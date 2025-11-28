A Jordanian teacher has come up with a creative way to teach Arabic grammar rules by using the popular art of "Dahha" with students at a school in Jordan, a move that has received widespread admiration on social media platforms.

The video showed students reciting organized words to the rhythm of "Dahha," aiming to solidify the rule of the five verbs in an enjoyable and interactive manner, which helped break the intimidation of the rule and encouraged students to memorize and understand in a fun way.

The teacher commented on the video: "I am that simple teacher; I organized these words and presented this (Dahha) after five lessons of detailed explanation and parsing of the rule, to add a fun touch that solidifies the rule in minds and increases students' enthusiasm for their language, as the love for the lesson equals the love for its content. All thanks to our diligent students and our distinguished school that supports every creativity and development."

Many commentators praised the idea, considering it a positive model for using creativity in the educational process, as it makes the Arabic language closer and more enjoyable for students, and they called for the generalization of innovative methods to enhance interaction and improve the level of memorization and understanding.

The art of "Dahha" is one of the most famous traditional arts in the northern Arabian Peninsula, and it is usually used in celebrations and national occasions. Many believe that integrating this art into education strengthens students' connection to their language and cultural identity.