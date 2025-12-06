هدوء ما قبل العاصفة.. عالم زلازل تركي يحذر من كارثة محتملة تنتظر بلاده

جدد عالم الزلازل التركي الشهير البروفيسور ناجي غورور، الذي اشتهر بتحذيراته المبكرة قبل زلزالي 6 فبراير 2023 المدمرين، صرخته مجدداً موجهاً تحذيرا للسلطات من أن الهدوء النسبي في النشاط الزلزالي لا ينبغي أن يخلق شعوراً زائفاً بالأمان.
وكتب غورور على منصة «إكس» قائلاً: «عادة ما تهدأ المناقشات حول التهديد في الفترات التي تقل فيها الزلازل. وفي مثل هذه الفترات تحديداً يجب تكثيف التدابير الوقائية».
وأوضح البروفيسور أن معظم مناطق البلاد معرضة للعمليات الزلزالية، وأن عواقب كل هزة قوية يمكن أن تكون كارثية، داعياً إلى وقف الجدل حول مكان وزمان وقوع الزلزال القادم، معتبراً أن السؤال يجب أن يطرح بطريقة مختلفة: وهو «كيفية منع وقوع ضحايا بشرية من خلال بنية تحتية معدة مسبقاً». وبحسب عالم الزلازل، فإن كل مأساة جديدة «تصبح إغفالاً لا يُغتفر».
واقترح العالم إنشاء «مدن مقاومة للزلازل»، مشيرا إلى أن الأمر يتعلق بمنهجية شاملة: تعزيز أنظمة الإدارة، وزيادة وعي السكان، وتحديث البنية التحتية، وتجديد المخزون السكني، وحماية البيئة، وتعزيز المرونة الاقتصادية.
وخلص البروفيسور إلى أن تحقيق هذا الهدف ممكن فقط من خلال الجهود المشتركة للحكومة المركزية والإدارات المحلية والمواطنين.
وقبل أقل من 3 سنوات، في 6 فبراير 2023، ضربت تركيا «كارثة القرن»: زلزالان بقوة 7.7 و7.6 درجة، بفاصل 9 ساعات فقط، دمرا 11 محافظة في الجنوب الشرقي، وخلّفا أكثر من 53 ألف قتيل و107 آلاف جريح، وشردا أكثر من 3 ملايين شخص. كان ناجي غورور من الأصوات القليلة التي حذرت لسنوات من أن صدع شرق الأناضول سيستيقظ بعنف.
وفي 27 أكتوبر 2025، هز زلزال بقوة 6.1 درجة محافظة باليكسير غرب البلاد، وشعر به سكان إسطنبول بوضوح، ما أعاد إشعال الرعب في قلوب 16 مليون نسمة يعيشون فوق صدعين نشطين: شمال الأناضول وغرب الأناضول.
وبحسب تقديرات بلدية إسطنبول، في حالة وقوع زلزال بقوة 7.5 درجة في المدينة سينهار ما لا يقل عن 90 ألف مبنى، وقد يحتاج نحو 4.5 مليون شخص إلى سكن مؤقت. وتعتقد شركات التأمين أن الخسائر الناجمة عن مثل هذا الزلزال قد تتجاوز 325 مليار دولار.
