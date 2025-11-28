أثبت علماء الآثار البريطانيون بشكل قاطع وجود حلقة ضخمة من الحفر المفقودة بالقرب من موقع ستونهنج الشهير، مؤكدين أنها تُعد على الأرجح أكبر بناء ما قبل التاريخي في بريطانيا كلها.

20 حفرة ضخمة بعمق 10 أمتار

وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» تتكون الحلقة من أكثر من 20 حفرة ضخمة، يصل عمق بعضها إلى 10 أمتار وقطرها إلى 5 أمتار، وتمتد في قوس يزيد طوله على ميل واحد (نحو 3 كيلومترات).

موقع الكشف الأثري البريطاني

وتقع في مركز هذه الحلقة موقعا دورينغتون والز ووودهنغ الأثريان، اللذان يبعدان 2.9 كيلومتر شمال شرقي ستونهنج، ويُعتقد أن بناة ستونهنج كانوا يقيمون فيهما الولائم الطقسية الكبرى.

واكتُشفت هذه الحفر لأول مرة عام 2020، لكن شكوكاً ظلت قائمة حول ما إذا كانت من صنع الإنسان أم مجرد ظواهر جيولوجية طبيعية.

اكتشاف جديد

الآن، وبعد دراسة جديدة نُشرت بعنوان «مخاطر الحفر»، قدم فريق بقيادة البروفيسور فينسنت غافني من جامعة برادفورد حزمة من الأدلة العلمية الحاسمة تثبت أنها حُفرت عمداً في العصر الحجري الحديث قبل نحو 4500 سنة.

واستخدم الباحثون مجموعة من التقنيات المتطورة لإثبات الأمر، منها: التصوير المقاومي الكهربائي لتحديد الحجم تحت السطح، الرادار والتصوير المغناطيسي لقياس العمق والشكل، استخراج عينات تربة وتحليلها جيوكيميائياً، تقنية التألق المُحفَّز بصرياً لمعرفةآخر مرة تعرضت فيها التربة للشمس، استخراج الحمض النووي القديم للنباتات والحيواناتمن التراب نفسه.

حمض نووي يقود للاكتشاف

وكشفت النتائج أن كل حفرة تتبع نمطاً طبقياً متطابقاً يبدأ من أواخر العصر الحجري الحديث، وهو أمر شبه مستحيل أن يحدث طبيعياً، كما عُثر على آثار لحمض نووي للأغنام والأبقار، ما يدل على أن المنطقة كانت مأهولة ومُزارعة في تلك الفترة.

وقال البروفيسور غافني لصحيفة «ديلي ميل»: «هذا البناء الهائل هو بيان كوني (cosmological statement)، لقد رسم شعب العصر الحجري الحديث حدوداً مقدسة في الأرض نفسها، تربط موقع دورينغتون والز (المعروف باسم السوبر هنج الأكبر في بريطانيا) بموقع آخر أقدم في لاركهيل بألف سنة، فأعلنوا أن هذه المنطقة ذات أهمية روحية استثنائية».

ويُعد حجم الحلقة دليلاً مذهلاً على قدرة المجتمع القديم على التخطيط والتنظيم والتعبئة الجماعية لأغراض دينية، كما أن انتظام الحلقة شبه الكامل – رغم أنك لا تستطيع رؤية الطرف الآخر منها – يوحي بأن بانيها استخدموا نظاماً عددياً للقياس والمسافات، وربما كان ذلك من أقدم أدلة القدرة على العد في بريطانيا ما قبل التاريخ.

وأضاف غافني: «نحن على الأرجح لن نعرف أبداً السبب الدقيق لحفر هذه الآبار العملاقة، لكننا نعرف الآن أن شعب العصر الحجري الحديث كان أكثر تنظيماً وتعقيداً بكثير مما كنا نعتقد».

بهذا الاكتشاف، تترسخ منطقة سهل سالزبوري كواحدة من أهم المراكز الدينية والطقسية في أوروبا ما قبل التاريخ، حيث تتجاور ستونهنج مع عشرات الدوائر الحجرية والمقابر والمباني الطقسية التي شُيدت على مدى آلاف السنين، لتشكل أضخم تجمع أثري من نوعه في العالم.