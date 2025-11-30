كشفت دراسة حديثة أجرتها جامعة كامبريدج البريطانية أن آلية الدفاع الطبيعية الأساسية في جسم الإنسان، وهي «الحمى»، قد تكون بلا فائدة تماماً بل وربما مضرة عند الإصابة بفايروس إنفلونزا الطيور (H5N1)، في اكتشاف قد يُغيّر استراتيجيات علاج أي جائحة محتملة.

إنفلونزا الطيور تسبّب أمراضاً خطيرة

وأظهرت التجارب التي أُجريت على فئران معملية أن الفايروسات البشرية العادية تتوقف عن التكاثر عندما ترتفع درجة حرارة الجسم إلى 41 درجة مئوية (حمى شديدة)، لكن النسخة المُعدّلة من الفايروس لتُشبه إنفلونزا الطيور استمرت في التكاثر بالقوة نفسها، وتسببت في أمراض خطيرة حتى عند هذه الدرجة المرتفعة.

السبب العلمي: فايروس إنفلونزا الطيور يعيش أصلاً في أمعاء الطيور وجهازها التنفسي السفلي، إذ تصل درجة الحرارة إلى 40 - 42 مئوية، وهي أعلى مما يستطيع جسم الإنسان تحمله؛ لذا فإن «الحمى» التي تُبطئ الفايروسات البشرية لا تؤثر على فايروس الطيور بل قد تُشكل بيئة مريحة له.

دراسة تحذّر من «تهديد وبائي» وشيك بسبب فايروس مقاوم لمناعة الجسم

لماذا لا نُصاب بإنفلونزا الطيور كثيراً؟

وقال الدكتور سام ويلسون، قائد فريق البحث بجامعة كامبريدج: «لحسن الحظ لا نُصاب بإنفلونزا الطيور كثيراً، لكن عندما يحدث ذلك فإن نسبة الوفيات مرتفعة جداً، دراستنا تُفسر لماذا، وتؤكد أن خفض الحمى قد يكون الخيار الأفضل في بعض الحالات».

وأضاف الدكتور مات تيرنبول، الباحث الأول في الدراسة: «رصد سلالات إنفلونزا الطيور ومدى مقاومتها للحمى قد يُساعدنا في التنبؤ بالسلالات الأكثر خطورة على البشر».

وفاة أول حالة في واشنطن بسلالة جديدة من إنفلونزا الطيور

تأتي الدراسة التي نُشرت في مجلة «ساينس» العالمية بعد أيام فقط من وفاة أول حالة في ولاية واشنطن الأمريكية بسلالة جديدة من إنفلونزا الطيور لم تُسجل من قبل في البشر، وهي ثاني وفاة فقط في الولايات المتحدة منذ بدء التفشي عام 2022.

في السياق نفسه، حذّرت السلطات الفرنسية من أن أي جائحة إنفلونزا طيور محتملة قد تكون أكثر فتكاً من جائحة كورونا.

71 إصابة بشرية بإنفلونزا الطيور في أمريكا

وحتى الآن، سجلت الولايات المتحدة 71 إصابة بشرية بإنفلونزا الطيور منذ يناير 2022، معظمها مرتبط بالتعامل المباشر مع الدواجن أو الأبقار المصابة، وتنتشر العدوى حالياً في كل ولاية أمريكية بين الطيور البرية والداجنة.

ويحذّر العلماء من أن أشهر الخريف والشتاء تشهد زيادة في الإصابات بسبب هجرة الطيور البرية حاملة الفايروس، مع مخاوف متزايدة من تحول الفايروس لينتقل بسهولة بين البشر، مما قد يُشعل جائحة عالمية جديدة.

وخلصت الدراسة إلى توصية طبية جديدة مثيرة للجدل: «في حالات إنفلونزا الطيور المؤكدة، قد يكون من الأفضل عدم علاج الحمى بالخافضات، بل ربما خفض درجة حرارة المريض صناعياً في بعض الحالات الحرجة».

الدراسة ما زالت في مرحلة التجارب على الحيوانات، لكن الباحثين يطالبون بإجراء تجارب مماثلة على حيوانات أقرب للإنسان لتأكيد النتائج قبل أي جائحة محتملة.