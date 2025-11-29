A security threat involving a bomb on board a plane caused a temporary panic at Philadelphia International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the United States, leading to the suspension of all departing flights for just half an hour, before U.S. authorities declared it resolved without any incidents.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported in an emergency notice the halt of departures from the airport, indicating a "bomb threat" that required immediate security intervention. The action included stopping incoming flights from a wide area including Washington D.C., New York, Boston, and Cleveland.

The incident occurred amidst the travel chaos of "Black Friday" following Thanksgiving, where the airport recorded delays for over 4,000 flights and the cancellation of at least 100 flights due to high winds and congestion, affecting tens of thousands of travelers.

After about 30 minutes, the Federal Aviation Administration announced the lifting of the ground stop, confirming that "the security event has concluded" and normal operations were resumed without any injuries or the discovery of explosives.

In an email statement, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police clarified that the reason was "a situation requiring police assistance on board a plane," and that the aircraft in question was inspected and cleared for takeoff, with all security measures lifted.

The American magazine "The Economist," in a report it published, confirmed that the brief threat was resolved quickly, noting that it comes in the context of a series of false or unverified bomb threats at U.S. airports this month, including a stop at Reagan National Airport due to a threat on a United Airlines flight, and the evacuation of a Delta flight at LaGuardia Airport in New York, all of which were found to be unfounded after FBI investigations.

Reports indicated that the incident increased pressure on travelers, as airlines reported additional delays of hours, with thousands of travelers complaining on social media, calling for enhanced security measures.

