A young Sultan, Ayed Al-Hijab, celebrated the marriage of his two sons, Wael and Moataz, in one of the grand halls in Tabuk, amidst a large gathering of family, relatives, and loved ones, who participated in the festivities with poetry, traditional dances, and Samri performances.

Wael was married to the daughter of Ghaib Samar Al-Anzi, and Moataz was married to the daughter of Saud Saleh Al-Anzi.

The father of the grooms expressed his happiness on this occasion, asking God for success for them, and extending his thanks and appreciation to everyone who shared in their joy and offered congratulations.