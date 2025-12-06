In a step to enhance Arab cooperation in the field of higher education development and improve its quality, the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education signed cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania during the activities of the International Forum for the Development of University Education Programs in Manama, which concluded its work last Wednesday.

The cooperation, which took place in the presence of the Mauritanian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Yacoub Ould Amin, and the Director General of the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Mudayris, aims to develop the capabilities of the educational sector, exchange experiences, and implement joint research and developmental programs that contribute to enhancing the quality of education in Mauritania and aligning it with modern global trends.

The cooperation seeks to develop scientific research and institutional capabilities, exchange scientific publications and specialized research, implement joint research projects, and exchange experts in the fields of research, technical services, and developmental programs. It also aims to build capacities, improve the efficiency of national staff, provide evaluative and developmental studies for academic and administrative programs and entities in Mauritania, support the quality of education according to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG4), enhance university governance and educational indicators, and support data-driven educational planning.

This agreement includes the development of information infrastructure and the linkage between education and quality management, to benefit from the best global practices in Educational Management Information Systems (EMIS), exchange statistical data and information, and update them periodically, collaborate on specialized programs and initiatives, and prepare joint programs to enhance the culture of quality and empower higher education institutions to modernize and innovate. It also includes appointing a "Center Ambassador" in the ministry as an official coordinator for the center's activities in Mauritania to ensure the efficient implementation of programs.

This cooperation represents a pivotal step towards enhancing the competitiveness of Mauritanian universities and developing modern academic programs based on quality and innovation, aligning higher education with global transformations in artificial intelligence and sustainable development, and integrating international standards in the quality of university and technical education. The agreement also reflects the commitment of both parties to expand regional and international partnerships within a shared vision to empower education and achieve sustainable development.