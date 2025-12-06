لماذا دخل ناصيف زيتون في حالة من البكاء الشديد على الهواء ؟

The Syrian artist Nassif Zaitoun broke down in tears and severe distress during his appearance on the podcast "I Have a Question," while talking about his deep longing for his father seven years after his passing, affirming that his absence still leaves a significant impact on his life.

7 Years of Losing His Father

Zaitoun confirmed with clear emotion that he still suffers from a longing for him in his heart, saying: "My problem is not with death but with longing because it breaks the heart and the person, and I do not like to miss him. Seven years have passed, and I am still longing, and my heart does not calm down, and his departure has hurt me psychologically."

He added that losing his father deprived him of the wisdom, tranquility, and reassurance that his presence provided him, saying: "I love his scent, and I love everything about him; his absence burns me."

A Wish Yet to Be Fulfilled

The Syrian artist revealed with sorrow his wish that his father were alive to see the successes he is achieving today, saying: "I wish my father could see me now, see the audience singing for me, see me on the judging panel, see my success and my company, and see me now that I am married."

Personal Life and Expecting a New Baby

For his part, Nassif Zaitoun talked about his personal life, confirming that he is currently living the happiest times of his life, both personally and professionally, revealing that he is expecting a baby boy with his wife, the artist Daniela Rahma, adding jokingly: "I wish everyone would call me Abu Elias."