مع حلول فصل الشتاء واشتداد الفايروسات الموسمية، تمتلئ البيوت ووسائل النقل بأصوات السعال المتكرر، ويلجأ كثيرون مباشرة إلى أدوية الكحة أملاً في تهدئة الأعراض سريعاً. لكن السؤال الأهم يبقى: هل تعمل هذه الأدوية فعلاً؟ أم أن العلاجات المنزلية البسيطة قد تكون كافية؟

رأي طبي بريطاني

أستاذة طب الجهاز التنفسي بجامعة مانشستر البروفيسورة جاكي سميث فتحت هذا الملف عبر برنامج «Sliced Bread» على إذاعة راديو 4 البريطانية، موضحة أن أغلب حالات السعال تكون مرتبطة بنزلات البرد، وهي في الأساس تحتاج إلى أن تأخذ دورتها الطبيعية دون علاج جذري.

شرابات السعال.. تهدئة لا علاجاً

توضح سميث أن شرابات السعال لا تعالج الفايروس المسبب للمرض، لكنها قد تساعد في تهدئة الحلق وتقليل الشعور بالدغدغة المسببة للسعال، خصوصاً في حالات السعال الجاف.

وتنصح باستخدام المرطبات أو الشرابات السكرية مثل الغليسيرول، التي تعمل كطبقة واقية للحلق، مؤكدة أن العلامات التجارية مرتفعة الثمن لا تقدم فعالية تفوق منتجات المتاجر منخفضة السعر.

وتلفت إلى أهمية قراءة الملصق، إذ تحتوي معظم هذه الأدوية على نسب مرتفعة من السكر، ما يجعل الخيارات الخالية منه أكثر أماناً للبعض.

مكونات فعالة.. وتحذيرات

تشير سميث إلى أن بعض الأدوية تحتوي على مادة «ديكستروميثورفان»، التي تعمل على تثبيط السعال، لكن تأثيرها محدود، مع التحذير من تجاوز الجرعات الموصى بها لاحتمال الإدمان.

كما أن مادة «ليفومينثول» الموجودة في أدوية السعال الصدري تمنح إحساساً بالبرودة يخفف تهيج الحلق مؤقتاً، دون علاج السبب الحقيقي.

السعال المصحوب بالبلغم

في حالات السعال الرطب المصاحب للبلغم، يعاني المرضى من احتقان الصدر وتراكم المخاط، وغالباً بسبب التهابات مثل التهاب الشعب الهوائية.

ورغم انتشار شرابات طاردة للبلغم، تؤكد سميث أن فعالية مواد مثل «غوايفينيسين» لا تزال غير مثبتة بأدلة علمية قوية، كما أن مضادات الهيستامين المهدئة قد تساعد على النوم فقط دون علاج السعال نفسه.

علاج مجاني ومضمون

وتشدد الطبيبة البريطانية على أن أفضل علاج في أغلب الحالات هو: الانتظار، الإكثار من شرب الماء للحفاظ على ترطيب الجسم، واستخدام أقراص الاستحلاب التي تشجع على البلع وتقلل نوبات السعال مؤقتاً.

العسل والليمون

وتشير مراجعة علمية صادرة عن «كوكرين» إلى أن العسل والليمون قد يكونان مفيدين للأطفال فوق عمر السنة في حالات السعال ونزلات البرد، مؤكدة أن هذا المشروب الدافئ قد يمنح تأثيراً مهدئاً مماثلاً للعديد من أدوية الصيدليات.

دع السعال يؤدي وظيفته

وتذكّر سميث بأن السعال عملية طبيعية مهمة لطرد المخاط من الصدر، وفي حالات السعال المصحوب بالبلغم فإن بصقه يساعد على فتح الممرات الهوائية، بينما ابتلاعه لا يشكل خطراً.

وتحذر فقط من الحالات التي يتحول فيها لون البلغم إلى بني داكن، إذ قد يشير ذلك إلى وجود دم.

متى تراجع الطبيب؟

وتؤكد أن معظم حالات السعال الصدري تختفي خلال أسابيع دون الحاجة إلى مضادات حيوية، لكن إذا استمر السعال لأكثر من 3 أسابيع، فهنا تصبح مراجعة الطبيب ضرورة.