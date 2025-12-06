أعلنت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، التابعة للأمم المتحدة، مساء (الجمعة)، أن الدرع الواقي المعدني الذي يغطي مفاعل تشيرنوبيل النووي في أوكرانيا الدامية بالحرب، والذي بُني لاحتواء المواد المشعة الناتجة عن كارثة 1986، قد فقد وظيفته الرئيسية في الحماية بسبب أضرار ناجمة عن ضربة طائرة بدون طيار، وهي ضربة نسبتها السلطات الأوكرانية إلى روسيا.

تفتيش وكالة الطاقة الذرية

وكشفت الوكالة، في تقريرها، أن تفتيشاً أجراه فريقها الأسبوع الماضي على الهيكل الفولاذي الذي اكتمل بناؤه عام 2019، أظهر أن الضربة التي وقعت في فبراير الماضي – وهي الثالثة من عمر النزاع الروسي الأوكراني – قد أدت إلى تدهور الهيكل بشكل كبير.

الهيكل الواقي لتشيرنوبيل فقد وظائفه

وقال المدير العام للوكالة، رافائيل غروسي، في بيان رسمي: «أكدت بعثة التفتيش أن الهيكل الواقي فقد وظائفه السلامة الأساسية، بما في ذلك القدرة على الاحتواء، لكنها وجدت أيضاً عدم وجود أضرار دائمة في الهياكل الحاملة أو أنظمة الرصد».

وأضاف غروسي أن إصلاحات أولية قد تمت بالفعل، لكنه شدد على ضرورة «ترميم شامل» لمنع التدهور الإضافي وضمان السلامة النووية طويلة الأمد.

وفي 14 فبراير الماضي، أفادت الأمم المتحدة بأن السلطات الأوكرانية أبلغت عن إصابة طائرة بدون طيار محملة برأس حربي متفجر عالي الفعالية للمحطة، مما أدى إلى اشتعال حريق وإتلاف الغلاف الواقي حول المفاعل رقم 4، الذي دُمّر في كارثة 1986.

تأكيد أوكراني ونفي روسي

وأكدت السلطات الأوكرانية أن الطائرة روسية الصنع، فيما نفت موسكو أي تورط في الهجوم.

وأشارت الأمم المتحدة إلى أن مستويات الإشعاع بقيت طبيعية ومستقرة، دون أي تقارير عن تسرب إشعاعي.

كارثة تشيرنوبيل عام 1986

وتُعد كارثة تشيرنوبيل عام 1986 واحدة من أسوأ الحوادث النووية في التاريخ، حيث أدى الانفجار إلى إطلاق إشعاع ينتشر عبر أوروبا بأكملها، مما دفع السلطات السوفييتية آنذاك إلى تعبئة عشرات الآلاف من الرجال والمعدات لمواجهة الواقعة.

وتم إغلاق آخر مفاعل عامل في المحطة عام 2000، لكن المنطقة لا تزال تشكل خطراً بيئياً هائلاً.

ويأتي هذا الإعلان في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف من مخاطر التصعيد النووي، حيث حذّرت الوكالة مراراً من «عدم وجود مجال للاستهانة» بالتهديدات أثناء النزاع العسكري.