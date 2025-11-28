ابتكر معلّم أردني طريقة طريفة لتعليم قواعد النحو العربي، من خلال استخدام فن «الدحة» الشعبي مع طلاب مدرسة في الأردن، في خطوة لاقت إعجاباً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأظهر الفيديو الطلاب وهم يرددون كلمات منظمة على إيقاع «الدحة»، بهدف تثبيت قاعدة الأفعال الخمسة بطريقة ممتعة وتفاعلية، ما ساعد على كسر رهبة القاعدة وتشجيع الطلبة على الحفظ والفهم بطريقة ممتعة.

وقال المعلّم في تعليق له على الفيديو: «أنا ذاك المُعلّم البسيط، نظمتُ هذه الكلمات وقدّمتُ هذه (الدحة) بعد 5 حصص من شرح القاعدة تفصيلاً وإعراباً، لإضفاء لمسة ممتعة تُرسّخ القاعدة في الأذهان، وتزيد من إقبال الطلبة على لغتهم، فحبّ الحصّة يساوي حبّ محتواها. كل الشكر لطلابنا المجتهدين ومدرستنا المميزة الداعمة لكل إبداع وتطوّر».

وأشاد كثير من المعلّقين بالفكرة، معتبرين أنها نموذج إيجابي لاستخدام الإبداع في العملية التعليمية، حيث تجعل اللغة العربية أكثر قرباً ومتعة للطلبة، ودعوا إلى تعميم الأساليب المبتكرة لتعزيز التفاعل وتحسين مستوى الحفظ والفهم.

ويعد فن «الدحة» من أشهر الفنون التراثية في شمال الجزيرة العربية، ويُستخدم عادة في الأفراح والمناسبات الوطنية، واعتبر كثيرون أن دمج هذا الفن في التعليم يعزز ارتباط الطلاب بلغتهم وهويتهم الثقافية.