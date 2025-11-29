Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made history today (Saturday) by becoming the first Prime Minister in Australia's history to get married while in office, tying the knot with his partner of many years, Jodie Haydon, in a private family wedding held at the Prime Minister's official residence, "The Lodge," in the capital Canberra.

With this marriage, Anthony Albanese writes a new chapter in Australia's political history: the first Prime Minister to marry while in office in over a century, in a rare romantic moment that combines love and power.

Anthony Albanese's Wedding

The marriage had been widely anticipated since Albanese proposed to Jodie on Valentine's Day in 2024, but the date and details remained a closely guarded secret until the last moment.

The Prime Minister's office issued an official statement saying: "We are very happy to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our families and closest friends."

Albanese added: "This day is the happiest day of our lives, and we are grateful for all the love and support we have received."

Dog Carrying the Wedding Rings

The ceremony was attended by a limited number of family members and close friends, with the bride wearing a dress designed by the famous Sydney fashion house "Romance Was Born," while the groom chose a suit from "MJ Bale."

The bride's 5-year-old niece, Ella, was the flower girl, and the ring bearer was Albanese's beloved dog, "Toto"!

The Atmosphere of Anthony Albanese's Wedding

The newlyweds exited the wedding hall to the tune of Stevie Wonder's classic "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)," and danced their first dance to "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra.

The Prime Minister's office confirmed that the honeymoon will take place within Australia from Monday to the following Friday, and that all costs will be paid personally by Albanese and Haydon, with no burden on taxpayers.

Who is Jodie Haydon, Anthony Albanese's Wife?

Jodie Haydon (a former financial advisor in the public sector) has accompanied Albanese to dozens of official events, and was by his side during his successful election campaign in 2022, and during the Labor Party's landslide victory in May 2025.