في قصة تثير الرعب والتأمل في عالم وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، توفي الإنفلونسر والمدرب الرياضي الروسي ديمتري نويانزين، البالغ من العمر 30 عامًا، فجأة أثناء نومه، بعد مشاركته في تحدٍ غذائي خطير اعتمد على استهلاك أكثر من 10 آلاف سعرة حرارية يوميًا من الوجبات السريعة مثل البرجر والبيتزا والكيكات المغطاة بالمايونيز.
وأثارت الوفاة، التي حدثت بسبب توقف قلبي مفاجئ، موجة من التحذيرات العالمية حول مخاطر التحديات الإعلامية المتطرفة التي تضع الصحة في خطر، ودفعت مجتمع اللياقة البدنية إلى إعادة التفكير في حدود الترويج الرقمي.

من هو ديمتري نويانزين؟

ديمتري نويانزين لم يكن مجرد إنفلونسر عابر، بل كان شخصية مؤثرة في عالم الرياضة الروسية، إذ تخرج من مدرسة الاحتياطي الأولمبي في أورنبورغ، ثم من الجامعة الوطنية للياقة البدنية في سان بطرسبرغ، حيث عمل لمدة عقد كامل كمدرب شخصي للرياضيين النخبويين في روسيا.

وبنى قاعدة متابعين واسعة على «إنستغرام» و «تيك توك» من خلال برامجه الرياضية الفعالة، حيث يُعرف بتسويق برامج فقدان الوزن التي وعدت بفقدان 10% من وزن الجسم قبل نهاية العام، كان متزوجًا ولم يكن لديه أطفال، وكان يُنظر إليه كرمز للانضباط والصحة، وفقاً لما نقلته وسائل إعلام روسية.

شهر كامل من التحدي الخطير

بدأ نويانزين التحدي قبل شهر تقريبًا، إذ انخرط في نظام غذائي يتجاوز الحدود الطبيعية للاستهلاك اليومي، وكان يتناول يوميًا كميات هائلة من البرجر، البيتزا، الكيكات، والوجبات السريعة المغطاة بطبقات سميكة من المايونيز والصلصات الدسمة، ليصل إجمالي السعرات الحرارية إلى أكثر من 10 آلاف – أي 4 أضعاف المتوسط اليومي الموصى به للبالغين.

وخلال شهر، نجح نويانزين في زيادة وزنه بنحو 13 إلى 15 كيلوغرامًا، ليصل إلى أكثر من 100 كيلوغرام، وهو ما وثقه في فيديوهاته اليومية التي حصدت ملايين المشاهدات.

لكن الآثار الجانبية لم تتأخر، وفي الأيام الأخيرة، أبلغ نويانزين أصدقاءه ومتابعيه عن شعوره بالإعياء الشديد، وألغى جلسات التدريب الخاصة به، معلنًا نيته زيارة الطبيب، ومع ذلك توفي فجأة أثناء نومه بسبب توقف قلبي، كما أكدت التقارير الطبية الأولية.

سيناريو متكرر بين الرياضيين

ومع وفاته أصبح التحدي، الذي كان يُروج له كـ«دليل على القوة» الآن رمزًا للخطر الذي يهدد به الإفراط الغذائي على صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية.

ووفقًا لوسائل إعلام روسية فإن موت نويانزين ليس حادثًا معزولًا؛ حيث يأتي بعد شهور قليلة من وفاة لاعب كمال أجسام بلاروسي، إيليا «غوليم» يفيمشوك، البالغ 36 عامًا، الذي توفي أيضًا بتوقف قلبي بعد استهلاكه 16,500 سعرة حرارية يوميًا للحفاظ على وزنه الـ158 كيلوغرامًا.

وأثارت هذه الحوادث حملات توعية واسعة من قبل منظمات الصحة العالمية وخبراء التغذية، الذين يحذرون من أن التحديات الغذائية المتطرفة تزيد من خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب، ارتفاع ضغط الدم، والسكري بنسبة تصل إلى 300%، وفقًا لدراسات حديثة.