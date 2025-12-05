احتفل سلطان صغير عايض الحجاب بزواج ابنيه وائل ومعتز في إحدى القاعات الكبرى في تبوك، وسط حضور جمع غفير من الأهل والأقارب والمحبين، الذين شاركوا في فقرات الحفلة من القصائد والعرضة الشعبية والسامري.

وتم زفاف «وائل» إلى كريمة غائب سمر العنزي، وزفاف «معتز» إلى كريمة سعود صالح العنزي.

وعبر والد العريسين عن سعادته بهذه المناسبة، سائلاً الله التوفيق لهما، ومقدماً شكره وتقديره لكل من شاركهم الأفراح وقدم التهاني.