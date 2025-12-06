في خطوة لتعزيز التعاون العربي في مجال تطوير التعليم العالي ورفع جودته، وقع مركز اليونسكو الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم، اتفاقيات تعاون مع وزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي بالجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية ضمن فعاليات الملتقى الدولي لتطوير برامج التعليم الجامعي في المنامة التي اختتم أعمالها الاربعاء الماضي.
ويهدف التعاون الذي جرى بحضور وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي الموريتاني الدكتور يعقوب ولد أمين، ومدير عام مركز اليونسكو الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم المديرس، إلى تطوير قدرات القطاع التعليمي، وتبادل الخبرات، وتنفيذ برامج بحثية وتنموية مشتركة، تُسهم في الارتقاء بجودة التعليم في موريتانيا وتعزيز مواءمته مع الاتجاهات العالمية الحديثة.
ويسعى التعاون إلى تطوير البحث العلمي والقدرات المؤسسية وتبادل الإصدارات العلمية والبحوث المتخصصة، وتنفيذ مشاريع بحثية مشتركة، وتبادل الخبراء في مجالات البحث والخدمات الفنية والبرامج التطويرية، كذلك بناء القدرات وتحسين كفاءة الكوادر الوطنية وتقديم دراسات تقييمية وتطويرية للبرامج والكيانات الأكاديمية والإدارية في موريتانيا، ودعم جودة التعليم وفق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة (SDG4)، وتعزيز الحوكمة الجامعية والمؤشرات التعليمية، ودعم التخطيط التعليمي المبني على البيانات.
وتشمل هذه الاتفاقية تطوير البنية المعلوماتية والربط بين التعليم وإدارة الجودة، للاستفادة من أفضل الممارسات العالمية في نظم المعلومات التعليمية (EMIS)، وتبادل البيانات الإحصائية والمعلومات وتحديثها بشكل دوري، والتعاون في البرامج والمبادرات المتخصصة، وإعداد برامج مشتركة لتعزيز ثقافة الجودة وتمكين مؤسسات التعليم العالي من التحديث والابتكار، وتعيين «سفير للمركز» في الوزارة كمنسّق رسمي لأعمال المركز في موريتانيا لضمان تنفيذ البرامج بكفاءة.
ويمثل هذا التعاون خطوة محورية نحو تعزيز تنافسية الجامعات الموريتانية وتطوير برامج أكاديمية حديثة تعتمد الجودة والابتكار، ومواءمة التعليم العالي مع التحولات العالمية في الذكاء الاصطناعي والتنمية المستدامة، وإدماج المعايير الدولية في جودة التعليم الجامعي والتقني. كما يعكس الاتفاق حرص الجانبين على توسيع الشراكات الإقليمية والدولية، ضمن رؤية مشتركة لتمكين التعليم وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.
In a step to enhance Arab cooperation in the field of higher education development and improve its quality, the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education signed cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania during the activities of the International Forum for the Development of University Education Programs in Manama, which concluded its work last Wednesday.
The cooperation, which took place in the presence of the Mauritanian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Yacoub Ould Amin, and the Director General of the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Mudayris, aims to develop the capabilities of the educational sector, exchange experiences, and implement joint research and developmental programs that contribute to enhancing the quality of education in Mauritania and aligning it with modern global trends.
The cooperation seeks to develop scientific research and institutional capabilities, exchange scientific publications and specialized research, implement joint research projects, and exchange experts in the fields of research, technical services, and developmental programs. It also aims to build capacities, improve the efficiency of national staff, provide evaluative and developmental studies for academic and administrative programs and entities in Mauritania, support the quality of education according to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG4), enhance university governance and educational indicators, and support data-driven educational planning.
This agreement includes the development of information infrastructure and the linkage between education and quality management, to benefit from the best global practices in Educational Management Information Systems (EMIS), exchange statistical data and information, and update them periodically, collaborate on specialized programs and initiatives, and prepare joint programs to enhance the culture of quality and empower higher education institutions to modernize and innovate. It also includes appointing a "Center Ambassador" in the ministry as an official coordinator for the center's activities in Mauritania to ensure the efficient implementation of programs.
This cooperation represents a pivotal step towards enhancing the competitiveness of Mauritanian universities and developing modern academic programs based on quality and innovation, aligning higher education with global transformations in artificial intelligence and sustainable development, and integrating international standards in the quality of university and technical education. The agreement also reflects the commitment of both parties to expand regional and international partnerships within a shared vision to empower education and achieve sustainable development.