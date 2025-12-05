في خطوة تُعد الأولى من نوعها عالمياً، أعلنت مجموعة Orano، العملاق الفرنسي في دورة الوقود النووي، نشر روبوت إنساني الشكل يُدعى «هوكسو» داخل منشآتها النووية، لمساعدة العمال في المهمات الروتينية والخطرة في بيئات عالية الإشعاع.

ووفقاً لما نشرته وسائل إعلام فرنسية، يأتي هذا الاختبار الرائد في إطار شراكة مع شركة Capgemini، التي طورت البرمجيات الذكية للروبوت الصيني الصنع.

وقال مدير الجودة والأداء في مصنع مجموعة Orano لإنتاج وقود MOX المعاد تدويره (الوقود النووي المختلط) بيير سيمونيت: «هذه هي المرة الأولى في العالم في منشأة نووية التي يُنشر فيها روبوت إنساني، حتى لأغراض الاختبار».

وأوضح أن الروبوت، الذي يبلغ طوله 1.35 متر، سيخضع لفترة تجريبية مدتها 4 أشهر في «مدرسة المهن» التابعة للمجموعة الفرنسية العملاقة في منطقة جارد جنوب فرنسا، قرب مدينة ماركول على ضفاف نهر الرون.

ويتميز هوكسو بذكاء اصطناعي مدمج ومستشعرات متقدمة تمنحه قدرات على الإدراك اللحظي، التنقل الذاتي، تنفيذ الحركات التقنية الدقيقة، والتفاعل المباشر مع البشر، ويُصمم الروبوت لتقليد حركات الإنسان بدقة، ما يجعله مثالياً للعمل جنباً إلى جنب مع الفرق في المنشآت النووية، خصوصاً في المناطق ذات الخطورة العالية التي تتطلب تدخلاً دقيقاً لتجنب التعرض للإشعاع.

وحددت Orano عمليات رئيسية للروبوت، مثل نقل الأدوات إلى العمال أثناء أعمال الصيانة، إجراء عينات إشعاعية، والمساعدة في نقل براميل المواد الإشعاعية، حيث تم الكشف عن هوكسو لأول مرة خلال معرض الصالون الدولي للطاقة النووية المدنية في نوفمبر الماضي شمال باريس.

وأضاف سيمونيت أن الروبوت، الذي يتعلم ذاتياً، يمكن أن يصبح «ضامناً للمعايير الصناعية العالية»، مثل رفيق يذكر الزملاء بالإجراءات الآمنة، ما يقلل الأعباء الجسدية والصحية على العمال.