في أكبر تحرك جماعي من نوعه داخل شركات التقنية العملاقة، وقّع أكثر من 1000 موظف في أمازون عريضة مفتوحة، يحذرون فيها من أن سياسة الشركة في تطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي «بكل التكاليف وبسرعة جنونية» ستؤدي إلى أضرار جسيمة بالديمقراطية، وبالوظائف، وبكوكب الأرض نفسه.
من «أمازون» إلى «قوقل» و«ميتا».. 3400 عامل يحذرون من كارثة الذكاء الاصطناعي غير المسؤول

العريضة، التي وقّعها الموظفون وهم مجهولو الهوية خوفاً من الانتقام، جاءت بعد شهر واحد فقط من إعلان أمازون خطة تسريح جماعي واسعة مع زيادة الاعتماد على الذكاء الاصطناعي في العمليات.

موظفو قوقل وميتا ينضمون لعريضة أمازون

ويضم الموقعون مهندسين ومديري منتجات وعمال مستودعات، وحصلت على دعم أكثر من 2400 موظف من قوقل وميتا وآبل ومايكروسوفت، بحسب ما نشرته صحيفة «الغارديان».

وتُعد هذه العريضة الأكبر والأكثر تنظيماً من داخل أمازون منذ حركة «موظفو أمازون من أجل العدالة المناخية»، وتأتي في وقت تشهد فيه شركات التقنية العملاقة موجة تاريخية من الاحتجاجات الداخلي على الاستخدام غير الأخلاقي وغير المستدام للذكاء الاصطناعي.

مطالب عمال أمازون

وتتمثل المطالب الرئيسية للموظفين في تشغيل جميع مراكز بيانات أمازون بالطاقة النظيفة 100%، ضمان عدم استخدام منتجات الذكاء الاصطناعي في أغراض «العنف أو المراقبة الجماعية أو الترحيل الجماعي»، تشكيل لجنة عمل من الموظفين العادينين (غير الإداريين) تكون لها سلطة فعلية في: (تحديد أهداف الفرق، قرار استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي من عدمه، تنفيذ أو تجميد الوظائف بسبب الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتقليل الأثر البيئي للتقنية).

التخلي عن الأهداف المناخية من أجل الـ AI

وقالت العريضة إن انبعاثات أمازون السنوية ارتفعت بنحو 35% منذ 2019، رغم تعهدها عام 2019 بالوصول إلى الحياد الكربوني بحلول 2040.

وتخطط الشركة لإنفاق 150 مليار دولار خلال 15 سنة على مراكز بيانات جديدة، منها 15 مليار دولار في إنديانا الشمالية و3 مليارات على الأقل في ميسيسيبي.

يقول أحد الموقعين، باحث تجربة العملاء في أمازون (مجهول الهوية): «كلمة (AI) أصبحت تعويذة سحرية تعني: سلطة أقل للعاملين، احتكار موارد أكثر، ورهان غير مدروس على أن رقائق الحوسبة عالية الطاقة ستنقذنا من التغير المناخي.

لكن ما تبنيه أمازون فعلياً هو مراكز بيانات تستهلك طاقة أحفورية لتشغيل ذكاء اصطناعي يُستخدم لمراقبتنا واستغلالنا وضغط كل سنت إضافي من العملاء والمجتمعات».

رد أمازون الرسمي

في سياق متصل، رفض المتحدث باسم أمازون براد غلاسر الاتهامات، وقال: «نحن أكبر مشترٍ مؤسسي للطاقة المتجددة في العالم للعام الخامس على التوالي، ولدينا أكثر من 600 مشروع طاقة نظيفة عالمياً، كما نستثمر بقوة في الطاقة النووية والمفاعلات الصغيرة الحديثة، هذه ليست تشتيتات، بل خطوات ملموسة نحو هدفنا بالحياد الكربوني بحلول 2040».

رسالة الموظفين الأخيرة

وفي رسالتهم الأخيرة للشركة قال الموظفون: «نحن لسنا ضد الذكاء الاصطناعي في حد ذاته، بل نريد تطويره بطريقة مستدامة وبمشاركة من يبنونه ويستخدمونه يومياً، اليوم يستخدم قادتنا التقنية لتبرير الاستيلاء على موارد المجتمع مثل الماء والكهرباء، ولتبرير المراقبة والتسريحات والضغط على العاملين. هناك مناخ خوف من مناقشة عيوب الذكاء الاصطناعي في العمل، وهذه العريضة جاءت لتقول لزملائنا: أنتم لستم وحدكم، وطريق آخر ممكن».