In an emotional moment described by researchers as "magical," a joint team of biologists from the University of Oxford and Indonesian experts succeeded in finding one of the rarest flowers in the world, the "Rafflesia hasseltii," deep in the rainforests of Sumatra.

The researchers' discovery of the rare flower came after a grueling 13-year journey filled with risks and determination, as the team traveled day and night through areas inhabited by tigers, witnessing the moment the flower bloomed right before them.

The "Rafflesia hasseltii," locally known as the "corpse flower" or "tiger face fungus," is a unique parasitic species belonging to the genus Rafflesia, which includes about 42 species, most of which are endangered. This flower lacks roots, leaves, or stems; it lives as a fibrous mass inside a host vine in the depths of the rainforest, only appearing to bloom for 5-7 days before it dies.

The flower can reach a diameter of one meter and weigh up to 6 kilograms, characterized by its dark red color with white spots resembling a tiger's face, making it "seen more by tigers than by humans," as described by local residents.

A Rare Flower with a Foul Odor

The flower was last spotted in the wild over a decade ago and is one of the rarest species of Rafflesia, with an estimated remaining population of only a few dozen in western and central Sumatra, and some pockets in western Borneo.

Its foul odor, reminiscent of rotting flesh, attracts pollinating insects, but its short life cycle makes it vulnerable to extinction, with its main threats attributed to deforestation for palm oil cultivation, climate change, and illegal hunting, which threatens 80% of Rafflesia species globally, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A Grueling Search Journey

The journey began in 2012 when Dr. Chris Thorogood, Deputy Director of the Oxford Botanic Garden and Assistant Professor of Biology, launched a long-term research campaign to document this rare species in Southeast Asia, joined in recent years by several researchers, including Septian Andraiki, an Indonesian flower hunter and environmental conservationist.

On November 17, after 20 hours of arduous walking, the team reached a secret location within a forest that is unprotected, which accounts for 67% of the flower's sites, as studies have shown. The flower gradually opened before them in the darkness, bringing tears of joy to Andraiki, who said, "This is so amazing," while Thorogood described the moment as "life-changing."

The video, published by the University of Oxford on Instagram, garnered millions of views but faced criticism for not initially mentioning the Indonesian partners, prompting the university to acknowledge their efforts and affirm the joint partnership to build local capacity.