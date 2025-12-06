While two Western officials expect the announcement of an international body tasked with governing the sector by the end of the year, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed today (Saturday) that negotiations regarding the Gaza war are at a critical stage.



Al Thani stated during a discussion session at the Doha Forum in Qatar that the mediators are working together to enter the next phase of the ceasefire, explaining that the truce in Gaza is incomplete without a full Israeli withdrawal.



He added: The ceasefire efforts made are necessary for the stabilization phase and the establishment of a Palestinian state, and a complete ceasefire cannot be considered without Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, indicating that negotiations are ongoing to chart the future path for the next phase.



For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the main goal of the stabilization force in Gaza should be to separate Israelis and Palestinians at the border, explaining that negotiations regarding the stabilization force in Gaza are still ongoing, including discussions about its mandate and rules of engagement.



The city of Rafah witnessed shelling from Israeli tanks, while a Palestinian was injured in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood in the east from tank shell fire.



On another note, two Western officials said that the body known as the Peace Council, which will be chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, will include about a dozen other leaders from the Middle East and the West to manage Gaza under a UN mandate for two renewable years.



The officials clarified that a committee of Palestinian technocrats will be announced to take over the daily administration of Gaza after the war, expecting the plan to be announced by the end of 2025 during a meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



The officials anticipated the deployment of forces in the first quarter of 2026, expecting that the negotiations for the second phase will be difficult, especially concerning Hamas's weapons and Israel's withdrawal from parts of Gaza.