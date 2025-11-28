في لحظة عاطفية وصفها الباحثون بـ«السحرية»، نجح فريق مشترك من علماء الأحياء في جامعة أوكسفورد مع خبراء إندونيسيين في العثور على واحدة من أندر الزهور في العالم، وهي «رافليسيا هاسيلتي»، في أعماق غابات سومطرة المطيرة.

وجاء عثور الباحثين عن الزهرة النادرة بعد رحلة شاقة استمرت 13 عامًا، مليئة بالمخاطر والإصرار، حيث سافر الفريق ليلاً ونهارًا عبر مناطق تتجول فيها النمور، ليشهد لحظة انبثاق الزهرة أمامهم مباشرة.

**media«2622006»**

تعرف «رافليسيا هاسيلتي» باسم «زهرة الجثة» أو «فطر وجه النمر» محليًا، وهي نوع طفيلي فريد من نوعه ينتمي إلى جنس رافليسيا، الذي يضم نحو 42 نوعًا، معظمها مهدد بالانقراض، حيث إن هذه الزهرة لا تمتلك جذورًا أو أوراقًا أو سيقانًا؛ إنها تعيش ككتلة خيطية داخل كرمة مضيفة، في أعماق الغابات المطيرة، وتظهر فقط لتبلغ في الإزهار لمدة 5-7 أيام فقط قبل أن تموت.

ويصل قطر الزهرة إلى متر واحد، ووزنها يصل إلى 6 كيلوجرامات، وتتميز بلونها الأحمر الداكن المتقلب مع بقع بيضاء تشبه وجه نمر، مما يجعلها تُرى «أكثر من قبل النمور من البشر» كما يصفها السكان المحليون.

زهرة نادرة ذات رائحة كريهة

كانت الزهرة آخر مرة تم رصدها في البرية قبل أكثر من عقد، وهي واحدة من أندر أنواع رافليسيا، حيث يُقدر عدد الأفراد المتبقية ببضع عشرات فقط في سومطرة الغربية ووسطها، وبعض الجيوب في بورنيو الغربية.

وتجذب رائحتها الكريهة، التي تشبه رائحة اللحم المتعفن، الحشرات الملقحة، لكن دورة حياتها القصيرة تجعلها عرضة للانقراض، حيث يُعزى تهديدها الرئيسي إلى إزالة الغابات للزراعة النخيلية، والتغير المناخي، والصيد غير الشرعي، ما يهدد 80% من أنواع رافليسيا عالميًا، وفقًا لقائمة الاتحاد الدولي للحفاظ على الطبيعة.

**media«2622008,2622009»**

رحلة بحث شاقة

بدأت الرحلة في عام 2012، عندما أطلق الدكتور كريس ثوروغود، نائب مدير حديقة أوكسفورد النباتية وأستاذ مساعد في علم الأحياء، حملة بحثية طويلة الأمد لتوثيق هذه الأنواع النادرة في جنوب شرق آسيا، وانضم إليه في السنوات الأخيرة عدد من الباحثين، من بنهم سيبتيان أندرايكي وهو صياد زهور إندونيسي ومحافظ بيئي.

وفي 17 نوفمبر، بعد 20 ساعة من السير الشاق، وصل الفريق إلى موقع سري داخل غابة غير محمية بنسبة 67% من مواقع الزهرة، كما أظهرت الدراسات، حيث فتحت الزهرة أمامهم تدريجيًا في الظلام، ما أثار دموع الفرح لدى أندرايكي، الذي قال: «هذا مذهل جدًا»، بينما وصف ثوروغود اللحظة بأنها «مغيرة للحياة».

**media«2622007»**

الفيديو، الذي نشرته جامعة أوكسفورد على إنستغرام، حقق ملايين المشاهدات، لكنه أثار انتقادات لعدم ذكر الشركاء الإندونيسيين في البداية، ما دفع الجامعة إلى الاعتراف بجهودهم وتأكيد الشراكة المشتركة لبناء القدرات المحلية.