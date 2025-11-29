دخل رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيز التاريخ، اليوم (السبت) بأن أصبح أول رئيس وزراء في تاريخ أستراليا يعقد قرانه أثناء توليه المنصب، حيث تزوج من شريكته منذ سنوات جودي هيدن، في حفل زفاف خاص وعائلي أقيم في المقر الرسمي لرئيس الوزراء «اللودج» في العاصمة كانبيرا.

بهذا الزواج، يكتب أنتوني ألبانيز صفحة جديدة في تاريخ أستراليا السياسي: أول رئيس وزراء يتزوج أثناء توليه المنصب منذ أكثر من قرن، في لحظة رومانسية نادرة تجمع بين الحب والسلطة.

زواج أنتوني ألبانيز

كان الزواج متوقعاً على نطاق واسع منذ أن تقدم ألبانيز بخطبة جودي في عيد الحب عام 2024، لكن التاريخ والتفاصيل ظلت سراً محكماً حتى اللحظة الأخيرة.

وأصدر مكتب رئيس الوزراء بياناً رسمياً جاء فيه: «نحن سعيدان جداً بمشاركة حبنا والتزامنا بقضاء حياتنا المستقبلية معاً، أمام عائلتينا وأقرب أصدقائنا».

وأضاف ألبانيز: «هذا اليوم هو أجمل يوم في حياتنا، ونحن ممتنون لكل الحب والدعم الذي تلقيناه».

كلب يحمل خواتم الزفاف

حضر الحفل عدد محدود من أفراد العائلة والأصدقاء المقربين فقط، وارتدت العروس فستاناً من تصميم دار الأزياء السيدنية الشهيرة «Romance Was Born»، بينما اختار العريس بدلة من «MJ Bale».

وكانت ابنة أخت العروس البالغة 5 سنوات، إيلا، فتاة الزهور، أما حامل الخواتم فكان الكلب المحبوب لألبانيز «توتو»!.

أجواء زفاف أنتوني ألبانيز

خرج العروسان من قاعة الزفاف على أنغام أغنية ستيفي وندر الكلاسيكية «Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)»، ورقصا رقصتهما الأولى على «The Way You Look Tonight» لفرانك سيناترا.

وأكد مكتب رئيس الوزراء أن شهر العسل سيكون داخل أستراليا من الإثنين حتى الجمعة القادمة، وأن جميع التكاليف ستُدفع من جيب ألبانيز وهيدن شخصياً، دون أي عبء على دافعي الضرائب.

من هي جودي هيدن زوجة أنتوني ألبانيز؟

جودي هيدن (وهي مستشارة مالية سابقة في القطاع العام) رافقت ألبانيز في عشرات المناسبات الرسمية، وكانت إلى جانبه خلال حملته الانتخابية الناجحة عام 2022، وخلال فوز حزب العمال بأغلبية ساحقة في مايو 2025.