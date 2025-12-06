حذّرت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية من تدهور هيكل الحماية لمفاعل تشرنوبل النووي في أوكرانيا، والذي أُنشئ بعد كارثة عام 1986 لاحتواء المواد المشعة، بعد تعرضه لأضرار ناجمة عن طائرة مسيرة في فبراير الماضي.

وأوضح المدير العام للوكالة رافائيل غروسي أن تفتيشًا حديثًا كشف أن الجدار الفولاذي المكتمل عام 2019، فقد بعض وظائف السلامة الأساسية، بما في ذلك القدرة على الاحتواء الكامل للمواد المشعة. وأضاف غروسي أن الهيكل الحامل وأنظمة المراقبة لم تتعرض لأضرار دائمة، وأن عمليات إصلاح محدودة جرت، إلا أن ترميمًا شاملاً لا يزال ضروريًا لضمان السلامة النووية على المدى الطويل.

وكانت السلطات الأوكرانية قد أكدت أن الطائرة المسيرة كانت مزودة برأس حربي شديد الانفجار وألحقت أضرارًا بالكسوة الواقية لمفاعل رقم 4، فيما نفت موسكو ضلوعها في الهجوم. وعلى الرغم من الحادثة، لم تُسجّل أي زيادة في مستويات الإشعاع أو تسرب نووي، بحسب الوكالة الدولية.

وتعد محطة تشرنوبل رمزًا كارثيًا في التاريخ النووي، بعد انفجار مفاعلها عام 1986 الذي أدى إلى انتشار الإشعاع عبر أنحاء أوروبا وإغلاق آخر مفاعل في المحطة عام 2000.

وتواصل الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية متابعة الوضع عن كثب، مع إجراء مسوحات شاملة لمحطات الكهرباء الفرعية في أوكرانيا لتقييم أضرار الحرب الممتدة قرابة 4 سنوات على البنية التحتية النووية والكهربائية.