أكد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، اليوم (السبت)، وجود مفاوضات بمشاركة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية مع إسرائيل، موضحاً أن إسرائيل هي من تهاجم بلاده وليس العكس.


وقال الشرع خلال منتدى الدوحة: مخاوف إسرائيل غير مبررة، فنحن من نتعرض لهجمات وليس العكس. مضيفاً: إسرائيل تطالب بمنطقة عازلة وهي من تهاجمنا.


وأشار إلى أن سورية أصرت على احترامها لاتفاق 1974، والبحث عن اتفاقات أخرى يدخلنا في مكان خطر، لافتاً إلى أن العالم يؤيد انسحاب إسرائيل من الأراضي التي احتلتها بسورية.


واعتبر تصعيد إسرائيل في سورية محاولة للهروب مما ارتكبته من مجازر بغزة، مبيناً أنها تحولت إلى دولة تطارد الأشباح وتصدر الأزمات.


ولفت إلى أن بلاده تسير في الاتجاه الصحيح وتحولت من منطقة مصدرة للأزمات إلى نموذج للاستقرار، مقراً بحدوث بعض المشكلات التي قال إنه لا يقبلها وسيحاسب المسؤولين عنها.


ولفت إلى أن حكومته اتخذت إجراءات ساعدت على تهدئة الأوضاع، متهماً النظام السابق بتوريث نزاعات كثيرة.


ولفت إلى أن بلاده تعيش في أفضل ظروفها الآن، مؤكداً أن رفع العقوبات الأمريكية سيساهم بتحسين الوضع الاقتصادي.


من جهة أخرى، أصدرت «الإدارة الذاتية» لقوات سورية الديمقراطية، اليوم، تعميماً يقضي بمنع إقامة أي تجمعات أو فعاليات جماهيرية أو اجتماعية يومي الـ7 والـ8 من الشهر الجاري، في ذكرى سقوط نظام الأسد،؛ بزعم تصاعد نشاط خلايا «داعش» ومحاولاتها زعزعة الأمن.