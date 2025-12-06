The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara' confirmed today (Saturday) the existence of negotiations involving the United States with Israel, clarifying that Israel is the one attacking his country, not the other way around.



Al-Shara' stated during the Doha Forum: "Israel's fears are unfounded; we are the ones being attacked, not the other way around." He added: "Israel demands a buffer zone while it is the one attacking us."



He pointed out that Syria has insisted on its respect for the 1974 agreement and that seeking other agreements could lead us into a dangerous situation, noting that the world supports Israel's withdrawal from the territories it occupied in Syria.



He considered Israel's escalation in Syria as an attempt to escape from the massacres it committed in Gaza, indicating that it has turned into a state that chases ghosts and exports crises.



He noted that his country is moving in the right direction and has transformed from a region that exports crises to a model of stability, admitting that some problems have occurred which he said are unacceptable and for which he will hold those responsible accountable.



He pointed out that his government has taken measures that helped to calm the situation, accusing the previous regime of inheriting many conflicts.



He emphasized that his country is living in its best conditions now, asserting that lifting American sanctions will contribute to improving the economic situation.



On another note, the "Self-Administration" of the Syrian Democratic Forces issued a circular today prohibiting any gatherings or public or social events on the 7th and 8th of this month, in commemoration of the fall of the Assad regime, claiming that there has been an increase in the activity of ISIS cells and their attempts to destabilize security.