قتل 11 شخصاً من بينهم 3 أطفال اليوم (السبت)، في إطلاق نار من قبل مسلحين اقتحموا فندقاً في العاصمة بريتوريا بجنوب أفريقيا، ولم تعرف بعد الدوافع أو من يقف وراء الهجوم خصوصاً وأنه لم يتم حتى اللحظة القبض على أي مشتبه به.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم الشرطة أثليندا ماثي: «يمكنني أن أؤكد أن 25 شخصاً أصيبوا بالرصاص»، مضيفة أن 14 شخصاً نقلوا إلى المستشفى.


وأوضحت أن 10 أشخاص لقوا حتفهم في مكان الواقعة في بلدة سولسفيل على بعد 18 كيلومترا غرب بريتوريا، فيما توفي آخر في المستشفى، مبينة أن من بين القتلى 3 أطفال أحدهما يبلغ من العمر 3 سنوات، فيما الآخران أحدهما 12 عاماً والآخر 16 عاماً.


وأضافت ماثي: «حادثة مؤسفة للغاية، لم تُبلَّغ الشرطة بالحادثة إلا في حوالى الساعة السادسة».


ودخل 3 مسلحين إلى المبنى حوالى الساعة 02:30 صباحاً، بتوقيت غرينتش، وأطلقوا النار عشوائياً على مجموعة من الرجال الذين كانوا متجمعين في حانة الفندق.


ويعد هذا الهجوم الأحدث في سلسلة من حوادث إطلاق النار الجماعي في البلد الذي يعاني من الجريمة، ويبلغ عدد سكانه 63 مليون نسمة، وتعاني جنوب أفريقيا من جريمة متجذّرة وفساد تقوده شبكات منظمة.


ويحصد العنف المسلح نحو 63 شخصاً يومياً في الفترة من أبريل إلى سبتمبر، وفق بيانات الشرطة.