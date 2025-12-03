وجّهت الشرطة النيوزيلندية تهمة السرقة لرجل يبلغ من العمر 32 عامًا بعد أن ابتلع قلادة فاخرة على شكل بيضة فابرغيه مرصّعة بالألماس والياقوت الأزرق، في واقعة غريبة وقعت داخل متجر «بارتريدج جويلرز» في وسط أوكلاند يوم الجمعة الماضي.

بحسب موقع «BBC» فإن القلادة المسروقة، التي تُعرف باسم «أوكتوبوسي إيغ» (Octopussy Egg)، تقدَّر قيمتها بـ33,585 دولارًا نيوزيلنديًا (نحو 19,300 دولار أمريكي أو 14,600 جنيه إسترليني)، وهي مرصّعة بـ60 ماسة بيضاء و15 ياقوتة زرقاء، وتفتح لتكشف عن تمثال صغير من الذهب عيار 18 على شكل أخطبوط.

استُلهمت القلادة من فيلم جيمس بوند الشهير «أوكتوبوسي» عام 1983، الذي دارت أحداثه حول سرقة بيضة فابرجيه أصلية.

واعتقلت الشرطة النيوزيلندية، المشتبه به داخل المتجر نفسه بعد دقائق من البلاغ، وخضع لفحص طبي، وما زال محتجزًا لدى الشرطة، وحتى الآن لم يتم استرداد القلادة، وتنتظر السلطات «الطريقة الطبيعية» لاستعادتها.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن الرجل نفسه متهم أيضًا بسرقة جهاز آيباد من المتجر ذاته في 12 نوفمبر، وسرقة منتجات للقطط (رمل ومبيد براغيث) بقيمة 100 دولار نيوزيلندي من عنوان سكني في اليوم التالي، ومن المقرر أن يمثل المتهم مجددًا أمام المحكمة في 8 ديسمبر الجاري.

وتُعدّ دار فابرغيه الروسية التاريخية، التي أسّسها بيتر كارل فابرغيه قبل أكثر من قرنين، من أشهر صانعي البيض الملكي المرصّع بالجواهر، ولا تزال قطعها اليوم من أغلى وأندر المجوهرات في العالم.