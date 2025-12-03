The New Zealand police have charged a 32-year-old man with theft after he swallowed a luxurious Fabergé egg-shaped necklace encrusted with diamonds and sapphires, in a bizarre incident that occurred inside the "Partridge Jewelers" store in downtown Auckland last Friday.

According to the BBC, the stolen necklace, known as the "Octopussy Egg," is valued at NZD 33,585 (about USD 19,300 or GBP 14,600), and is adorned with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires. It opens to reveal a small 18-carat gold statue in the shape of an octopus.

The necklace was inspired by the famous James Bond film "Octopussy," released in 1983, which revolved around the theft of an original Fabergé egg.

The New Zealand police arrested the suspect inside the store just minutes after the report was made, and he underwent a medical examination. He remains in police custody, and the necklace has not yet been recovered, with authorities awaiting the "natural way" to retrieve it.

Investigations revealed that the man is also accused of stealing an iPad from the same store on November 12, and stealing cat products (litter and flea spray) worth NZD 100 from a residential address the following day. The accused is scheduled to appear in court again on December 8.

The historic Russian house of Fabergé, founded by Peter Carl Fabergé over two centuries ago, is one of the most famous makers of royal jeweled eggs, and its pieces remain among the most expensive and rarest jewelry in the world today.