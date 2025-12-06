نيابةً عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي اليوم في منتدى الدوحة 2025 المنعقد في دولة قطر الشقيقة.

تعزيز التعاون الدولي


ويناقش المنتدى العديد من المواضيع المهمة، ومن أبرزها التحديات الإقليمية والدولية في ظلّ مواجهة العالم لمجموعة من الأزمات المترابطة، كما يبحث أهمية تعزيز التعاون الدولي وبناء المستقبل العادل والمستدام للدول والشعوب، وحماية حقوق الإنسان، وتعزيز المجتمعات الشاملة.