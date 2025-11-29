Southeast Asian countries have witnessed a massive humanitarian disaster, with fatalities from floods and landslides exceeding 350 people as of today (Saturday), as cleanup and search and rescue operations begin in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, amid enormous challenges facing rescue teams in reaching the hardest-hit areas.

Tropical Storm Cezar

Heavy monsoon rains, enhanced by a rare tropical storm named "Cezar" in the Strait of Malacca, have flooded vast areas in the three countries this week, resulting in hundreds of deaths and leaving thousands stranded, many of whom are on rooftops waiting for rescue, in one of the worst flooding waves in recent years.

Indonesia: The Largest Victims in Sumatra

In Indonesia, which recorded the highest losses, fatalities reached 174 people on the island of Sumatra alone, with around 80 others missing, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

In West Sumatra, regional disaster mitigation agency spokesman Ilham Wahab reported 61 deaths as of Friday evening, with searches ongoing for 90 other missing individuals, an update from previous figures that were only 23. In North Sumatra, the death toll reached 116, and at least 35 in Aceh province.

The head of the National Disaster Agency, Suharyanto, expressed the intention to start a "cloud seeding" operation in West Sumatra to reduce rainfall, noting that most of it had subsided by Saturday, but communications were cut off in some areas, and roads were blocked due to landslides, hindering rescue efforts.

Officials pointed out that illegal logging and land conversion to palm oil plantations exacerbated the disaster, as homes and hospitals were destroyed, and electricity was cut off for millions of residents in three provinces.

Thailand: Historic Flooding in the South

In Thailand, the death toll has risen to 162 people, mostly in the south, where water levels reached 3 meters in Songkhla province, marking the worst flooding in a decade.

The disaster has affected more than 3.5 million people, with tens of thousands displaced to shelters. In the hardest-hit city of Hat Yai, hospital workers transferred bodies to refrigerated trucks after the morgues filled up, amid widespread power outages.

In related news, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited a shelter in Hat Yai on Friday, apologizing by saying, "I am truly sorry that this happened during my term," and announced a two-week cleanup plan, with the government approving compensation of up to 2 million Thai baht (about $62,000) for each family that lost a member.

As the waters recede, shop owners like Rachanee Rimseringam began sorting through losses, as her store "Madam Young" was looted and destroyed, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

Public criticism of the government's response has increased, leading to the suspension of local officials, with an opposition MP describing the administration as having "misjudged the situation and mishandled the crisis."

Malaysia: Fewer but Painful Losses

In Malaysia, two people were killed due to floods that submerged parts of the northern state of Perlis, with more than 34,000 people evacuated to shelters in 7 states. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of 1,459 stranded Malaysian citizens from affected hotels in Thailand, with 300 others still needing rescue.

The Climatic Cause

This disaster marks one of the highest death tolls from flooding in Indonesia and Thailand in years, affecting millions in the region, with tens of thousands displaced and thousands of homes and roads destroyed.

Reports indicated that climate change has altered storm patterns, increasing the intensity and duration of the monsoon season (typically from June to September), causing heavier rains, flash floods, and stronger winds, in a reaction between Typhoon Koto in the Philippines and Storm Cezar in the Strait of Malacca.

Regional authorities have called for enhanced preventive measures, as air and ground relief operations continue to distribute aid and restore communications, amid fears of a new wave of rain that could reignite the disaster.