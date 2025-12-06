Amid a wide wave of online comments, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance came forward to clarify his stance on the headlines surrounding his wife, Second Lady Osha Vance, after she appeared without her wedding ring during an official visit. Vance stated in an interview broadcast by NBC News that what is being said about their private lives does not bother them; in fact, they often laugh about it.

The Vice President revealed that "digital gossip" has become part of their daily lives since they entered the White House, noting that his wife has become more in tune with the public role and its demands. He added that their marriage is "as strong as it has always been," and that the excessive media attention does not reflect the truth.

Speculation erupted on social media after the Second Lady was spotted without her wedding ring during a tour with First Lady Melania Trump inside a military base, prompting some to question their marital relationship.

However, Vance downplayed the significance of such speculations, stating that coverage of this kind of news does not put pressure on them, but rather "elicits laughter," as he put it. He recounted a funny incident that occurred during a recent visit to the White House when his wife discovered she had forgotten her rings upstairs after showering and considered going back to get them, but he advised her to ignore it, before the story turned into a whirlwind of widespread comments.

The Vice President confirmed that this wave is just an example of how quickly small details can turn into trending topics online, adding with a sarcastic tone: "We find all of this somewhat amusing."