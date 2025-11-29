في عصر تكنولوجيا الذكاء الاصطناعي، أصبح بإمكان أي محترف تطوير مهاراته في التحدث أمام الجمهور بشكل أسرع وأكثر فعالية، مع تجنب الوقوع في فخ الاعتماد الكلي على الأدوات الرقمية.
توضح المدربة نوشين آي. تشين، وهي أستاذة جامعية ومتحدثة TEDx ثلاث مرات، أن سر التواصل المؤثر يكمن في ثلاثة محاور رئيسية:
- جودة المحتوى
- أدوات الإلقاء
- الثقة بالنفس.
وتشدد على أن الذكاء الاصطناعي يمكن أن يكون شريكا قويا في تحسين هذه العناصر، لكنه لا يجب أن يحل محل المهارة البشرية.
في جانب المحتوى، يمكن استخدام أدوات مثل ChatGPT لصياغة نصوص وعروض تقديمية، مع تدريب النظام على أسلوب المتحدث الشخصي لضمان الاحتفاظ بصوتك الخاص.
أما بالنسبة لأدوات الإلقاء، فتتيح برامج مثل Yoodli تحليل العروض المصوّرة، وتقديم ملاحظات فورية حول لغة الجسد، وسرعة الكلام، والتوقفات، والكلمات الزائدة، ما يساعد المتحدث على تحسين أدائه في الوقت الحقيقي.
وعلى صعيد الثقة، توفر منصات مثل Virtual Sapiens تجربة محاكاة واقعية لمواقف صعبة، مثل التفاوض على زيادة الراتب أو تقديم عرض أمام لجنة، مع تقديم تقرير شامل عن أدائك وإمكانية تكرار الجلسة لتقييم التطور.
وتحذر تشين من الاعتماد الكامل على الذكاء الاصطناعي، قائلة: «استخدامه كبديل لصوتك وإبداعك يُعد اختصارا مكلفا»، مؤكدة أنه أداة تدريب يمكنها رفع مستوى مهاراتك إلى آفاق جديدة.
واليوم، لم يعد تطوير مهارات الإلقاء حكرا على المحترفين أو أصحاب المنصات الكبرى، فالأدوات الذكية تتيح للجميع فرصة تحسين أنفسهم بسرعة وجودة كانت تتطلب سابقا شهورا من التدريب المتخصص.
In the age of artificial intelligence technology, any professional can now develop their public speaking skills more quickly and effectively, while avoiding the trap of relying entirely on digital tools.
Trainer Noushin I. Chen, a university professor and three-time TEDx speaker, explains that the secret to impactful communication lies in three main pillars:
- Content quality
- Delivery tools
- Self-confidence.
She emphasizes that artificial intelligence can be a powerful partner in enhancing these elements, but it should not replace human skill.
In terms of content, tools like ChatGPT can be used to craft texts and presentations, with the system trained on the speaker's personal style to ensure that your unique voice is preserved.
As for delivery tools, programs like Yoodli allow for the analysis of recorded presentations, providing instant feedback on body language, speech rate, pauses, and filler words, which helps the speaker improve their performance in real time.
On the confidence front, platforms like Virtual Sapiens offer a realistic simulation experience for challenging situations, such as negotiating a raise or presenting to a committee, along with a comprehensive report on your performance and the ability to repeat the session to assess progress.
Chen warns against complete reliance on artificial intelligence, stating, "Using it as a substitute for your voice and creativity is a costly shortcut," emphasizing that it is a training tool that can elevate your skills to new heights.
Today, developing presentation skills is no longer exclusive to professionals or those on major platforms; smart tools provide everyone with the opportunity to improve themselves quickly and with a quality that previously required months of specialized training.