Eleven people, including three children, were killed today (Saturday) in a shooting by gunmen who stormed a hotel in the capital Pretoria, South Africa. The motives behind the attack and those responsible remain unknown, especially since no suspects have been arrested so far.



Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said, "I can confirm that 25 people were shot," adding that 14 individuals were taken to the hospital.



She clarified that 10 people died at the scene in the town of Soshanguve, located 18 kilometers west of Pretoria, while another died in the hospital. Among the deceased were three children, one aged three years, while the others were aged 12 and 16.



Mathe added, "This is an extremely unfortunate incident; the police were only notified of the incident around six o'clock."



Three gunmen entered the building around 2:30 AM GMT and opened fire indiscriminately on a group of men gathered in the hotel bar.



This attack is the latest in a series of mass shooting incidents in a country plagued by crime, with a population of 63 million. South Africa suffers from entrenched crime and corruption driven by organized networks.



Gun violence claims about 63 lives daily from April to September, according to police data.