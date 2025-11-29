في واحدة من أسوأ الكوابيس الشتوية التي ضربت الولايات المتحدة في السنوات الأخيرة، اجتاحت عاصفة شتوية عملاقة تمتد لمسافة 1200 ميل (نحو 1900 كيلومتر) من مونتانا غرباً حتى نيويورك شرقاً، والتي تهدد 42 مليون أمريكي بفوضى جوية وبرية، غدًا الأحد، وهو اليوم الذي يُعتبر تقليدياً الأكثر ازدحاماً في السفر بعد عيد الشكر.

كارثة جوية وبرية.. عاصفة شتوية عملاقة تُهدد 42 مليون أمريكي

تحذيرات الأرصاد الجوية الأمريكية

وأصدرت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الأمريكية تحذيرات عاصفة شتوية من الدرجة القصوى من مونتانا إلى نيويورك، مع مزيج قاتل من الثلوج الكثيفة، الأمطار المتجمدة، الجليد، ورياح قوية، وانخفاض حاد في درجات الحرارة.

التوقيت كارثي تماماً

وتتوقع جمعية السيارات الأمريكية سفر أكثر من 81.8 مليون شخص لمسافة 50 ميلاً فأكثر خلال فترة عيد الشكر، كما أعلنت إدارة أمن النقل الأمريكية أنها تستعد لفحص أكثر من 3 ملايين مسافر جواً اليوم (الأحد) فقط، متوقعة أن يكون «أكثر أيام السفر ازدحاماً في تاريخنا»، بينما تتوقع شركات الطيران نقل رقم قياسي: 31 مليون راكب بين الجمعة الماضية والإثنين.

المناطق المتضررة

وأشارت تقارير أمريكية إلى أن أبرز المناطق المتضررة من تلك الموجة العاصفة، شيكاغو (مطار أوهير، أحد أكثر المطارات ازدحاماً في العالم): متوقع 20 - 30 سم ثلج أو أكثر يوم السبت والأحد، تأخيرات وإلغاءات متتالية متوقعة، وولايات الغرب الأوسط (آيوا، إلينوي، ويسكونسن، ميشيغان): حتى 30-60 سم ثلج في بعض المناطق.

كما تتأثر مناطق وسط نيويورك وشمال ميشيغان: قد تصل الثلوج إلى قدم كاملة (30 سم) أو أكثر، الشمال الشرقي: عواصف ثلجية مفاجئة قد تسبب انعدام رؤية كامل في ثوانٍ، الساحل الغربي والروكي: أمطار غزيرة وثلوج بدءاً من ليل الجمعة، وساحل الخليج الغربي: أمطار غزيرة جداً السبت مع خطر فيضانات مفاجئة.

التأثير المتوقع

أما عن التأثير المتوقع للموجةالشتوية فقد توقعت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الأمريكية، إلغاء وتأخير آلاف الرحلات الجوية، خاصة في شيكاغو، ديترويت، مينيابولس، بوسطن، نيويورك، الطرق السريعة مغطاة بالثلج والجليد من الجمعة حتى الإثنين، تحذيرات قيادة خطيرة جداً في شرق آيوا وشمال غرب إلينوي.

ومن جانبه، قال وزير النقل الأمريكي شون دافي إن إدارة أمن النقل عادت أخيراً إلى كامل طاقتها الوظيفية بعد إغلاق حكومي سابق، لكن حتى ذلك قد لا يكفي أمام هذه العاصفة الوحشية.

ويحذر خبراء الأرصاد من أن العاصفة قد لا تصل رسمياً إلى تعريف «العاصفة الثلجية»، لكن تأثيرها على الطرق والمطارات سيكون مماثلاً تماماً، وربما أسوأ، بسبب التزامن المميت مع ذروة السفر بعد عيد الشكر.