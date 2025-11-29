دخل رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيز التاريخ، اليوم (السبت) بأن أصبح أول رئيس وزراء في تاريخ أستراليا يعقد قرانه أثناء توليه المنصب، حيث تزوج من شريكته منذ سنوات جودي هيدن، في حفل زفاف خاص وعائلي أقيم في المقر الرسمي لرئيس الوزراء «اللودج» في العاصمة كانبيرا.
بهذا الزواج، يكتب أنتوني ألبانيز صفحة جديدة في تاريخ أستراليا السياسي: أول رئيس وزراء يتزوج أثناء توليه المنصب منذ أكثر من قرن، في لحظة رومانسية نادرة تجمع بين الحب والسلطة.
زواج أنتوني ألبانيز
كان الزواج متوقعاً على نطاق واسع منذ أن تقدم ألبانيز بخطبة جودي في عيد الحب عام 2024، لكن التاريخ والتفاصيل ظلت سراً محكماً حتى اللحظة الأخيرة.
وأصدر مكتب رئيس الوزراء بياناً رسمياً جاء فيه: «نحن سعيدان جداً بمشاركة حبنا والتزامنا بقضاء حياتنا المستقبلية معاً، أمام عائلتينا وأقرب أصدقائنا».
وأضاف ألبانيز: «هذا اليوم هو أجمل يوم في حياتنا، ونحن ممتنون لكل الحب والدعم الذي تلقيناه».
كلب يحمل خواتم الزفاف
حضر الحفل عدد محدود من أفراد العائلة والأصدقاء المقربين فقط، وارتدت العروس فستاناً من تصميم دار الأزياء السيدنية الشهيرة «Romance Was Born»، بينما اختار العريس بدلة من «MJ Bale».
وكانت ابنة أخت العروس البالغة 5 سنوات، إيلا، فتاة الزهور، أما حامل الخواتم فكان الكلب المحبوب لألبانيز «توتو»!.
أجواء زفاف أنتوني ألبانيز
خرج العروسان من قاعة الزفاف على أنغام أغنية ستيفي وندر الكلاسيكية «Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)»، ورقصا رقصتهما الأولى على «The Way You Look Tonight» لفرانك سيناترا.
وأكد مكتب رئيس الوزراء أن شهر العسل سيكون داخل أستراليا من الإثنين حتى الجمعة القادمة، وأن جميع التكاليف ستُدفع من جيب ألبانيز وهيدن شخصياً، دون أي عبء على دافعي الضرائب.
من هي جودي هيدن زوجة أنتوني ألبانيز؟
جودي هيدن (وهي مستشارة مالية سابقة في القطاع العام) رافقت ألبانيز في عشرات المناسبات الرسمية، وكانت إلى جانبه خلال حملته الانتخابية الناجحة عام 2022، وخلال فوز حزب العمال بأغلبية ساحقة في مايو 2025.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made history today (Saturday) by becoming the first Prime Minister in Australia's history to get married while in office, tying the knot with his partner of many years, Jodie Haydon, in a private family wedding held at the Prime Minister's official residence, "The Lodge," in the capital Canberra.
With this marriage, Anthony Albanese writes a new chapter in Australia's political history: the first Prime Minister to marry while in office in over a century, in a rare romantic moment that combines love and power.
Anthony Albanese's Wedding
The marriage had been widely anticipated since Albanese proposed to Jodie on Valentine's Day in 2024, but the date and details remained a closely guarded secret until the last moment.
The Prime Minister's office issued an official statement saying: "We are very happy to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our families and closest friends."
Albanese added: "This day is the happiest day of our lives, and we are grateful for all the love and support we have received."
Dog Carrying the Wedding Rings
The ceremony was attended by a limited number of family members and close friends, with the bride wearing a dress designed by the famous Sydney fashion house "Romance Was Born," while the groom chose a suit from "MJ Bale."
The bride's 5-year-old niece, Ella, was the flower girl, and the ring bearer was Albanese's beloved dog, "Toto"!
The Atmosphere of Anthony Albanese's Wedding
The newlyweds exited the wedding hall to the tune of Stevie Wonder's classic "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)," and danced their first dance to "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra.
The Prime Minister's office confirmed that the honeymoon will take place within Australia from Monday to the following Friday, and that all costs will be paid personally by Albanese and Haydon, with no burden on taxpayers.
Who is Jodie Haydon, Anthony Albanese's Wife?
Jodie Haydon (a former financial advisor in the public sector) has accompanied Albanese to dozens of official events, and was by his side during his successful election campaign in 2022, and during the Labor Party's landslide victory in May 2025.