في خطوة لتعزيز التعاون العربي في مجال تطوير التعليم العالي ورفع جودته، وقع مركز اليونسكو الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم، اتفاقيات تعاون مع وزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي بالجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية ضمن فعاليات الملتقى الدولي لتطوير برامج التعليم الجامعي في المنامة التي اختتم أعمالها الاربعاء الماضي.

ويهدف التعاون الذي جرى بحضور وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي الموريتاني الدكتور يعقوب ولد أمين، ومدير عام مركز اليونسكو الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم المديرس، إلى تطوير قدرات القطاع التعليمي، وتبادل الخبرات، وتنفيذ برامج بحثية وتنموية مشتركة، تُسهم في الارتقاء بجودة التعليم في موريتانيا وتعزيز مواءمته مع الاتجاهات العالمية الحديثة.

ويسعى التعاون إلى تطوير البحث العلمي والقدرات المؤسسية وتبادل الإصدارات العلمية والبحوث المتخصصة، وتنفيذ مشاريع بحثية مشتركة، وتبادل الخبراء في مجالات البحث والخدمات الفنية والبرامج التطويرية، كذلك بناء القدرات وتحسين كفاءة الكوادر الوطنية وتقديم دراسات تقييمية وتطويرية للبرامج والكيانات الأكاديمية والإدارية في موريتانيا، ودعم جودة التعليم وفق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة (SDG4)، وتعزيز الحوكمة الجامعية والمؤشرات التعليمية، ودعم التخطيط التعليمي المبني على البيانات.

وتشمل هذه الاتفاقية تطوير البنية المعلوماتية والربط بين التعليم وإدارة الجودة، للاستفادة من أفضل الممارسات العالمية في نظم المعلومات التعليمية (EMIS)، وتبادل البيانات الإحصائية والمعلومات وتحديثها بشكل دوري، والتعاون في البرامج والمبادرات المتخصصة، وإعداد برامج مشتركة لتعزيز ثقافة الجودة وتمكين مؤسسات التعليم العالي من التحديث والابتكار، وتعيين «سفير للمركز» في الوزارة كمنسّق رسمي لأعمال المركز في موريتانيا لضمان تنفيذ البرامج بكفاءة.

ويمثل هذا التعاون خطوة محورية نحو تعزيز تنافسية الجامعات الموريتانية وتطوير برامج أكاديمية حديثة تعتمد الجودة والابتكار، ومواءمة التعليم العالي مع التحولات العالمية في الذكاء الاصطناعي والتنمية المستدامة، وإدماج المعايير الدولية في جودة التعليم الجامعي والتقني. كما يعكس الاتفاق حرص الجانبين على توسيع الشراكات الإقليمية والدولية، ضمن رؤية مشتركة لتمكين التعليم وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.