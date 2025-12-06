The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for failing to adhere to the instructions and guidelines for preserving vegetation by lighting a fire in unauthorized areas in the Tuwaiq Nature Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.



The forces confirmed that the penalty for lighting a fire in unauthorized areas in forests and national parks is a fine of up to 3,000 riyals.



The special forces for environmental security also apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for grazing 40 camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.



500 Riyals fine for each camel



The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of 500 riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife by calling 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 and 996 in other regions of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the informant.