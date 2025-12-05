في تطور يعكس تسارع آثار تغير المناخ، أفاد باحثون في المسح البريطاني لأنتاركتيكا، بأن الجبل الجليدي العملاق A23a، الذي يُعرف بـ«ملكة الجبال الجليدية» ويُراقب منذ حوالى 40 عاماً كأكبر جبل جليدي في العالم، فقد نحو ثلثي حجمه الأصلي في الأشهر القليلة الماضية، مما أدى إلى فقدانه لقبه لصالح الجبل الجليدي D15a الذي يقع قرب محطة ديفيس البحثية الأسترالية.

ووفقاً للعالم المحيطي القطبي أندرو ميجيرس من هيئة المسح البريطاني لأنتاركتيكا، انفصل A23a عن رف Filchner-Ronne الجليدي في أنتاركتيكا عام 1986، حيث بقي مثبتاً قرب القارة الجنوبية لأكثر من 3 عقود كونه كان عالقاً في قاع البحر، قبل أن ينطلق في رحلته شمالاً عام 2020.

وفي يناير 2024، كان يبلغ حجمه 3,672 كيلومتراً مربعاً (أكبر قليلاً من ولاية رود آيلاند الأمريكية)، ووزنه تريليون طن متري، مما جعله الأكبر عالمياً، لكنه، بعد الوصول إلى تيار جنوب أتلانتيكي المتدفق قرب جزيرة جنوب جورجيا في مارس 2024، بدأ في الانهيار السريع، حيث انفصلت آلاف القطع الصغيرة، وفقد 80% من مساحته منذ مايو، ليصل الآن إلى حوالى 656 كيلومتراً مربعاً.

انهيار العملاق.. «A23a» يفقد لقبه كأكبر جبل جليدي في العالم

تسارع كبير لذوبان الجليد في أنتاركتيكا

وقال ميجيرس إن: «A23a يتبع مصير الجبال الجليدية العملاقة الأخرى مثل A68 عام 2021 وA76 عام 2023، التي تفككت أيضاً قرب جنوب جورجيا، لكنه استمر متماسكاً لفترة أطول، والآن، أصبح D15a، الذي يبلغ حجمه 3,000 كيلومتر مربع وثابت نسبياً قرب محطة ديفيس، هو الأكبر»، مضيفاً أن D15a، الذي انفصل من رف Amery الجليدي، يُعد «ثابتاً على الساحل الأنتاركتيكي»، مما يجعله مرشحاً قوياً للحفاظ على اللقب.

يشير هذا الانهيار إلى تسارع ذوبان الجليد في أنتاركتيكا، حيث أدى الاحتباس الحراري إلى ارتفاع درجات الحرارة في المحيطات، مما يسرع تفكك الجبال الجليدية.

ووفقاً للعالم الجليدي تيد سكامبوس من جامعة كولورادو، قد ينهار A23a تماماً في غضون أسابيع، خاصة إذا وصل إلى المياه الأكثر دفئاً في الصيف، مما قد يؤدي إلى انهيار أفالانشي مفاجئ في يوم واحد.

زيادة مرتقبة لمستوى سطح البحر عالمياً

وتحذر الدراسات أن مثل هذه الأحداث تزيد من ارتفاع مستوى سطح البحر عالمياً، وتهدد النظم البيئية في المحيط الجنوبي، بما في ذلك مستعمرات البطريق والفقمات التي كادت A23a أن تعيقها في رحيلها السابق.

ويُعد A23a، الذي اكتشفت شققه الأولى في الخمسينات من القرن الماضي، رمزاً للدراسات المناخية، حيث ساهم في فهم ديناميكيات الجليد والتيارات المحيطية، ومع تفككه، ينتقل التركيز إلى D15a، لكن الخبراء يحذرون من أن مثل هذه التحولات ليست سوى مقدمة لمزيد من الانهيارات الجليدية في ظل الاحتباس الحراري.