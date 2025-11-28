British archaeologists have definitively proven the existence of a massive ring of lost pits near the famous Stonehenge site, confirming that it is likely the largest prehistoric structure in all of Britain.

20 Massive Pits Up to 10 Meters Deep

According to the Daily Mail, the ring consists of more than 20 massive pits, some of which are up to 10 meters deep and 5 meters in diameter, extending in an arc over a mile long (about 3 kilometers).

The British Archaeological Discovery Site

At the center of this ring are the archaeological sites of Durrington Walls and Woodhenge, located 2.9 kilometers northeast of Stonehenge, and it is believed that the builders of Stonehenge held major ceremonial feasts there.

These pits were first discovered in 2020, but doubts remained about whether they were man-made or merely natural geological phenomena.

New Discovery

Now, after a new study published titled "The Risks of the Pits," a team led by Professor Vincent Gaffney from the University of Bradford has presented a package of decisive scientific evidence proving that they were deliberately dug during the Neolithic period about 4,500 years ago.

The researchers used a range of advanced techniques to demonstrate this, including electrical resistivity imaging to determine subsurface size, radar and magnetic imaging to measure depth and shape, soil sampling and geochemical analysis, optically stimulated luminescence to determine the last time the soil was exposed to sunlight, and extracting ancient DNA from the soil itself.

DNA Leads to Discovery

The results revealed that each pit follows an identical stratigraphic pattern starting from the late Neolithic, which is nearly impossible to occur naturally. Additionally, traces of DNA from sheep and cattle were found, indicating that the area was inhabited and cultivated during that time.

Professor Gaffney told the Daily Mail: "This massive structure is a cosmological statement; the people of the Neolithic period marked sacred boundaries in the earth itself, linking the site of Durrington Walls (known as the super henge of Britain) to another older site at Larkhill by a thousand years, thus declaring that this area had exceptional spiritual significance."

The size of the ring is an astonishing testament to the ancient community's ability to plan, organize, and mobilize for religious purposes. The nearly perfect regularity of the ring—despite the fact that you cannot see the other end of it—suggests that its builders used a numerical system for measurements and distances, possibly representing one of the earliest pieces of evidence of counting ability in prehistoric Britain.

Gaffney added: "We are probably never going to know the exact reason for digging these giant pits, but we now know that the people of the Neolithic were much more organized and complex than we previously thought."

With this discovery, the Salisbury Plain area is solidified as one of the most important religious and ceremonial centers in prehistoric Europe, where Stonehenge is adjacent to dozens of stone circles, tombs, and ceremonial buildings constructed over thousands of years, forming the largest archaeological gathering of its kind in the world.