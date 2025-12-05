In a move considered the first of its kind globally, the Orano Group, the French giant in the nuclear fuel cycle, announced the deployment of a humanoid robot named "Hoxho" within its nuclear facilities to assist workers in routine and hazardous tasks in high-radiation environments.

According to reports from French media, this pioneering test comes as part of a partnership with Capgemini, which developed the smart software for the Chinese-made robot.

Pierre Simonnet, the Quality and Performance Director at Orano's MOX (mixed oxide) fuel production plant, stated: "This is the first time in the world that a humanoid robot is deployed in a nuclear facility, even for testing purposes."

He explained that the robot, which stands 1.35 meters tall, will undergo a four-month trial period at the "School of Professions" belonging to the French giant in the Gard region of southern France, near the town of Marcoule on the banks of the Rhône River.

Hoxho features integrated artificial intelligence and advanced sensors that provide it with real-time perception capabilities, autonomous navigation, the ability to perform precise technical movements, and direct interaction with humans. The robot is designed to accurately mimic human movements, making it ideal for working alongside teams in nuclear facilities, especially in high-risk areas that require precise intervention to avoid radiation exposure.

Orano has identified key operations for the robot, such as delivering tools to workers during maintenance tasks, conducting radiation sampling, and assisting in the transport of radioactive barrels. Hoxho was first unveiled at the International Salon of Civil Nuclear Energy exhibition last November, north of Paris.

Simonnet added that the self-learning robot could become a "guarantor of high industrial standards," serving as a companion that reminds colleagues of safe procedures, thereby reducing the physical and health burdens on workers.