Experts in skin and hair in Britain have warned of a new expected wave of "ringworm" (tinea) infections on the scalp this winter, emphasizing that sharing hats—specifically winter ones—could be the main reason for the spread of the infection, which may lead to permanent bald patches if left untreated.

Although many believe that "ringworm" is a disease that became extinct with the Victorian era, it is a very common fungal infection that affects between 10 to 20% of the population at some point in their lives, especially children. It is not caused by a worm as its name suggests, but by skin fungi that spread through direct skin contact or through shared items such as towels, combs, hairbrushes, pillowcases, and hats.

Habits That Cause Baldness

According to the Daily Mail, Sam Jankir, the CEO of the "Este Medical" group specializing in skin and hair, said: "Fungi can live for long periods on fabrics and hats. If you share your hat with someone infected, even if they do not show symptoms yet, the infection may transfer to you directly." He noted that treatment is easy with antifungal creams or shampoos, but delaying treatment may lead to the appearance of unsightly permanent bald patches.

He added: "The most important advice this winter: do not share your hat with anyone, even if they are a friend or relative. If you suspect an infection, never scratch the area as this spreads the fungi to other parts of the body, and immediately wash any sheets or clothing that touched your head, then see a doctor."

Symptoms of Tinea on the Scalp

Regarding the common symptoms of tinea on the scalp, he said: severe itching, round scaly patches with raised edges, the appearance of small scattered bumps (red on light skin, brown or gray on dark skin), and hair loss within the affected patch.

Last year saw a sharp rise in cases, and British barbers blamed cheap and unqualified barbershops that are prevalent on the streets, especially with the popularity of the "skin fade" haircut that requires shaving the skin directly and increases the chances of transmitting the infection if tools are not properly sanitized.

Expert Tips to Avoid Baldness

For his part, Dr. James O'Donovan, a doctor with the British National Health Service and a member of the advisory expert group for the World Health Organization, confirmed that fungi can live for months on hats and advised the following:

- If a child is infected, the school and the parents of their classmates should be informed immediately.

- Check all family members and treat them even if no symptoms appear.

- In some cases, it is preferable for the entire family to use an antifungal medical shampoo twice a week for 4 weeks as a precaution.

- Treatment is usually with antifungal creams or gels, and in severe cases, the doctor prescribes oral tablets, with complete recovery being entirely possible if the disease is detected early.