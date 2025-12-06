كارثة سومطرة: أكثر من 900 قتيل و410 مفقودين في غضب الطبيعة

In a natural disaster not seen in Sumatra for decades, the death toll from the floods and landslides that swept through the Indonesian island has risen to over 900, with 410 other people missing under mysterious circumstances, according to updates from the National Disaster Agency, following days of intensive rescue efforts.



The disaster began on November 25, when rushing waters inundated villages such as Batang Toru in North Sumatra and Malalak in West Sumatra, turning roads into rivers of mud and decaying forest debris that became "flying projects" striking homes and bridges.



The cyclone later moved on to Malaysia and Thailand, resulting in hundreds more deaths in the region, bringing the total casualties in Southeast Asia to over 1,100 people.

Sumatra, the third-largest island in the world, home to more than 50 million people, is known for its dense tropical forests and seasonal climate that brings heavy rains every year. However, these rains turned into a nightmare in late November when a rare tropical cyclone named "Sinyar" struck the northwestern regions of the island.



The cyclone formed in the Strait of Malacca, near the equator, making it a rare event, as some areas in Aceh and North Sumatra received up to 40 centimeters of rain in a single day, according to reports from the World Meteorological Organization.



Government investigations indicated that the removal of tens of thousands of hectares of forests in Aceh, West Sumatra, and North Sumatra since 1990—due to unregulated mining and unsustainable agriculture—has exacerbated the situation, as the forests lost their role as a "natural sponge" that absorbs water, leading to sudden floods and devastating landslides.

In a statement before Parliament, Indonesian Environment Minister Hanif Faisal Norwawi acknowledged that "the disaster cannot be attributed to natural causes alone," noting that the government will investigate companies responsible for issuing illegal mining permits.

In West Sumatra, an entire village was buried under a landslide in the Padang Panjang Gate, claiming the lives of 30 people at once, while in Agam Regency, 120 were killed in a sudden flood, where rescuers found crushed cars and traditional homes submerged in mud.

In response to public pressure, President Prabowo Subianto declared a national emergency, releasing additional funds for relief efforts. The Indonesian army joined the efforts, using helicopters and planes to reach isolated areas such as Tapanuli Tengah and Agam, where roads were cut off and bridges collapsed.