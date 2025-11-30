دراسة تحذّر من «تهديد وبائي» وشيك بسبب فايروس مقاوم لمناعة الجسم

A recent study conducted by the University of Cambridge in the UK revealed that the body's primary natural defense mechanism, which is "fever," may be completely useless and possibly harmful when infected with the bird flu virus (H5N1), in a discovery that could change treatment strategies for any potential pandemic.

Bird Flu Causes Serious Illnesses

The experiments conducted on laboratory mice showed that common human viruses stop replicating when the body temperature rises to 41 degrees Celsius (high fever), but the modified version of the virus resembling bird flu continued to replicate at the same strength, causing serious illnesses even at this high temperature.

The scientific reason: The bird flu virus originally lives in the intestines and lower respiratory tract of birds, where temperatures reach 40 - 42 degrees Celsius, which is higher than what the human body can tolerate; thus, the "fever" that slows down human viruses does not affect the bird virus and may actually create a comfortable environment for it.

Why Don't We Get Bird Flu Often?

Dr. Sam Wilson, the lead researcher at the University of Cambridge, said: "Fortunately, we do not get bird flu very often, but when it does occur, the mortality rate is very high. Our study explains why and confirms that reducing fever may be the best option in some cases."

Dr. Matt Turnbull, the lead researcher in the study, added: "Monitoring bird flu strains and their resistance to fever may help us predict the strains that are most dangerous to humans."

First Death in Washington from a New Strain of Bird Flu

The study published in the global journal "Science" comes just days after the first death in Washington State, USA, from a new strain of bird flu that has not been recorded in humans before, marking only the second death in the United States since the outbreak began in 2022.

In the same context, French authorities warned that any potential bird flu pandemic could be more deadly than the COVID-19 pandemic.

71 Human Cases of Bird Flu in America

So far, the United States has recorded 71 human cases of bird flu since January 2022, most of which are linked to direct contact with infected poultry or cattle, and the infection is currently spreading in every U.S. state among wild and domestic birds.

Scientists warn that the fall and winter months see an increase in cases due to the migration of wild birds carrying the virus, with growing concerns that the virus could mutate to spread easily among humans, potentially igniting a new global pandemic.

The study concluded with a new controversial medical recommendation: "In confirmed cases of bird flu, it may be better not to treat fever with antipyretics, and perhaps to artificially lower the patient's temperature in some critical cases."

The study is still in the animal testing phase, but researchers are calling for similar experiments on animals closer to humans to confirm the results before any potential pandemic.