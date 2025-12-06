في خضم موجة واسعة من التعليقات على الإنترنت، خرج نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس ليوضح موقفه من العناوين التي لاحقت زوجته السيدة الأمريكية الثانية أوشا فانس بعد ظهورها من دون خاتم الزواج خلال زيارة رسمية. وقال فانس في مقابلة بثّتها شبكة NBC News إن ما يثار حول حياتهما الخاصة لا يزعجهما، بل يضحكان عليه في معظم الأحيان.

وكشف نائب الرئيس أن «الثرثرة الرقمية» أصبحت جزءاً من يومياتهما منذ دخولهما البيت الأبيض، مشيراً إلى أن زوجته باتت أكثر انسجاماً مع الدور العام ومتطلباته. وأضاف أن زواجهما «متين كما كان دائماً»، وأن الاهتمام الإعلامي المبالغ فيه لا يعكس الحقيقة.

وتفجرت تكهنات على مواقع التواصل بعدما رُصدت السيدة الأمريكية الثانية بلا خاتم زواجها أثناء جولة مع السيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب داخل قاعدة عسكرية، ما دفع البعض لطرح تساؤلات حول علاقتهما الزوجية.

لكن فانس قلل من أهمية تلك الاجتهادات، قائلاً إن تغطية من هذا النوع من الأخبار لا تشكل ضغطاً عليهما، بل «تثير الضحك» بحسب تعبيره. وروى واقعة طريفة حدثت خلال زيارة حديثة للبيت الأبيض، حين اكتشفت زوجته أنها نسيت خواتمها في الطابق العلوي بعد الاستحمام، وفكرت بالعودة لجلبها، إلا أنه نصحها بتجاهل الأمر، قبل أن تتحول القصة إلى مادة لدوامة من التعليقات المنتشرة.

وأكد نائب الرئيس أن تلك الموجة مجرد مثال على السرعة التي تتحول بها التفاصيل الصغيرة إلى مواد رائجة على الإنترنت، مضيفاً بلهجة ساخرة: «نرى كل ذلك مضحكاً إلى حد ما».