شهدت منطقة الحدود الشمالية خلال الأيام الماضية رصداً ميدانياً لطائر الحسون الصحراوي، أحد أبرز الزوّار الشتويين الذين تستقطبهم بيئات المنطقة ضمن موسم الهجرة السنوي. وظهر الطائر في عدد من المواقع المفتوحة التي تتميّز بغطائها النباتي الموسمي؛ ما جعله نقطة جذب لهواة مراقبة الطيور والمهتمين بالتنوّع الأحيائي.
محطة شتوية
ويُعد الحسون الصحراوي من الطيور المهاجرة التي تتخذ من أجواء المملكة محطة شتوية ملائمة، إذ يتغذّى على البذور والنباتات البرية، ويتميّز بريشه الزاهي وصوته العذب.
ورصد هذا الطائر في شمال المملكة يُعد إبرازاً لأهمية الموقع الإستراتيجي للمملكة على خريطة هجرة الطيور، ودورها البارز في احتضان التنوع البيئي، وتوفير بيئات طبيعية غنية تدعم استمرار هذه الرحلات الموسمية.
The Northern Borders region has recently witnessed field observations of the desert finch, one of the most prominent winter visitors attracted to the area's environments during the annual migration season. The bird was spotted in several open locations characterized by their seasonal vegetation, making it a point of interest for birdwatchers and those interested in biodiversity.
Winter Station
The desert finch is considered a migratory bird that finds suitable winter conditions in the Kingdom, as it feeds on seeds and wild plants, and is distinguished by its vibrant plumage and melodious voice.
The sighting of this bird in the northern part of the Kingdom highlights the strategic importance of the Kingdom on the bird migration map, and its prominent role in embracing environmental diversity and providing rich natural habitats that support the continuation of these seasonal journeys.