في خضم موجة واسعة من التعليقات على الإنترنت، خرج نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس ليوضح موقفه من العناوين التي لاحقت زوجته السيدة الأمريكية الثانية أوشا فانس بعد ظهورها من دون خاتم الزواج خلال زيارة رسمية. وقال فانس في مقابلة بثّتها شبكة NBC News إن ما يثار حول حياتهما الخاصة لا يزعجهما، بل يضحكان عليه في معظم الأحيان.
وكشف نائب الرئيس أن «الثرثرة الرقمية» أصبحت جزءاً من يومياتهما منذ دخولهما البيت الأبيض، مشيراً إلى أن زوجته باتت أكثر انسجاماً مع الدور العام ومتطلباته. وأضاف أن زواجهما «متين كما كان دائماً»، وأن الاهتمام الإعلامي المبالغ فيه لا يعكس الحقيقة.
وتفجرت تكهنات على مواقع التواصل بعدما رُصدت السيدة الأمريكية الثانية بلا خاتم زواجها أثناء جولة مع السيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب داخل قاعدة عسكرية، ما دفع البعض لطرح تساؤلات حول علاقتهما الزوجية.
لكن فانس قلل من أهمية تلك الاجتهادات، قائلاً إن تغطية من هذا النوع من الأخبار لا تشكل ضغطاً عليهما، بل «تثير الضحك» بحسب تعبيره. وروى واقعة طريفة حدثت خلال زيارة حديثة للبيت الأبيض، حين اكتشفت زوجته أنها نسيت خواتمها في الطابق العلوي بعد الاستحمام، وفكرت بالعودة لجلبها، إلا أنه نصحها بتجاهل الأمر، قبل أن تتحول القصة إلى مادة لدوامة من التعليقات المنتشرة.
وأكد نائب الرئيس أن تلك الموجة مجرد مثال على السرعة التي تتحول بها التفاصيل الصغيرة إلى مواد رائجة على الإنترنت، مضيفاً بلهجة ساخرة: «نرى كل ذلك مضحكاً إلى حد ما».
Amid a wide wave of online comments, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance came forward to clarify his stance on the headlines surrounding his wife, Second Lady Osha Vance, after she appeared without her wedding ring during an official visit. Vance stated in an interview broadcast by NBC News that what is being said about their private lives does not bother them; in fact, they often laugh about it.
The Vice President revealed that "digital gossip" has become part of their daily lives since they entered the White House, noting that his wife has become more in tune with the public role and its demands. He added that their marriage is "as strong as it has always been," and that the excessive media attention does not reflect the truth.
Speculation erupted on social media after the Second Lady was spotted without her wedding ring during a tour with First Lady Melania Trump inside a military base, prompting some to question their marital relationship.
However, Vance downplayed the significance of such speculations, stating that coverage of this kind of news does not put pressure on them, but rather "elicits laughter," as he put it. He recounted a funny incident that occurred during a recent visit to the White House when his wife discovered she had forgotten her rings upstairs after showering and considered going back to get them, but he advised her to ignore it, before the story turned into a whirlwind of widespread comments.
The Vice President confirmed that this wave is just an example of how quickly small details can turn into trending topics online, adding with a sarcastic tone: "We find all of this somewhat amusing."