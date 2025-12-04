أصدرت وزارة الشباب والرياضة، اليوم (الخميس)، بياناً جديداً بشأن واقعة وفاة السباح الناشئ يوسف محمد، لاعب نادي الزهور، عقب إغمائه المفاجئ أثناء مشاركته في بطولة الجمهورية للسباحة تحت 12 سنة، داخل مجمع حمامات السباحة باستاد القاهرة الدولي، الثلاثاء الماضي.

تسليم التقرير للنيابة

وأوضحت الوزارة في بيانها، المنشور عبر حساباتها الرسمية، أنه إلحاقاً ببيان الأمس الخاص بإحالة الواقعة إلى النيابة العامة للتحقيق في ملابساتها، تم الانتهاء من إعداد التقرير النهائي للجنة المشكلة من قطاعات الحوكمة والتفتيش والشؤون القانونية والإدارية والطبية.

وأكد البيان أن التقرير أُعدّ مشفوعاً بالمستندات الرسمية كافة التي تم الحصول عليها من الجهات المعنية، وفي مقدمتها: الاتحاد المصري للسباحة، ونادي الزهور، وهيئة الإسعاف المصرية، وهيئة استاد القاهرة، إضافة إلى تقرير اللجنة الطبية العليا بوزارة الشباب والرياضة، تمهيداً لتسليمها جميعاً إلى النيابة العامة.

تحقيق وفق الكود الطبي

وشددت الوزارة على أن اللجنة تحققت من جميع الإجراءات الخاصة بإقامة البطولة، ومدى الالتزام بالكود الطبي الصادر ضمن اللائحة الطبية للوزارة، والملزم للهيئات الرياضية كافة.

تحذير من الشائعات

وفي ختام البيان، ناشدت وزارة الشباب والرياضة جميع وسائل الإعلام بعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات المتداولة عبر بعض منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، احتراماً لسير التحقيقات الرسمية التي تباشرها النيابة العامة حالياً لكشف ملابسات الواقعة كاملة.