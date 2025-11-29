أثار تهديد أمني بقنبلة على متن طائرة حالة من الذعر المؤقت في مطار فيلادلفيا الدولي، أحد أكثر المطارات ازدحاماً في الولايات المتحدة، ما أدى إلى وقف جميع الرحلات المغادرة لمدة نصف ساعة فقط، قبل أن تعلن السلطات الأمريكية حله دون أي حوادث.
وأفادت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية في إشعار طارئ بوقف الإقلاعات من المطار، مشيرة إلى «تهديد قنبلة» يتطلب تدخلاً أمنياً فورياً، وشمل الإجراء وقف الطائرات الواردة من مناطق واسعة تشمل واشنطن العاصمة، نيويورك، بوسطن، وكليفلاند.
وجاءت الواقعة في خضم فوضى سفر «الجمعة السوداء» بعد عيد الشكر، حيث سجل المطار تأخيراً لأكثر من 4 آلاف رحلة، وإلغاء 100 رحلة على الأقل بسبب الرياح العاتية والازدحام، ما أثر على عشرات الآلاف من المسافرين.
وبعد نحو 30 دقيقة، أعلنت إدارة الطيران الأمريكية رفع التوقف الأرضي، مؤكدة أن «الحدث الأمني قد انتهى» وتم استئناف العمليات العادية دون وقوع إصابات أو اكتشاف أي متفجرات.
وفي بيان عبر البريد الإلكتروني، أوضح متحدث باسم شرطة فيلادلفيا أن السبب كان «موقفاً يتطلب مساعدة الشرطة على متن طائرة»، وأن الطائرة المعنية تم فحصها، وإذن إقلاعها، مع رفع الإجراءات الأمنية كافة.
وأكدت مجلة «ذا إيكونوميست» الأمريكية، في تقرير نشرته، أن التهديد الوجيز تم حله بسرعة، مشيرة إلى أنه يأتي في سياق سلسلة تهديدات قنابل مزيفة أو غير موثقة في المطارات الأمريكية هذا الشهر، بما في ذلك توقف في مطار ريغان الوطني بسبب تهديد على طائرة يونايتد إيرلاينز، وإجلاء طائرة دلتا في مطار لاغوارديا بنيويورك، وكلها ثبتت عدم صحتها بعد تحقيقات الـ«FBI».
وأشارت التقارير إلى أن الواقعة زادت من الضغط على المسافرين، حيث أبلغت شركات الطيران عن تأخيرات إضافية بلغت ساعات، مع شكاوى من آلاف المسافرين عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مطالبين بتعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية.
A security threat involving a bomb on board a plane caused a temporary panic at Philadelphia International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the United States, leading to the suspension of all departing flights for just half an hour, before U.S. authorities declared it resolved without any incidents.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported in an emergency notice the halt of departures from the airport, indicating a "bomb threat" that required immediate security intervention. The action included stopping incoming flights from a wide area including Washington D.C., New York, Boston, and Cleveland.
The incident occurred amidst the travel chaos of "Black Friday" following Thanksgiving, where the airport recorded delays for over 4,000 flights and the cancellation of at least 100 flights due to high winds and congestion, affecting tens of thousands of travelers.
After about 30 minutes, the Federal Aviation Administration announced the lifting of the ground stop, confirming that "the security event has concluded" and normal operations were resumed without any injuries or the discovery of explosives.
In an email statement, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police clarified that the reason was "a situation requiring police assistance on board a plane," and that the aircraft in question was inspected and cleared for takeoff, with all security measures lifted.
The American magazine "The Economist," in a report it published, confirmed that the brief threat was resolved quickly, noting that it comes in the context of a series of false or unverified bomb threats at U.S. airports this month, including a stop at Reagan National Airport due to a threat on a United Airlines flight, and the evacuation of a Delta flight at LaGuardia Airport in New York, all of which were found to be unfounded after FBI investigations.
Reports indicated that the incident increased pressure on travelers, as airlines reported additional delays of hours, with thousands of travelers complaining on social media, calling for enhanced security measures.
