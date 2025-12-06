أعلنت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، التابعة للأمم المتحدة، مساء (الجمعة)، أن الدرع الواقي المعدني الذي يغطي مفاعل تشيرنوبيل النووي في أوكرانيا الدامية بالحرب، والذي بُني لاحتواء المواد المشعة الناتجة عن كارثة 1986، قد فقد وظيفته الرئيسية في الحماية بسبب أضرار ناجمة عن ضربة طائرة بدون طيار، وهي ضربة نسبتها السلطات الأوكرانية إلى روسيا.
تفتيش وكالة الطاقة الذرية
وكشفت الوكالة، في تقريرها، أن تفتيشاً أجراه فريقها الأسبوع الماضي على الهيكل الفولاذي الذي اكتمل بناؤه عام 2019، أظهر أن الضربة التي وقعت في فبراير الماضي – وهي الثالثة من عمر النزاع الروسي الأوكراني – قد أدت إلى تدهور الهيكل بشكل كبير.
الهيكل الواقي لتشيرنوبيل فقد وظائفه
وقال المدير العام للوكالة، رافائيل غروسي، في بيان رسمي: «أكدت بعثة التفتيش أن الهيكل الواقي فقد وظائفه السلامة الأساسية، بما في ذلك القدرة على الاحتواء، لكنها وجدت أيضاً عدم وجود أضرار دائمة في الهياكل الحاملة أو أنظمة الرصد».
وأضاف غروسي أن إصلاحات أولية قد تمت بالفعل، لكنه شدد على ضرورة «ترميم شامل» لمنع التدهور الإضافي وضمان السلامة النووية طويلة الأمد.
وفي 14 فبراير الماضي، أفادت الأمم المتحدة بأن السلطات الأوكرانية أبلغت عن إصابة طائرة بدون طيار محملة برأس حربي متفجر عالي الفعالية للمحطة، مما أدى إلى اشتعال حريق وإتلاف الغلاف الواقي حول المفاعل رقم 4، الذي دُمّر في كارثة 1986.
تأكيد أوكراني ونفي روسي
وأكدت السلطات الأوكرانية أن الطائرة روسية الصنع، فيما نفت موسكو أي تورط في الهجوم.
وأشارت الأمم المتحدة إلى أن مستويات الإشعاع بقيت طبيعية ومستقرة، دون أي تقارير عن تسرب إشعاعي.
كارثة تشيرنوبيل عام 1986
وتُعد كارثة تشيرنوبيل عام 1986 واحدة من أسوأ الحوادث النووية في التاريخ، حيث أدى الانفجار إلى إطلاق إشعاع ينتشر عبر أوروبا بأكملها، مما دفع السلطات السوفييتية آنذاك إلى تعبئة عشرات الآلاف من الرجال والمعدات لمواجهة الواقعة.
وتم إغلاق آخر مفاعل عامل في المحطة عام 2000، لكن المنطقة لا تزال تشكل خطراً بيئياً هائلاً.
ويأتي هذا الإعلان في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف من مخاطر التصعيد النووي، حيث حذّرت الوكالة مراراً من «عدم وجود مجال للاستهانة» بالتهديدات أثناء النزاع العسكري.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, affiliated with the United Nations, announced on Friday evening that the metallic protective shield covering the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in war-torn Ukraine, built to contain the radioactive materials resulting from the 1986 disaster, has lost its primary function of protection due to damage caused by a drone strike, which Ukrainian authorities attributed to Russia.
IAEA Inspection
The agency revealed in its report that an inspection conducted by its team last week on the steel structure, completed in 2019, showed that the strike that occurred last February – the third during the course of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict – had significantly deteriorated the structure.
The Protective Structure of Chernobyl Has Lost Its Functions
The agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, stated in an official statement: “The inspection mission confirmed that the protective structure has lost its essential safety functions, including the ability to contain, but it also found no permanent damage to the supporting structures or monitoring systems.”
Grossi added that preliminary repairs have already been carried out, but emphasized the need for a “comprehensive restoration” to prevent further deterioration and ensure long-term nuclear safety.
On February 14, the United Nations reported that Ukrainian authorities had reported a drone, loaded with a highly effective explosive warhead, striking the facility, resulting in a fire and damage to the protective cover around reactor number 4, which was destroyed in the 1986 disaster.
Ukrainian Confirmation and Russian Denial
Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the drone was of Russian manufacture, while Moscow denied any involvement in the attack.
The United Nations indicated that radiation levels remained normal and stable, with no reports of radioactive leakage.
The Chernobyl Disaster of 1986
The Chernobyl disaster of 1986 is considered one of the worst nuclear accidents in history, as the explosion released radiation that spread across Europe, prompting the Soviet authorities at the time to mobilize tens of thousands of men and equipment to respond to the incident.
The last operating reactor at the facility was shut down in 2000, but the area still poses a tremendous environmental hazard.
This announcement comes at a time when concerns about the risks of nuclear escalation are increasing, as the agency has repeatedly warned of “no room for complacency” regarding threats during the military conflict.