هدوء ما قبل العاصفة.. عالم زلازل تركي يحذر من كارثة محتملة تنتظر بلاده

The famous Turkish earthquake expert Professor Naci Görür, who gained recognition for his early warnings before the devastating earthquakes of February 6, 2023, has once again raised his voice, warning authorities that the relative calm in seismic activity should not create a false sense of security.

Görür wrote on the platform "X," stating: "Discussions about the threat usually calm down during periods of fewer earthquakes. It is precisely during such periods that preventive measures should be intensified."



The professor explained that most regions of the country are prone to seismic activity, and that the consequences of any strong tremor can be catastrophic. He called for an end to the debate about when and where the next earthquake will occur, arguing that the question should be posed differently: "How to prevent human casualties through pre-prepared infrastructure." According to the seismologist, every new tragedy "becomes an unforgivable oversight."

The scientist proposed the establishment of "earthquake-resistant cities," noting that this involves a comprehensive methodology: strengthening management systems, increasing public awareness, updating infrastructure, renewing housing stock, protecting the environment, and enhancing economic resilience.

The professor concluded that achieving this goal is only possible through the joint efforts of the central government, local administrations, and citizens.

Less than three years ago, on February 6, 2023, Turkey experienced the "disaster of the century": two earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale, just 9 hours apart, which devastated 11 provinces in the southeast, leaving more than 53,000 dead and 107,000 injured, and displacing over 3 million people. Naci Görür was one of the few voices warning for years that the East Anatolian fault would awaken violently.

On October 27, 2025, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Balıkesir province in the west of the country, clearly felt by residents of Istanbul, reigniting fear in the hearts of 16 million people living above two active faults: the North Anatolian and the West Anatolian.

According to estimates from the Istanbul Municipality, in the event of a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the city, at least 90,000 buildings would collapse, and around 4.5 million people might need temporary housing. Insurance companies believe that the losses from such an earthquake could exceed $325 billion.