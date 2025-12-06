ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لعدم الالتزام بتعليمات وإرشادات المحافظة على الغطاء النباتي بإشعال النار في غير الأماكن المخصصة لها في محمية طويق الطبيعية، وطُبّقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.


وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة إشعال النار في غير الأماكن المخصصة لها في الغابات والمتنزهات الوطنية غرامة تصل إلى 3,000 ريال.


وضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة رعي 40 متناً من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، وطُبّقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.


500 ريال غرامة كل متن


وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الإبل غرامة 500 ريال لكل متن، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم 911 بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و999 و996 في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.