مع حلول فصل الشتاء واشتداد الفايروسات الموسمية، تمتلئ البيوت ووسائل النقل بأصوات السعال المتكرر، ويلجأ كثيرون مباشرة إلى أدوية الكحة أملاً في تهدئة الأعراض سريعاً. لكن السؤال الأهم يبقى: هل تعمل هذه الأدوية فعلاً؟ أم أن العلاجات المنزلية البسيطة قد تكون كافية؟
رأي طبي بريطاني
أستاذة طب الجهاز التنفسي بجامعة مانشستر البروفيسورة جاكي سميث فتحت هذا الملف عبر برنامج «Sliced Bread» على إذاعة راديو 4 البريطانية، موضحة أن أغلب حالات السعال تكون مرتبطة بنزلات البرد، وهي في الأساس تحتاج إلى أن تأخذ دورتها الطبيعية دون علاج جذري.
شرابات السعال.. تهدئة لا علاجاً
توضح سميث أن شرابات السعال لا تعالج الفايروس المسبب للمرض، لكنها قد تساعد في تهدئة الحلق وتقليل الشعور بالدغدغة المسببة للسعال، خصوصاً في حالات السعال الجاف.
وتنصح باستخدام المرطبات أو الشرابات السكرية مثل الغليسيرول، التي تعمل كطبقة واقية للحلق، مؤكدة أن العلامات التجارية مرتفعة الثمن لا تقدم فعالية تفوق منتجات المتاجر منخفضة السعر.
وتلفت إلى أهمية قراءة الملصق، إذ تحتوي معظم هذه الأدوية على نسب مرتفعة من السكر، ما يجعل الخيارات الخالية منه أكثر أماناً للبعض.
مكونات فعالة.. وتحذيرات
تشير سميث إلى أن بعض الأدوية تحتوي على مادة «ديكستروميثورفان»، التي تعمل على تثبيط السعال، لكن تأثيرها محدود، مع التحذير من تجاوز الجرعات الموصى بها لاحتمال الإدمان.
كما أن مادة «ليفومينثول» الموجودة في أدوية السعال الصدري تمنح إحساساً بالبرودة يخفف تهيج الحلق مؤقتاً، دون علاج السبب الحقيقي.
السعال المصحوب بالبلغم
في حالات السعال الرطب المصاحب للبلغم، يعاني المرضى من احتقان الصدر وتراكم المخاط، وغالباً بسبب التهابات مثل التهاب الشعب الهوائية.
ورغم انتشار شرابات طاردة للبلغم، تؤكد سميث أن فعالية مواد مثل «غوايفينيسين» لا تزال غير مثبتة بأدلة علمية قوية، كما أن مضادات الهيستامين المهدئة قد تساعد على النوم فقط دون علاج السعال نفسه.
علاج مجاني ومضمون
وتشدد الطبيبة البريطانية على أن أفضل علاج في أغلب الحالات هو: الانتظار، الإكثار من شرب الماء للحفاظ على ترطيب الجسم، واستخدام أقراص الاستحلاب التي تشجع على البلع وتقلل نوبات السعال مؤقتاً.
العسل والليمون
وتشير مراجعة علمية صادرة عن «كوكرين» إلى أن العسل والليمون قد يكونان مفيدين للأطفال فوق عمر السنة في حالات السعال ونزلات البرد، مؤكدة أن هذا المشروب الدافئ قد يمنح تأثيراً مهدئاً مماثلاً للعديد من أدوية الصيدليات.
دع السعال يؤدي وظيفته
وتذكّر سميث بأن السعال عملية طبيعية مهمة لطرد المخاط من الصدر، وفي حالات السعال المصحوب بالبلغم فإن بصقه يساعد على فتح الممرات الهوائية، بينما ابتلاعه لا يشكل خطراً.
وتحذر فقط من الحالات التي يتحول فيها لون البلغم إلى بني داكن، إذ قد يشير ذلك إلى وجود دم.
متى تراجع الطبيب؟
وتؤكد أن معظم حالات السعال الصدري تختفي خلال أسابيع دون الحاجة إلى مضادات حيوية، لكن إذا استمر السعال لأكثر من 3 أسابيع، فهنا تصبح مراجعة الطبيب ضرورة.
With the arrival of winter and the intensification of seasonal viruses, homes and means of transport are filled with the sounds of persistent coughing, and many people turn directly to cough medicines in hopes of quickly alleviating the symptoms. But the most important question remains: Do these medicines actually work? Or could simple home remedies be sufficient?
British Medical Opinion
Professor Jackie Smith, a respiratory medicine professor at the University of Manchester, opened this topic on the "Sliced Bread" program on BBC Radio 4, explaining that most cases of cough are related to colds, which essentially need to run their natural course without radical treatment.
Cough Syrups... Relief, Not Cure
Smith clarifies that cough syrups do not treat the virus causing the illness, but they may help soothe the throat and reduce the tickling sensation that causes coughing, especially in cases of dry cough.
She recommends using moisturizers or sugary syrups like glycerol, which act as a protective layer for the throat, emphasizing that expensive brand names do not offer greater effectiveness than lower-priced store products.
She points out the importance of reading the label, as most of these medicines contain high levels of sugar, making sugar-free options safer for some.
Active Ingredients... and Warnings
Smith notes that some medications contain "Dextromethorphan," which works to suppress coughing, but its effect is limited, with a warning against exceeding recommended doses due to the potential for addiction.
Additionally, the "Levomenthol" found in chest cough medicines provides a cooling sensation that temporarily alleviates throat irritation, without treating the underlying cause.
Productive Cough
In cases of wet cough accompanied by phlegm, patients suffer from chest congestion and mucus buildup, often due to infections like bronchitis.
Despite the prevalence of expectorant syrups, Smith confirms that the effectiveness of substances like "Guaifenesin" is still not supported by strong scientific evidence, and sedating antihistamines may only help with sleep without treating the cough itself.
Free and Guaranteed Treatment
The British doctor emphasizes that the best treatment in most cases is: waiting, drinking plenty of water to keep the body hydrated, and using lozenges that encourage swallowing and temporarily reduce coughing fits.
Honey and Lemon
A scientific review published by Cochrane indicates that honey and lemon may be beneficial for children over one year old in cases of cough and colds, confirming that this warm drink may provide a soothing effect similar to many pharmacy medicines.
Let Coughing Serve Its Purpose
Smith reminds us that coughing is an important natural process for expelling mucus from the chest, and in cases of productive cough, expectorating helps open the airways, while swallowing does not pose a risk.
She only warns against cases where the color of the phlegm turns dark brown, as this may indicate the presence of blood.
When to See a Doctor?
She confirms that most cases of chest cough resolve within weeks without the need for antibiotics, but if the cough persists for more than 3 weeks, seeing a doctor becomes necessary.