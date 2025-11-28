في لحظة عاطفية وصفها الباحثون بـ«السحرية»، نجح فريق مشترك من علماء الأحياء في جامعة أوكسفورد مع خبراء إندونيسيين في العثور على واحدة من أندر الزهور في العالم، وهي «رافليسيا هاسيلتي»، في أعماق غابات سومطرة المطيرة.
وجاء عثور الباحثين عن الزهرة النادرة بعد رحلة شاقة استمرت 13 عامًا، مليئة بالمخاطر والإصرار، حيث سافر الفريق ليلاً ونهارًا عبر مناطق تتجول فيها النمور، ليشهد لحظة انبثاق الزهرة أمامهم مباشرة.
**media«2622006»**
تعرف «رافليسيا هاسيلتي» باسم «زهرة الجثة» أو «فطر وجه النمر» محليًا، وهي نوع طفيلي فريد من نوعه ينتمي إلى جنس رافليسيا، الذي يضم نحو 42 نوعًا، معظمها مهدد بالانقراض، حيث إن هذه الزهرة لا تمتلك جذورًا أو أوراقًا أو سيقانًا؛ إنها تعيش ككتلة خيطية داخل كرمة مضيفة، في أعماق الغابات المطيرة، وتظهر فقط لتبلغ في الإزهار لمدة 5-7 أيام فقط قبل أن تموت.
ويصل قطر الزهرة إلى متر واحد، ووزنها يصل إلى 6 كيلوجرامات، وتتميز بلونها الأحمر الداكن المتقلب مع بقع بيضاء تشبه وجه نمر، مما يجعلها تُرى «أكثر من قبل النمور من البشر» كما يصفها السكان المحليون.
زهرة نادرة ذات رائحة كريهة
كانت الزهرة آخر مرة تم رصدها في البرية قبل أكثر من عقد، وهي واحدة من أندر أنواع رافليسيا، حيث يُقدر عدد الأفراد المتبقية ببضع عشرات فقط في سومطرة الغربية ووسطها، وبعض الجيوب في بورنيو الغربية.
وتجذب رائحتها الكريهة، التي تشبه رائحة اللحم المتعفن، الحشرات الملقحة، لكن دورة حياتها القصيرة تجعلها عرضة للانقراض، حيث يُعزى تهديدها الرئيسي إلى إزالة الغابات للزراعة النخيلية، والتغير المناخي، والصيد غير الشرعي، ما يهدد 80% من أنواع رافليسيا عالميًا، وفقًا لقائمة الاتحاد الدولي للحفاظ على الطبيعة.
**media«2622008,2622009»**
رحلة بحث شاقة
بدأت الرحلة في عام 2012، عندما أطلق الدكتور كريس ثوروغود، نائب مدير حديقة أوكسفورد النباتية وأستاذ مساعد في علم الأحياء، حملة بحثية طويلة الأمد لتوثيق هذه الأنواع النادرة في جنوب شرق آسيا، وانضم إليه في السنوات الأخيرة عدد من الباحثين، من بنهم سيبتيان أندرايكي وهو صياد زهور إندونيسي ومحافظ بيئي.
وفي 17 نوفمبر، بعد 20 ساعة من السير الشاق، وصل الفريق إلى موقع سري داخل غابة غير محمية بنسبة 67% من مواقع الزهرة، كما أظهرت الدراسات، حيث فتحت الزهرة أمامهم تدريجيًا في الظلام، ما أثار دموع الفرح لدى أندرايكي، الذي قال: «هذا مذهل جدًا»، بينما وصف ثوروغود اللحظة بأنها «مغيرة للحياة».
**media«2622007»**
الفيديو، الذي نشرته جامعة أوكسفورد على إنستغرام، حقق ملايين المشاهدات، لكنه أثار انتقادات لعدم ذكر الشركاء الإندونيسيين في البداية، ما دفع الجامعة إلى الاعتراف بجهودهم وتأكيد الشراكة المشتركة لبناء القدرات المحلية.
In an emotional moment described by researchers as "magical," a joint team of biologists from the University of Oxford and Indonesian experts succeeded in finding one of the rarest flowers in the world, the "Rafflesia hasseltii," deep in the rainforests of Sumatra.
The researchers' discovery of the rare flower came after a grueling 13-year journey filled with risks and determination, as the team traveled day and night through areas inhabited by tigers, witnessing the moment the flower bloomed right before them.
**media«2622006»**
The "Rafflesia hasseltii," locally known as the "corpse flower" or "tiger face fungus," is a unique parasitic species belonging to the genus Rafflesia, which includes about 42 species, most of which are endangered. This flower lacks roots, leaves, or stems; it lives as a fibrous mass inside a host vine in the depths of the rainforest, only appearing to bloom for 5-7 days before it dies.
The flower can reach a diameter of one meter and weigh up to 6 kilograms, characterized by its dark red color with white spots resembling a tiger's face, making it "seen more by tigers than by humans," as described by local residents.
A Rare Flower with a Foul Odor
The flower was last spotted in the wild over a decade ago and is one of the rarest species of Rafflesia, with an estimated remaining population of only a few dozen in western and central Sumatra, and some pockets in western Borneo.
Its foul odor, reminiscent of rotting flesh, attracts pollinating insects, but its short life cycle makes it vulnerable to extinction, with its main threats attributed to deforestation for palm oil cultivation, climate change, and illegal hunting, which threatens 80% of Rafflesia species globally, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
**media«2622008,2622009»**
A Grueling Search Journey
The journey began in 2012 when Dr. Chris Thorogood, Deputy Director of the Oxford Botanic Garden and Assistant Professor of Biology, launched a long-term research campaign to document this rare species in Southeast Asia, joined in recent years by several researchers, including Septian Andraiki, an Indonesian flower hunter and environmental conservationist.
On November 17, after 20 hours of arduous walking, the team reached a secret location within a forest that is unprotected, which accounts for 67% of the flower's sites, as studies have shown. The flower gradually opened before them in the darkness, bringing tears of joy to Andraiki, who said, "This is so amazing," while Thorogood described the moment as "life-changing."
**media«2622007»**
The video, published by the University of Oxford on Instagram, garnered millions of views but faced criticism for not initially mentioning the Indonesian partners, prompting the university to acknowledge their efforts and affirm the joint partnership to build local capacity.