With the arrival of winter and the intensification of seasonal viruses, homes and means of transport are filled with the sounds of persistent coughing, and many people turn directly to cough medicines in hopes of quickly alleviating the symptoms. But the most important question remains: Do these medicines actually work? Or could simple home remedies be sufficient?

British Medical Opinion

Professor Jackie Smith, a respiratory medicine professor at the University of Manchester, opened this topic on the "Sliced Bread" program on BBC Radio 4, explaining that most cases of cough are related to colds, which essentially need to run their natural course without radical treatment.

Cough Syrups... Relief, Not Cure

Smith clarifies that cough syrups do not treat the virus causing the illness, but they may help soothe the throat and reduce the tickling sensation that causes coughing, especially in cases of dry cough.

She recommends using moisturizers or sugary syrups like glycerol, which act as a protective layer for the throat, emphasizing that expensive brand names do not offer greater effectiveness than lower-priced store products.

She points out the importance of reading the label, as most of these medicines contain high levels of sugar, making sugar-free options safer for some.

Active Ingredients... and Warnings

Smith notes that some medications contain "Dextromethorphan," which works to suppress coughing, but its effect is limited, with a warning against exceeding recommended doses due to the potential for addiction.

Additionally, the "Levomenthol" found in chest cough medicines provides a cooling sensation that temporarily alleviates throat irritation, without treating the underlying cause.

Productive Cough

In cases of wet cough accompanied by phlegm, patients suffer from chest congestion and mucus buildup, often due to infections like bronchitis.

Despite the prevalence of expectorant syrups, Smith confirms that the effectiveness of substances like "Guaifenesin" is still not supported by strong scientific evidence, and sedating antihistamines may only help with sleep without treating the cough itself.

Free and Guaranteed Treatment

The British doctor emphasizes that the best treatment in most cases is: waiting, drinking plenty of water to keep the body hydrated, and using lozenges that encourage swallowing and temporarily reduce coughing fits.

Honey and Lemon

A scientific review published by Cochrane indicates that honey and lemon may be beneficial for children over one year old in cases of cough and colds, confirming that this warm drink may provide a soothing effect similar to many pharmacy medicines.

Let Coughing Serve Its Purpose

Smith reminds us that coughing is an important natural process for expelling mucus from the chest, and in cases of productive cough, expectorating helps open the airways, while swallowing does not pose a risk.

She only warns against cases where the color of the phlegm turns dark brown, as this may indicate the presence of blood.

When to See a Doctor?

She confirms that most cases of chest cough resolve within weeks without the need for antibiotics, but if the cough persists for more than 3 weeks, seeing a doctor becomes necessary.