من «أمازون» إلى «قوقل» و«ميتا».. 3400 عامل يحذرون من كارثة الذكاء الاصطناعي غير المسؤول

In the largest collective move of its kind within giant tech companies, over 1,000 Amazon employees signed an open letter warning that the company's policy of developing artificial intelligence "at all costs and at a crazy speed" will lead to serious harm to democracy, jobs, and the planet itself.



The letter, signed by employees who remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, came just one month after Amazon announced a large-scale layoff plan alongside an increased reliance on artificial intelligence in its operations.

Google and Meta Employees Join Amazon's Letter

The signatories include engineers, product managers, and warehouse workers, and it has received support from over 2,400 employees from Google, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft, according to what was published by The Guardian.

This letter is the largest and most organized from within Amazon since the "Amazon Employees for Climate Justice" movement, and it comes at a time when giant tech companies are experiencing a historic wave of internal protests against the unethical and unsustainable use of artificial intelligence.

Amazon Workers' Demands

The main demands of the employees include operating all of Amazon's data centers on 100% clean energy, ensuring that AI products are not used for "violence, mass surveillance, or mass deportation," forming a worker committee of regular employees (non-management) that has actual authority to: (set team goals, decide on the use of AI or not, implement or freeze jobs due to AI, and reduce the environmental impact of technology).

Abandoning Climate Goals for AI

The letter stated that Amazon's annual emissions have risen by about 35% since 2019, despite its commitment in 2019 to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

The company plans to spend $150 billion over 15 years on new data centers, including $15 billion in Northern Indiana and at least $3 billion in Mississippi.

One signatory, an anonymous Amazon customer experience researcher, said: "The word (AI) has become a magic incantation that means: less power for workers, more monopolization of resources, and a reckless bet that high-power computing chips will save us from climate change.

But what Amazon is actually building are data centers that consume fossil energy to run artificial intelligence used to monitor and exploit us and squeeze every extra cent from customers and communities."

Amazon's Official Response

In a related context, Amazon spokesperson Brad Glaser rejected the accusations, stating: "We are the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world for the fifth consecutive year, and we have over 600 clean energy projects globally, and we are heavily investing in nuclear energy and modern small reactors; these are not distractions, but concrete steps toward our goal of carbon neutrality by 2040."

Employees' Final Message

In their final message to the company, the employees said: "We are not against artificial intelligence in itself; rather, we want to develop it sustainably and with the participation of those who build and use it daily. Today, our tech leaders use it to justify the seizure of community resources like water and electricity, and to justify surveillance, layoffs, and pressure on workers. There is a climate of fear around discussing the flaws of AI at work, and this letter came to tell our colleagues: you are not alone, and another path is possible."