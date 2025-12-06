Australia imposed financial sanctions and travel bans today (Saturday) on 4 officials in the Taliban government, accusing them of being behind the deterioration of the human rights situation in the country, particularly for women and girls.



Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated in a statement: "The sanctions target 3 ministers in the Afghan government and the chief justice of the Taliban movement," emphasizing that they are responsible for restricting girls' and women's access to education, work, freedom of movement, and the ability to participate in public life. She added: "These measures are part of a new framework for the Australian government."



She noted that the direct aim of imposing sanctions and travel bans is to increase pressure on the government.



Australia was one of several countries that withdrew its forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, after being part of an international force led by NATO that trained Afghan security forces and fought the Taliban for two decades.



Western governments accuse the Taliban of imposing restrictions on the rights and freedoms of women and girls by banning education and work.



Australia has welcomed thousands of people, mostly women and children, who were evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of the capital, Kabul.