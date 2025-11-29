شهدت دول جنوب شرق آسيا كارثة إنسانية هائلة، حيث تجاوزت الوفيات الناجمة عن الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية 350 شخصاً حتى اليوم (السبت)، مع بدء عمليات التنظيف والبحث والإنقاذ في إندونيسيا وتايلاند وماليزيا، وسط تحديات هائلة تواجه فرق الإنقاذ في الوصول إلى المناطق الأكثر تضرراً.

عاصفة سيزار الاستوائية

أغرقت أمطار المنسون الغزيرة، المعززة بعاصفة استوائية نادرة تُدعى «سيزار» في مضيق ملقا، مساحات شاسعة في الدول الثلاث خلال هذا الأسبوع، مما أسفر عن مقتل مئات وترك آلاف عالقين، كثيرون منهم على أسطح المنازل ينتظرون الإنقاذ، في واحدة من أسوأ موجات الفيضانات في السنوات الأخيرة.

إندونيسيا: أكبر الضحايا في سومطرة

في إندونيسيا، التي سجلت أعلى الخسائر، بلغت الوفيات 174 شخصاً في جزيرة سومطرة وحدها، مع فقدان نحو 80 آخرين، وفقاً للوكالة الوطنية لإدارة الكوارث .

وفي غرب سومطرة، أفاد المتحدث باسم وكالة التخفيف من الكوارث الإقليمية، إلهام وهاب، بتسجيل 61 وفاة حتى مساء الجمعة، مع بحث عن 90 مفقوداً آخرين، في تحديث لأرقام سابقة كانت 23 فقط. أما في شمال سومطرة، فقد بلغت الوفيات 116، وفي مقاطعة أتشيه 35 على الأقل.

أعرب رئيس الوكالة الوطنية للكوارث، سهاريانتو، عن نية بدء عملية «تلقيح السحب» في غرب سومطرة لتقليل الأمطار، مشيراً إلى أن معظمها قد هدأت بحلول السبت، لكن الاتصالات مقطوعة في بعض المناطق، والطرق مسدودة بسبب الانهيارات، مما يعيق الإنقاذ.

وأشار مسؤولون إلى أن القطع غير الشرعي للأشجار وتحويل الأراضي إلى مزارع نخيل أدى إلى تفاقم الكارثة، حيث دُمرت منازل ومستشفيات وانقطعت الكهرباء عن ملايين السكان في 3 مقاطعات.

تايلاند: فيضانات تاريخية في الجنوب

في تايلاند، ارتفعت الوفيات إلى 162 شخصاً، معظمها في الجنوب، حيث بلغت مستويات المياه 3 أمتار في مقاطعة سونغخلا، في أسوأ فيضانات منذ عقد.

وأثرت الكارثة على أكثر من 3.5 مليون شخص، مع نزوح عشرات الآلاف إلى مراكز إيواء. وفي مدينة هات ياي، الأكثر تضرراً، نقل عمال مستشفى الجثث إلى شاحنات مبردة بعد امتلاء الثلاجات، وسط انقطاعات كهرباء واسعة.

في سياق متصل، زار رئيس الوزراء أنوتين شارنفيراكول مركز إيواء في هات ياي يوم الجمعة، معتذراً قائلاً: «أنا آسف حقاً لأن هذا حدث في عهدي»، وأعلن خطة تنظيف لمدة أسبوعين، وأقرت الحكومة تعويضات تصل إلى 2 مليون بات تايلاندي (حوالى 62 ألف دولار) لكل أسرة فقدت فرداً.

ومع تراجع المياه، بدأ أصحاب المتاجر مثل راشاني ريمزرينغام في فرز الخسائر، حيث سرق ودمر متجره «مادام يونغ»، مما تسبب في خسائر بمئات الآلاف من الدولارات.

وارتفعت الانتقادات العامة لاستجابة الحكومة، مما أدى إلى تعليق مسؤولين محليين، ووصف نائب معارض أن الإدارة «قدّرت الوضع خطأً وأخطأت في التعامل مع الأزمة».

ماليزيا: خسائر أقل لكنها مؤلمة

وفي ماليزيا، قُتل شخصان جراء فيضانات غمرت أجزاء من ولاية بيرليس الشمالية، مع إجلاء أكثر من 34 ألف شخص إلى مراكز إيواء في 7 ولايات، وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية إجلاء 1459 مواطناً ماليزياً عالقين في فنادق متضررة في تايلاند، مع بقاء 300 آخرين يحتاجون إلى الإنقاذ.

السبب المناخي

تُعد هذه الكارثة من أعلى الوفيات في الفيضانات في إندونيسيا وتايلاند منذ سنوات، حيث أثرت على ملايين في المنطقة، مع نزوح عشرات الآلاف وتدمير آلاف المنازل والطرق.

وأشارت التقارير إلى أن التغير المناخي غيّر أنماط العواصف، مما زاد من شدة ومدة موسم المنسون (عادةً من يونيو إلى سبتمبر)، مسبباً أمطاراً أغزر وفيضانات مفاجئة ورياحاً أقوى، في تفاعل بين إعصار كوتو في الفلبين وعاصفة سيزار في مضيق ملقا.

ودعت السلطات الإقليمية إلى تعزيز الإجراءات الوقائية، مع استمرار عمليات الإغاثة الجوية والبرية لتوزيع المساعدات واستعادة الاتصالات، وسط مخاوف من موجة أمطار جديدة قد تعيد إشعال الكارثة.