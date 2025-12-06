فرضت أستراليا، اليوم (السبت)، عقوبات مالية وحظر سفر على 4 مسؤولين في حكومة طالبان، متهمة إياهم بالوقوف وراء تدهور وضع حقوق الإنسان في البلاد، خصوصاً النساء والفتيات.


وقالت وزيرة الخارجية الأسترالية بيني وونغ في بيان: «العقوبات تستهدف 3 وزراء في الحكومة الأفغانية، وكبير القضاة في حركة طالبان»، مؤكدة أنهم يقفون وراء تقييد وصول الفتيات والنساء إلى التعليم والعمل وحرية التنقل والقدرة على المشاركة في الحياة العامة، مضيفة: «هذه الإجراءات جزء من إطار عمل جديد للحكومة الأسترالية».


وأشارت إلى أن فرض العقوبات وحظر السفر بشكل مباشر هدفه زيادة الضغط على الحكومة.


وكانت أستراليا واحدة من عدة دول سحبت في أغسطس 2021 قواتها من أفغانستان، بعد أن كانت جزءاً من قوة دولية بقيادة حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) التي دربت قوات الأمن الأفغانية وقاتلت طالبان لمدة عقدين من الزمن.


وتتهم حكومات غربية حركة طالبان بفرض قيود على حقوق وحريات النساء والفتيات من خلال حظر التعليم والعمل.


واستقبلت أستراليا آلاف الأشخاص، معظمهم من النساء والأطفال، الذين أجلوا من أفغانستان بعد أن استعادت حركة طالبان العاصمة كابول.