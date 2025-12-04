An earthquake measuring 6 degrees on the Richter scale struck the "Xinjiang" region in northwestern China today (Thursday).

The Chinese Earthquake Networks Center reported in a statement that the earthquake occurred 141 kilometers northwest of the "Tomchuk" area on the border with Kyrgyzstan, noting that its epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

So far, there have been no immediate reports of material or human damage resulting from the earthquake.

It is worth noting that China is continuously subjected to continental earthquakes, which account for one-third of the world's destructive continental earthquakes, due to its location at the convergence of the Eurasian, Pacific, and Indian oceanic plates, and as a result of active tectonic movements.