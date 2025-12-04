ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 6 درجات على مقياس ريختر، اليوم (الخميس)، منطقة «شينجيانغ» شمال غربي الصين.

وأفاد مركز شبكات الزلازل الصيني، في بيان، بأن الزلزال وقع على بعد 141 كيلومترا شمال غرب مقاطعة «تومشوك» على الحدود مع قرغيزستان، لافتا إلى أن مركزه كان على عمق 10 كيلومترات.

ولم ترد حتى الآن تقارير فورية عن وقوع أضرار مادية أو بشرية جراء الزلزال.

تجدر الإشارة إلى أن الصين تتعرض باستمرار لزلازل قارية تمثل ثلث الزلازل القارية المدمرة عالميا، لوقوعها في منطقة التقاء صفائح المحيطات الأوراسية والهادئة والهندية، ونتيجة لحركات تكتونية نشطة.