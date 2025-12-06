في أعقاب استحواذ نتفليكس على استديوهات Warner Bros Discovery وحقوق بث HBO، بدأت آثار الصفقة التاريخية تظهر على صناعة الترفيه العالمي، إذ أصبحت المنصة صاحبة مكتبة ضخمة تضم أهم الشخصيات النسائية في السينما والدراما، ما يعزز حضورها في مختلف الفئات العمرية والجمهور العالمي.

10 شخصيات نسائية تنتقل إلى نتفليكس

منحت الصفقة نتفليكس حقوق شخصيات أيقونية مثل ووندر وومان وهارلي كوين من عالم DC، اللتين ستشكلان حجر الزاوية في محتوى الأبطال الخارقين. كذلك دخلت كاسي هوارد من مسلسل Euphoria ضمن مكتبة المنصة، ما يعكس القوة الجديدة للشركة في استهداف جمهور الشباب.

وعلى صعيد الأفلام العائلية، أصبحت شخصية هيرميون غرينجر من سلسلة هاري بوتر تحت سيطرة نتفليكس، مما يمنحها نفوذاً كبيراً في المحتوى الموجه للعائلات. كما ضمّت المكتبة شخصيات مثل دينيريس تارجارين من Game of Thrones لتعزيز محتوى الفانتازيا الضخم، وميرا من عالم Aquaman، إضافة إلى ريفن من Teen Titans وجينكس المرتبطة بسلسلة Arcane، لتقوية كتالوج الأنيميشن الموجه للشباب.

الاستحواذ لم يغفل المحتوى العائلي والدرامي والمرعب، حيث دخلت شخصيات مثل فيلمي دينكلي من Scooby-Doo والأخت إيرين من سلسلة The Nun إلى مكتبة نتفليكس، لتوسيع نفوذها في محتوى العائلات والرعب السينمائي على حد سواء.

ويُعد هذا التوسع خطوة إستراتيجية للمنصة، ليس فقط في جمع الحقوق، بل في بناء إمبراطورية محتوى يمكنها السيطرة على أذواق المشاهدين عالمياً، وجذب جمهور متنوع عبر مختلف الفئات العمرية. ومع سيطرة نتفليكس على هذه الشخصيات، تتجه صناعة البث الترفيهي نحو تركيز أكبر على الشخصيات النسائية الأيقونية، ما قد يعيد صياغة إستراتيجيات المنافسة بين المنصات العالمية.