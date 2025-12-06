دخل الفنان السوري ناصيف زيتون في نوبة من البكاء والانهيار الشديد خلال استضافته في بودكاست «عندي سؤال»، أثناء حديثه عن اشتياقه العميق لوالده بعد مرور 7 سنوات على رحيله، مؤكداً أن غيابه ما زال يترك أثراً كبيراً في حياته.

7 سنوات من فقدان والده

وأكد زيتون بتأثر واضح أنه لا يزال يعاني من أزمة الاشتياق له في قلبه، قائلاً: «مشكلتي مش مع الموت لكن مع الشوق لأنه بيكسر الخاطر والقلب والإنسان ولا أحب أن أشتاق، مرت 7 سنوات وأنا ما زلت مشتاقاً، وقلبي لا يهدأ، ورحيله أذاني نفسياً».

وأضاف أن فقدان والده حرمه من الحكمة والسكينة والطمأنينة التي كان وجوده يمنحها له، قائلاً: «أحب رائحته، وأحب كل شيء فيه، فراقه يحرقني».

لماذا دخل ناصيف زيتون في حالة من البكاء الشديد على الهواء ؟

أمنية لم تتحقق بعد

وكشف الفنان السوري بحسرة أمنيته لو كان والده على قيد الحياة ليرى النجاحات التي يحققها اليوم، قائلاً: «كنت أتمنى لو رآني والدي الآن ويرى الجمهور يغني لي، ويراني في لجنة تحكيم، ويرى نجاحي وشركتي، ويراني وقد تزوجت».

الحياة الشخصية وانتظار مولود جديد

ومن جانبه، تحدث ناصيف زيتون عن حياته الشخصية، مؤكداً أنه يعيش حالياً أسعد فترات حياته سواء على الصعيد الشخصي أو المهني، كاشفاً أنه ينتظر مولوداً ذكراً من زوجته الفنانة دانييلا رحمة، مضيفاً مازحاً: «نفسي الناس كلها تناديني بلقب أبو إلياس».