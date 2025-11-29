أثار تهديد أمني بقنبلة على متن طائرة حالة من الذعر المؤقت في مطار فيلادلفيا الدولي، أحد أكثر المطارات ازدحاماً في الولايات المتحدة، ما أدى إلى وقف جميع الرحلات المغادرة لمدة نصف ساعة فقط، قبل أن تعلن السلطات الأمريكية حله دون أي حوادث.

وأفادت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية في إشعار طارئ بوقف الإقلاعات من المطار، مشيرة إلى «تهديد قنبلة» يتطلب تدخلاً أمنياً فورياً، وشمل الإجراء وقف الطائرات الواردة من مناطق واسعة تشمل واشنطن العاصمة، نيويورك، بوسطن، وكليفلاند.

وجاءت الواقعة في خضم فوضى سفر «الجمعة السوداء» بعد عيد الشكر، حيث سجل المطار تأخيراً لأكثر من 4 آلاف رحلة، وإلغاء 100 رحلة على الأقل بسبب الرياح العاتية والازدحام، ما أثر على عشرات الآلاف من المسافرين.

وبعد نحو 30 دقيقة، أعلنت إدارة الطيران الأمريكية رفع التوقف الأرضي، مؤكدة أن «الحدث الأمني قد انتهى» وتم استئناف العمليات العادية دون وقوع إصابات أو اكتشاف أي متفجرات.

وفي بيان عبر البريد الإلكتروني، أوضح متحدث باسم شرطة فيلادلفيا أن السبب كان «موقفاً يتطلب مساعدة الشرطة على متن طائرة»، وأن الطائرة المعنية تم فحصها، وإذن إقلاعها، مع رفع الإجراءات الأمنية كافة.

وأكدت مجلة «ذا إيكونوميست» الأمريكية، في تقرير نشرته، أن التهديد الوجيز تم حله بسرعة، مشيرة إلى أنه يأتي في سياق سلسلة تهديدات قنابل مزيفة أو غير موثقة في المطارات الأمريكية هذا الشهر، بما في ذلك توقف في مطار ريغان الوطني بسبب تهديد على طائرة يونايتد إيرلاينز، وإجلاء طائرة دلتا في مطار لاغوارديا بنيويورك، وكلها ثبتت عدم صحتها بعد تحقيقات الـ«FBI».

وأشارت التقارير إلى أن الواقعة زادت من الضغط على المسافرين، حيث أبلغت شركات الطيران عن تأخيرات إضافية بلغت ساعات، مع شكاوى من آلاف المسافرين عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مطالبين بتعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية.

