On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji participated today in the Doha Forum 2025 held in the sisterly State of Qatar.

Enhancing International Cooperation



The forum discusses many important topics, most notably the regional and international challenges in light of the world facing a series of interconnected crises. It also examines the importance of enhancing international cooperation and building a just and sustainable future for countries and peoples, protecting human rights, and promoting inclusive societies.