In the age of artificial intelligence technology, any professional can now develop their public speaking skills more quickly and effectively, while avoiding the trap of relying entirely on digital tools.

Trainer Noushin I. Chen, a university professor and three-time TEDx speaker, explains that the secret to impactful communication lies in three main pillars:

Content quality

Delivery tools

Self-confidence.

She emphasizes that artificial intelligence can be a powerful partner in enhancing these elements, but it should not replace human skill.

In terms of content, tools like ChatGPT can be used to craft texts and presentations, with the system trained on the speaker's personal style to ensure that your unique voice is preserved.

As for delivery tools, programs like Yoodli allow for the analysis of recorded presentations, providing instant feedback on body language, speech rate, pauses, and filler words, which helps the speaker improve their performance in real time.

On the confidence front, platforms like Virtual Sapiens offer a realistic simulation experience for challenging situations, such as negotiating a raise or presenting to a committee, along with a comprehensive report on your performance and the ability to repeat the session to assess progress.

Chen warns against complete reliance on artificial intelligence, stating, "Using it as a substitute for your voice and creativity is a costly shortcut," emphasizing that it is a training tool that can elevate your skills to new heights.

Today, developing presentation skills is no longer exclusive to professionals or those on major platforms; smart tools provide everyone with the opportunity to improve themselves quickly and with a quality that previously required months of specialized training.