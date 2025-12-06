The International Atomic Energy Agency, affiliated with the United Nations, announced on Friday evening that the metallic protective shield covering the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in war-torn Ukraine, built to contain the radioactive materials resulting from the 1986 disaster, has lost its primary function of protection due to damage caused by a drone strike, which Ukrainian authorities attributed to Russia.

IAEA Inspection

The agency revealed in its report that an inspection conducted by its team last week on the steel structure, completed in 2019, showed that the strike that occurred last February – the third during the course of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict – had significantly deteriorated the structure.

The Protective Structure of Chernobyl Has Lost Its Functions

The agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, stated in an official statement: “The inspection mission confirmed that the protective structure has lost its essential safety functions, including the ability to contain, but it also found no permanent damage to the supporting structures or monitoring systems.”

Grossi added that preliminary repairs have already been carried out, but emphasized the need for a “comprehensive restoration” to prevent further deterioration and ensure long-term nuclear safety.

On February 14, the United Nations reported that Ukrainian authorities had reported a drone, loaded with a highly effective explosive warhead, striking the facility, resulting in a fire and damage to the protective cover around reactor number 4, which was destroyed in the 1986 disaster.

Ukrainian Confirmation and Russian Denial

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the drone was of Russian manufacture, while Moscow denied any involvement in the attack.

The United Nations indicated that radiation levels remained normal and stable, with no reports of radioactive leakage.

The Chernobyl Disaster of 1986

The Chernobyl disaster of 1986 is considered one of the worst nuclear accidents in history, as the explosion released radiation that spread across Europe, prompting the Soviet authorities at the time to mobilize tens of thousands of men and equipment to respond to the incident.

The last operating reactor at the facility was shut down in 2000, but the area still poses a tremendous environmental hazard.

This announcement comes at a time when concerns about the risks of nuclear escalation are increasing, as the agency has repeatedly warned of “no room for complacency” regarding threats during the military conflict.