The Lebanese army arrested today (Saturday) 6 individuals involved in an attack on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol on the Al-Tiri - Bint Jbeil road, which resulted in damage to one of its vehicles, without any injuries among its personnel.



The Lebanese army leadership warned of the seriousness of any attack on UNIFIL, indicating that it will not hesitate to pursue those involved.



It highlighted the essential role that UNIFIL plays in the southern Litani area, the close coordination between it and the army, and its effective contribution to stabilization efforts.



The leadership clarified that an investigation has begun with the detained individuals under the supervision of the competent judiciary.



On another note, Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held a meeting today on the sidelines of the "Doha Forum" in the Qatari capital, and according to what Salam posted on his account on "X," the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation and bilateral relations.



Salam had met with al-Shara last April during an official visit leading a ministerial delegation to the capital, Damascus, where the importance of correcting the course of relations between the two countries was emphasized.