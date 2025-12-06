فيما توقع مسؤولان غربيان الإعلان عن هيئة دولية مكلفة بحكم القطاع بحلول نهاية العام، أكد رئيس الوزراء القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني اليوم (السبت)، إن المفاوضات بشأن حرب غزة تمر بمرحلة حرجة.


وقال آل ثاني خلال جلسة نقاش ضمن فعاليات منتدى الدوحة في قطر، إن الوسطاء يعملون معاً لدخول المرحلة التالية من وقف إطلاق النار، موضحاً أن الهدنة في غزة غير مكتملة من دون انسحاب إسرائيلي كامل.


وأضاف: جهود وقف إطلاق النار التي بُذلت مطلوبة لمرحلتي الاستقرار وتأسيس دولة فلسطين ولا يمكن اعتبار أن هناك وقفاً كاملاً لإطلاق النار إلا بانسحاب إسرائيل من غزة، مبيناً أنه يجري التفاوض لرسم المسار المستقبلي للمرحلة التالية.


بدوره، قال وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان إن الهدف الرئيسي لقوة إرساء الاستقرار في غزة يجب أن يكون الفصل بين الإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين على الحدود، موضحاً أن المفاوضات بشأن قوة الاستقرار في غزة لا تزال مستمرة بما في ذلك بحث تفويضها وقواعد الاشتباك.


وشهدت مدينة رفح قصفاً بنيران الدبابات الإسرائيلية، فيما جرح فلسطيني في حي الشجاعية شرقي بنيران قذيفة دبابة.


من جهة أخرى، قال مسؤولان غربيان إن الهيئة المعروفة باسم مجلس السلام والتي سيرأسها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ستضم حوالى اثنى عشر زعيماً آخر من الشرق الأوسط والغرب، لإدارة غزة تحت تفويض أممي لمدة عامين قابلين للتجديد.


وأوضح المسؤولان أنه سيتم الإعلان عن لجنة من التكنوقراط الفلسطينيين ستتولى الإدارة اليومية لغزة بعد الحرب، متوقعاً الإعلان عن الخطة نهاية عام 2025 خلال لقاء ترمب ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو.


وتوقع المسؤول نشر القوات في الربع الأول من العام 2026، متوقعاً أن تكون مفاوضات المرحلة الثانية صعبة خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بسلاح حماس وانسحاب إسرائيل من أجزاء من غزة.