في كارثة طبيعية لم تشهدها سومطرة منذ عقود، ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية التي اجتاحت الجزيرة الإندونيسية إلى أكثر من 900 قتيل، مع فقدان 410 أشخاص آخرين في ظروف غامضة، وفقاً لتحديثات وكالة الكوارث الوطنية، بعد أيام من الجهود المكثفة للإنقاذ.
كارثة سومطرة: أكثر من 900 قتيل و410 مفقودين في غضب الطبيعة

وبدأت الكارثة في 25 نوفمبر، عندما غمرت المياه المتدفقة قرى مثل باتانغ تورو في شمال سومطرة، ومالالاك في غرب سومطرة، محولة الطرق إلى أنهار من الوحل وأخشاب الغابات المتحللة التي تحولت إلى «مشاريع طائرة» تضرب المنازل والجسور.
وانتقل الإعصار لاحقاً إلى ماليزيا وتايلند، ما أسفر عن مقتل مئات آخرين في المنطقة، ليصل إجمالي الضحايا في جنوب شرق آسيا إلى أكثر من 1,100 شخص.

وتعرف سومطرة، الجزيرة الثالثة الأكبر في العالم، التي تضم أكثر من 50 مليون نسمة، بغاباتها الاستوائية الكثيفة ومناخها الموسمي الذي يجلب أمطاراً غزيرة كل عام، ومع ذلك، تحولت هذه الأمطار إلى كابوس في أواخر نوفمبر، عندما ضرب إعصار استوائي نادر يُدعى «سينيار» المناطق الشمالية الغربية للجزيرة.
وتشكل الإعصار في مضيق ملقا، قرب خط الاستواء، ما جعله حدثاً نادراً، حيث أمطرت بعض المناطق في أتشيه وشمال سومطرة ما يصل إلى 40 سنتيمتراً من المطر في يوم واحد، وفقاً لتقارير منظمة الأرصاد العالمية.
وأشارت التحقيقات الحكومية إلى أن إزالة عشرات الآلاف من الهكتارات من الغابات في محافظات أتشيه وغرب سومطرة وشمال سومطرة منذ عام 1990 –بسبب التعدين غير المنظم والزراعة غير المستدامة– ساهمت في تفاقم الوضع، حيث فقدت الغابات دورها كـ«إسفنج طبيعي» يمتص المياه، ما أدى إلى فيضانات مفاجئة وانهيارات أرضية مدمرة.

وفي تصريح أمام البرلمان، أقر وزير البيئة الإندونيسي هانيف فيصل نوروفيق بأن «الكارثة لا يمكن نسبها إلى الأسباب الطبيعية وحدها»، مشيراً إلى أن الحكومة ستحقق في الشركات المسؤولة عن إصدار تصاريح التعدين غير الشرعية.

وفي غرب سومطرة، دُفنت قرية بالكامل تحت انهيار أرضي في بوابة بادانغ بانجانغ، ما أودى بحياة 30 شخصاً دفعة واحدة، أما في أغام ريجينسي فقد قُتل 120 في فيضان مفاجئ، حيث وجد المنقذون سيارات محطمة ومنازل تقليدية مغمورة بالطين.

ورداً على الضغوط الشعبية، أعلن الرئيس برابوو سوبيانتُو حالة الطوارئ الوطنية، محرراً أموالاً إضافية للإغاثة. وانضم الجيش الإندونيسي إلى الجهود، مستخدماً مروحيات وطائرات للوصول إلى المناطق المعزولة مثل تابانولي تينغاه وأغام، حيث انقطعت الطرق وانهارت الجسور.