انهيار العملاق.. «A23a» يفقد لقبه كأكبر جبل جليدي في العالم

In a development that reflects the accelerating effects of climate change, researchers from the British Antarctic Survey reported that the giant iceberg A23a, known as the "Queen of Icebergs" and monitored for about 40 years as the largest iceberg in the world, has lost nearly two-thirds of its original size in the past few months, resulting in its loss of the title to the iceberg D15a, which is located near the Australian Davis research station.

According to polar oceanographer Andrew Meijers from the British Antarctic Survey, A23a broke away from the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica in 1986, where it remained anchored near the southern continent for over 3 decades as it was stuck on the seabed, before embarking on its journey north in 2020.

As of January 2024, it measured 3,672 square kilometers (slightly larger than the U.S. state of Rhode Island) and weighed one trillion metric tons, making it the largest globally. However, after reaching the South Atlantic current flowing near South Georgia Island in March 2024, it began to rapidly disintegrate, with thousands of small pieces breaking off, and it has lost 80% of its area since May, now measuring about 656 square kilometers.



Significant Acceleration of Ice Melt in Antarctica

Meijers stated that: "A23a follows the fate of other giant icebergs like A68 in 2021 and A76 in 2023, which also disintegrated near South Georgia, but it remained intact for a longer period. Now, D15a, which measures 3,000 square kilometers and is relatively stable near the Davis station, is the largest," adding that D15a, which broke away from the Amery Ice Shelf, is considered "stable on the Antarctic coast," making it a strong candidate to retain the title.

This collapse indicates an acceleration of ice melt in Antarctica, where global warming has led to rising ocean temperatures, hastening the disintegration of icebergs.

According to glaciologist Ted Scambos from the University of Colorado, A23a could completely collapse within weeks, especially if it reaches warmer waters in the summer, potentially leading to a sudden avalanche collapse in a single day.

Expected Increase in Global Sea Level

Studies warn that such events increase global sea levels and threaten ecosystems in the Southern Ocean, including penguin and seal colonies that A23a nearly obstructed in its previous departure.

A23a, which had its first cracks discovered in the 1950s, is a symbol of climate studies, contributing to the understanding of ice dynamics and ocean currents. As it disintegrates, the focus shifts to D15a, but experts warn that such transitions are merely a precursor to more glacial collapses under global warming.