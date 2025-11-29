كارثة جوية وبرية.. عاصفة شتوية عملاقة تُهدد 42 مليون أمريكي

In one of the worst winter nightmares to hit the United States in recent years, a massive winter storm stretching 1,200 miles (about 1,900 kilometers) from Montana in the west to New York in the east is threatening 42 million Americans with chaotic air and ground travel tomorrow, Sunday, which is traditionally considered the busiest travel day after Thanksgiving.

U.S. Weather Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued maximum-level winter storm warnings from Montana to New York, with a deadly mix of heavy snow, freezing rain, ice, strong winds, and a sharp drop in temperatures.

The Timing is Absolutely Catastrophic

The American Automobile Association expects more than 81.8 million people to travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving period, while the Transportation Security Administration has announced it is preparing to screen more than 3 million air travelers today (Sunday) alone, expecting it to be "the busiest travel day in our history," while airlines anticipate a record number: 31 million passengers between last Friday and Monday.

Affected Areas

Reports indicate that the most affected areas by this storm wave include Chicago (O'Hare Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world): expecting 20 - 30 cm of snow or more on Saturday and Sunday, with consecutive delays and cancellations expected, and the Midwest states (Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan): up to 30-60 cm of snow in some areas.

Central New York and northern Michigan are also affected: snow may reach a full foot (30 cm) or more, the Northeast: sudden snowstorms may cause complete whiteout conditions in seconds, the West Coast and Rockies: heavy rain and snow starting Friday night, and the western Gulf Coast: very heavy rain on Saturday with a risk of flash flooding.

Expected Impact

As for the expected impact of the winter wave, the National Weather Service predicts the cancellation and delay of thousands of flights, especially in Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, Boston, and New York, with highways covered in snow and ice from Friday to Monday, and very serious driving warnings in eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.

For his part, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that the Transportation Security Administration has finally returned to full operational capacity after a previous government shutdown, but even that may not be enough in the face of this brutal storm.

Weather experts warn that while the storm may not officially meet the definition of a "blizzard," its impact on roads and airports will be exactly the same, if not worse, due to the deadly coincidence with the peak travel period after Thanksgiving.