوم (السبت) بفوضى غريبة، حين اقتحم 4 متظاهرين من حركة «استعادة السلطة» برج لندن وتسببوا في فوضاهم أمام حاوية عرض مجوهرات التاج الملكي، مستخدمين حلوى كرامبل التفاح وكريم الكاسترد لتلطخ القطع الثمينة.

وتضم الحاوية المتضررة تاج الدولة الإمبراطوري الذي ارتداه الملك تشارلز الثالث أثناء تتويجه في 2023، إلى جانب قطع أثرية أخرى ظهرت في افتتاح البرلمان عام 2024. ودفعت الحادثة سلطات المتحف لإلغاء العرض مؤقتاً وتعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية حول المجوهرات الملكية.

وقالت الشرطة البريطانية إن المعتقلين الأربعة سيواجهون تهم الإضرار الجنائي بالممتلكات، فيما أكدت المجموعة أن هدفها الاحتجاجي هو المطالبة بإنشاء مجلس مواطنين دائم وفرض ضرائب على الأثرياء، في خطوة رمزية للفت الأنظار عالمياً.

وأثارت الحادثة جدلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي البريطانية، بين من اعتبر الفعل كوميدياً ساخراً وبين من رأى أنه تهديد للرموز التاريخية الوطنية، لتصبح مجوهرات التاج الملكي عنواناً جديداً للتوتر بين الحماية الصارمة والاحتجاج المدني في بريطانيا.