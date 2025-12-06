لماذا دخل ناصيف زيتون في حالة من البكاء الشديد على الهواء ؟

دخل الفنان السوري ناصيف زيتون في نوبة من البكاء والانهيار الشديد خلال استضافته في بودكاست «عندي سؤال»، أثناء حديثه عن اشتياقه العميق لوالده بعد مرور 7 سنوات على رحيله، مؤكداً أن غيابه ما زال يترك أثراً كبيراً في حياته.
7 سنوات من فقدان والده
وأكد زيتون بتأثر واضح أنه لا يزال يعاني من أزمة الاشتياق له في قلبه، قائلاً: «مشكلتي مش مع الموت لكن مع الشوق لأنه بيكسر الخاطر والقلب والإنسان ولا أحب أن أشتاق، مرت 7 سنوات وأنا ما زلت مشتاقاً، وقلبي لا يهدأ، ورحيله أذاني نفسياً».
وأضاف أن فقدان والده حرمه من الحكمة والسكينة والطمأنينة التي كان وجوده يمنحها له، قائلاً: «أحب رائحته، وأحب كل شيء فيه، فراقه يحرقني».
أمنية لم تتحقق بعد
وكشف الفنان السوري بحسرة أمنيته لو كان والده على قيد الحياة ليرى النجاحات التي يحققها اليوم، قائلاً: «كنت أتمنى لو رآني والدي الآن ويرى الجمهور يغني لي، ويراني في لجنة تحكيم، ويرى نجاحي وشركتي، ويراني وقد تزوجت».
الحياة الشخصية وانتظار مولود جديد
ومن جانبه، تحدث ناصيف زيتون عن حياته الشخصية، مؤكداً أنه يعيش حالياً أسعد فترات حياته سواء على الصعيد الشخصي أو المهني، كاشفاً أنه ينتظر مولوداً ذكراً من زوجته الفنانة دانييلا رحمة، مضيفاً مازحاً: «نفسي الناس كلها تناديني بلقب أبو إلياس».
The Syrian artist Nassif Zaitoun broke down in tears and severe distress during his appearance on the podcast "I Have a Question," while talking about his deep longing for his father seven years after his passing, affirming that his absence still leaves a significant impact on his life.
7 Years of Losing His Father
Zaitoun confirmed with clear emotion that he still suffers from a longing for him in his heart, saying: "My problem is not with death but with longing because it breaks the heart and the person, and I do not like to miss him. Seven years have passed, and I am still longing, and my heart does not calm down, and his departure has hurt me psychologically."
He added that losing his father deprived him of the wisdom, tranquility, and reassurance that his presence provided him, saying: "I love his scent, and I love everything about him; his absence burns me."
A Wish Yet to Be Fulfilled
The Syrian artist revealed with sorrow his wish that his father were alive to see the successes he is achieving today, saying: "I wish my father could see me now, see the audience singing for me, see me on the judging panel, see my success and my company, and see me now that I am married."
Personal Life and Expecting a New Baby
For his part, Nassif Zaitoun talked about his personal life, confirming that he is currently living the happiest times of his life, both personally and professionally, revealing that he is expecting a baby boy with his wife, the artist Daniela Rahma, adding jokingly: "I wish everyone would call me Abu Elias."