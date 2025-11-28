أثبت علماء الآثار البريطانيون بشكل قاطع وجود حلقة ضخمة من الحفر المفقودة بالقرب من موقع ستونهنج الشهير، مؤكدين أنها تُعد على الأرجح أكبر بناء ما قبل التاريخي في بريطانيا كلها.
20 حفرة ضخمة بعمق 10 أمتار
وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» تتكون الحلقة من أكثر من 20 حفرة ضخمة، يصل عمق بعضها إلى 10 أمتار وقطرها إلى 5 أمتار، وتمتد في قوس يزيد طوله على ميل واحد (نحو 3 كيلومترات).
موقع الكشف الأثري البريطاني
وتقع في مركز هذه الحلقة موقعا دورينغتون والز ووودهنغ الأثريان، اللذان يبعدان 2.9 كيلومتر شمال شرقي ستونهنج، ويُعتقد أن بناة ستونهنج كانوا يقيمون فيهما الولائم الطقسية الكبرى.
واكتُشفت هذه الحفر لأول مرة عام 2020، لكن شكوكاً ظلت قائمة حول ما إذا كانت من صنع الإنسان أم مجرد ظواهر جيولوجية طبيعية.
اكتشاف جديد
الآن، وبعد دراسة جديدة نُشرت بعنوان «مخاطر الحفر»، قدم فريق بقيادة البروفيسور فينسنت غافني من جامعة برادفورد حزمة من الأدلة العلمية الحاسمة تثبت أنها حُفرت عمداً في العصر الحجري الحديث قبل نحو 4500 سنة.
واستخدم الباحثون مجموعة من التقنيات المتطورة لإثبات الأمر، منها: التصوير المقاومي الكهربائي لتحديد الحجم تحت السطح، الرادار والتصوير المغناطيسي لقياس العمق والشكل، استخراج عينات تربة وتحليلها جيوكيميائياً، تقنية التألق المُحفَّز بصرياً لمعرفةآخر مرة تعرضت فيها التربة للشمس، استخراج الحمض النووي القديم للنباتات والحيواناتمن التراب نفسه.
حمض نووي يقود للاكتشاف
وكشفت النتائج أن كل حفرة تتبع نمطاً طبقياً متطابقاً يبدأ من أواخر العصر الحجري الحديث، وهو أمر شبه مستحيل أن يحدث طبيعياً، كما عُثر على آثار لحمض نووي للأغنام والأبقار، ما يدل على أن المنطقة كانت مأهولة ومُزارعة في تلك الفترة.
وقال البروفيسور غافني لصحيفة «ديلي ميل»: «هذا البناء الهائل هو بيان كوني (cosmological statement)، لقد رسم شعب العصر الحجري الحديث حدوداً مقدسة في الأرض نفسها، تربط موقع دورينغتون والز (المعروف باسم السوبر هنج الأكبر في بريطانيا) بموقع آخر أقدم في لاركهيل بألف سنة، فأعلنوا أن هذه المنطقة ذات أهمية روحية استثنائية».
ويُعد حجم الحلقة دليلاً مذهلاً على قدرة المجتمع القديم على التخطيط والتنظيم والتعبئة الجماعية لأغراض دينية، كما أن انتظام الحلقة شبه الكامل – رغم أنك لا تستطيع رؤية الطرف الآخر منها – يوحي بأن بانيها استخدموا نظاماً عددياً للقياس والمسافات، وربما كان ذلك من أقدم أدلة القدرة على العد في بريطانيا ما قبل التاريخ.
وأضاف غافني: «نحن على الأرجح لن نعرف أبداً السبب الدقيق لحفر هذه الآبار العملاقة، لكننا نعرف الآن أن شعب العصر الحجري الحديث كان أكثر تنظيماً وتعقيداً بكثير مما كنا نعتقد».
بهذا الاكتشاف، تترسخ منطقة سهل سالزبوري كواحدة من أهم المراكز الدينية والطقسية في أوروبا ما قبل التاريخ، حيث تتجاور ستونهنج مع عشرات الدوائر الحجرية والمقابر والمباني الطقسية التي شُيدت على مدى آلاف السنين، لتشكل أضخم تجمع أثري من نوعه في العالم.
British archaeologists have definitively proven the existence of a massive ring of lost pits near the famous Stonehenge site, confirming that it is likely the largest prehistoric structure in all of Britain.
20 Massive Pits Up to 10 Meters Deep
According to the Daily Mail, the ring consists of more than 20 massive pits, some of which are up to 10 meters deep and 5 meters in diameter, extending in an arc over a mile long (about 3 kilometers).
The British Archaeological Discovery Site
At the center of this ring are the archaeological sites of Durrington Walls and Woodhenge, located 2.9 kilometers northeast of Stonehenge, and it is believed that the builders of Stonehenge held major ceremonial feasts there.
These pits were first discovered in 2020, but doubts remained about whether they were man-made or merely natural geological phenomena.
New Discovery
Now, after a new study published titled "The Risks of the Pits," a team led by Professor Vincent Gaffney from the University of Bradford has presented a package of decisive scientific evidence proving that they were deliberately dug during the Neolithic period about 4,500 years ago.
The researchers used a range of advanced techniques to demonstrate this, including electrical resistivity imaging to determine subsurface size, radar and magnetic imaging to measure depth and shape, soil sampling and geochemical analysis, optically stimulated luminescence to determine the last time the soil was exposed to sunlight, and extracting ancient DNA from the soil itself.
DNA Leads to Discovery
The results revealed that each pit follows an identical stratigraphic pattern starting from the late Neolithic, which is nearly impossible to occur naturally. Additionally, traces of DNA from sheep and cattle were found, indicating that the area was inhabited and cultivated during that time.
Professor Gaffney told the Daily Mail: "This massive structure is a cosmological statement; the people of the Neolithic period marked sacred boundaries in the earth itself, linking the site of Durrington Walls (known as the super henge of Britain) to another older site at Larkhill by a thousand years, thus declaring that this area had exceptional spiritual significance."
The size of the ring is an astonishing testament to the ancient community's ability to plan, organize, and mobilize for religious purposes. The nearly perfect regularity of the ring—despite the fact that you cannot see the other end of it—suggests that its builders used a numerical system for measurements and distances, possibly representing one of the earliest pieces of evidence of counting ability in prehistoric Britain.
Gaffney added: "We are probably never going to know the exact reason for digging these giant pits, but we now know that the people of the Neolithic were much more organized and complex than we previously thought."
With this discovery, the Salisbury Plain area is solidified as one of the most important religious and ceremonial centers in prehistoric Europe, where Stonehenge is adjacent to dozens of stone circles, tombs, and ceremonial buildings constructed over thousands of years, forming the largest archaeological gathering of its kind in the world.