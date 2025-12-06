نيابةً عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي اليوم في منتدى الدوحة 2025 المنعقد في دولة قطر الشقيقة.
تعزيز التعاون الدولي
ويناقش المنتدى العديد من المواضيع المهمة، ومن أبرزها التحديات الإقليمية والدولية في ظلّ مواجهة العالم لمجموعة من الأزمات المترابطة، كما يبحث أهمية تعزيز التعاون الدولي وبناء المستقبل العادل والمستدام للدول والشعوب، وحماية حقوق الإنسان، وتعزيز المجتمعات الشاملة.
On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji participated today in the Doha Forum 2025 held in the sisterly State of Qatar.
Enhancing International Cooperation
The forum discusses many important topics, most notably the regional and international challenges in light of the world facing a series of interconnected crises. It also examines the importance of enhancing international cooperation and building a just and sustainable future for countries and peoples, protecting human rights, and promoting inclusive societies.