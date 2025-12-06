أوقف الجيش اللبناني اليوم (السبت)، 6 متورّطين بالاعتداء على دورية لقوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان«اليونيفيل» على طريق الطيري - بنت جبيل، ما أدى إلى تضرر آلية تابعة لها، دون وقوع إصابات في صفوف عناصرها.


وحذرت قيادة الجيش اللبناني من خطورة أي اعتداء على «اليونيفيل»، مبينة أنها لن تتهاون في ملاحقة المتورطين.


وأشارت إلى الدور الأساسي الذي تقوم به «اليونيفيل» في منطقة جنوب الليطاني، وعلاقة التنسيق الوثيق بينها وبين الجيش، ومساهمتها الفاعلة في جهود إعادة الاستقرار.


وأوضحت القيادة أن التحقيق بوشرَ مع الموقوفين تحت إشراف القضاء المختص.


من جهة أخرى، عقد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع ورئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام على هامش «منتدى الدوحة»، اليوم، في العاصمة القطرية اجتماعاً، ووفقاً لما نشره سلام على حسابه في «X» فإن اللقاء ركز على تعزيز التعاون والعلاقات الثنائية.


وكان سلام قد التقى في أبريل الماضي الشرع خلال زيارة رسمية على رأس وفد وزاري للعاصمة دمشق، وتم التشديد حينها على أهمية تصحيح مسار العلاقات بين البلدين.