أوقف الجيش اللبناني اليوم (السبت)، 6 متورّطين بالاعتداء على دورية لقوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان«اليونيفيل» على طريق الطيري - بنت جبيل، ما أدى إلى تضرر آلية تابعة لها، دون وقوع إصابات في صفوف عناصرها.
وحذرت قيادة الجيش اللبناني من خطورة أي اعتداء على «اليونيفيل»، مبينة أنها لن تتهاون في ملاحقة المتورطين.
وأشارت إلى الدور الأساسي الذي تقوم به «اليونيفيل» في منطقة جنوب الليطاني، وعلاقة التنسيق الوثيق بينها وبين الجيش، ومساهمتها الفاعلة في جهود إعادة الاستقرار.
وأوضحت القيادة أن التحقيق بوشرَ مع الموقوفين تحت إشراف القضاء المختص.
من جهة أخرى، عقد الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع ورئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام على هامش «منتدى الدوحة»، اليوم، في العاصمة القطرية اجتماعاً، ووفقاً لما نشره سلام على حسابه في «X» فإن اللقاء ركز على تعزيز التعاون والعلاقات الثنائية.
وكان سلام قد التقى في أبريل الماضي الشرع خلال زيارة رسمية على رأس وفد وزاري للعاصمة دمشق، وتم التشديد حينها على أهمية تصحيح مسار العلاقات بين البلدين.
The Lebanese army arrested today (Saturday) 6 individuals involved in an attack on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol on the Al-Tiri - Bint Jbeil road, which resulted in damage to one of its vehicles, without any injuries among its personnel.
The Lebanese army leadership warned of the seriousness of any attack on UNIFIL, indicating that it will not hesitate to pursue those involved.
It highlighted the essential role that UNIFIL plays in the southern Litani area, the close coordination between it and the army, and its effective contribution to stabilization efforts.
The leadership clarified that an investigation has begun with the detained individuals under the supervision of the competent judiciary.
On another note, Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held a meeting today on the sidelines of the "Doha Forum" in the Qatari capital, and according to what Salam posted on his account on "X," the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation and bilateral relations.
Salam had met with al-Shara last April during an official visit leading a ministerial delegation to the capital, Damascus, where the importance of correcting the course of relations between the two countries was emphasized.