حذّر خبراء الجلد والشعر في بريطانيا من موجة جديدة متوقعة من الإصابة بـ«القوباء الحلقية» (السعفة) في فروة الرأس هذا الشتاء، مؤكدين أن مشاركة القبعات - تحديداً - الشتوية أو قد تكون السبب الرئيسي في انتشار العدوى، والتي قد تؤدي إلى بقع صلع دائمة إذا تُركت دون علاج.

رغم أن الكثيرين يظنون أن «القوباء الحلقية» مرض انقرض مع العصر الفيكتوري، فإنها عدوى فطرية شائعة جداً تصيب ما بين 10 إلى 20% من السكان في مرحلة ما من حياتهم، خصوصاً الأطفال، وهي لا تُسببها دودة كما يوحي اسمها، بل فطريات جلدية تنتقل عبر التماس المباشر بالجلد أو عبر الأغراض المشتركة مثل المناشف، المشط، فرشاة الشعر، أغطية الوسادات والقبعات.

عادات تسبب الصلع

وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» قال المدير التنفيذي لمجموعة «إيستي ميديكال» المتخصصة في الجلد والشعر، سام جنكير: «الفطريات يمكنها العيش لفترات طويلة على الأقمشة والقبعات، إذا شاركت قبعتك مع شخص مصاب، حتى لو لم تظهر عليه الأعراض بعد، فقد تنتقل العدوى إليك مباشرة، مشيرًا إلى أن العلاج سهل بالكريمات أو الشامبو المضاد للفطريات، لكن التأخير قد يؤدي إلى ظهور بقع صلع دائمة قبيحة المظهر».

وأضاف: «أهم نصيحة هذا الشتاء: لا تشارك قبعتك مع أحد، حتى لو كان صديقاً أو قريباً، وإذا شككت في الإصابة، لا تخدش المنطقة أبداً لأن ذلك ينشر الفطريات إلى أماكن أخرى من الجسم، واغسل فوراً كل ملاءة أو ملابس لامست رأسك، ثم توجه إلى الطبيب».

أعراض السعفة في فروة الرأس

وعن الأعراض الشائعة للسعفة في فروة الرأس، قال: حكة شديدة، بقع دائرية متقشرة ذات حواف مرتفعة، ظهور حبوب صغيرة متناثرة (حمراء على البشرة الفاتحة، وبنية أو رمادية على البشرة الداكنة)، تساقط الشعر داخل البقعة المصابة.

وشهد العام الماضي ارتفاعاً حاداً في الحالات، وألقى الحلاقون البريطانيون اللوم على محلات الحلاقة الرخيصة وغير المؤهلة التي تنتشر في الشوارع، خاصة مع انتشار قصة «السكين فيد» (Skin Fade) التي تتطلب حلاقة الجلد مباشرة وتزيد فرص نقل العدوى إذا لم تُعقَّم الأدوات جيداً.

نصائح الخبراء لتجنب الصلع

من جانبه، أكد الدكتور جيمس أودونوفان، طبيب في هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية وعضو في مجموعة الخبراء الاستشارية بمنظمة الصحة العالمية، أن الفطريات قد تعيش أشهراً على القبعات، ونصح بما يلي:

- إذا أصيب طفل، يجب إبلاغ المدرسة وأولياء أمور زملائه فوراً.

- فحص جميع أفراد الأسرة وعلاجهم حتى لو لم تظهر أعراض.

- في بعض الحالات، يُفضَّل أن تستخدم الأسرة بأكملها شامبو طبي مضاد للفطريات مرتين أسبوعياً لمدة 4 أسابيع وقائياً.

- العلاج عادة يكون بكريمات أو جِل مضاد للفطريات، وفي الحالات الشديدة يُصف الطبيب أقراصاً فموية، والشفاء التام ممكن تماماً إذا تم اكتشاف المرض مبكراً.