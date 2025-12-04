The Ministry of Youth and Sports issued a new statement today (Thursday) regarding the incident of the death of the young swimmer Youssef Mohamed, a player from Al-Zohour Club, following his sudden fainting during his participation in the Republic Swimming Championship for under 12 years, held at the Cairo International Stadium's swimming complex last Tuesday.

Submission of the report to the Public Prosecution

The ministry clarified in its statement, published through its official accounts, that following yesterday's statement regarding the referral of the incident to the Public Prosecution for investigation into its circumstances, the final report prepared by the committee formed from the sectors of governance, inspection, legal, administrative, and medical affairs has been completed.

The statement confirmed that the report was prepared accompanied by all official documents obtained from the relevant authorities, including: the Egyptian Swimming Federation, Al-Zohour Club, the Egyptian Ambulance Authority, and the Cairo Stadium Authority, in addition to the report from the Supreme Medical Committee of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in preparation for submitting all of them to the Public Prosecution.

Investigation according to the medical code

The ministry emphasized that the committee verified all procedures related to holding the championship and the extent of compliance with the medical code issued as part of the ministry's medical regulations, which is binding on all sports bodies.

Warning against rumors

In conclusion, the Ministry of Youth and Sports urged all media outlets not to be swayed by the rumors circulating on some social media platforms, in respect of the ongoing official investigations currently being conducted by the Public Prosecution to uncover the full circumstances of the incident.