في قصة تثير الرعب والتأمل في عالم وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، توفي الإنفلونسر والمدرب الرياضي الروسي ديمتري نويانزين، البالغ من العمر 30 عامًا، فجأة أثناء نومه، بعد مشاركته في تحدٍ غذائي خطير اعتمد على استهلاك أكثر من 10 آلاف سعرة حرارية يوميًا من الوجبات السريعة مثل البرجر والبيتزا والكيكات المغطاة بالمايونيز.
وأثارت الوفاة، التي حدثت بسبب توقف قلبي مفاجئ، موجة من التحذيرات العالمية حول مخاطر التحديات الإعلامية المتطرفة التي تضع الصحة في خطر، ودفعت مجتمع اللياقة البدنية إلى إعادة التفكير في حدود الترويج الرقمي.
من هو ديمتري نويانزين؟
ديمتري نويانزين لم يكن مجرد إنفلونسر عابر، بل كان شخصية مؤثرة في عالم الرياضة الروسية، إذ تخرج من مدرسة الاحتياطي الأولمبي في أورنبورغ، ثم من الجامعة الوطنية للياقة البدنية في سان بطرسبرغ، حيث عمل لمدة عقد كامل كمدرب شخصي للرياضيين النخبويين في روسيا.
وبنى قاعدة متابعين واسعة على «إنستغرام» و «تيك توك» من خلال برامجه الرياضية الفعالة، حيث يُعرف بتسويق برامج فقدان الوزن التي وعدت بفقدان 10% من وزن الجسم قبل نهاية العام، كان متزوجًا ولم يكن لديه أطفال، وكان يُنظر إليه كرمز للانضباط والصحة، وفقاً لما نقلته وسائل إعلام روسية.
شهر كامل من التحدي الخطير
بدأ نويانزين التحدي قبل شهر تقريبًا، إذ انخرط في نظام غذائي يتجاوز الحدود الطبيعية للاستهلاك اليومي، وكان يتناول يوميًا كميات هائلة من البرجر، البيتزا، الكيكات، والوجبات السريعة المغطاة بطبقات سميكة من المايونيز والصلصات الدسمة، ليصل إجمالي السعرات الحرارية إلى أكثر من 10 آلاف – أي 4 أضعاف المتوسط اليومي الموصى به للبالغين.
وخلال شهر، نجح نويانزين في زيادة وزنه بنحو 13 إلى 15 كيلوغرامًا، ليصل إلى أكثر من 100 كيلوغرام، وهو ما وثقه في فيديوهاته اليومية التي حصدت ملايين المشاهدات.
لكن الآثار الجانبية لم تتأخر، وفي الأيام الأخيرة، أبلغ نويانزين أصدقاءه ومتابعيه عن شعوره بالإعياء الشديد، وألغى جلسات التدريب الخاصة به، معلنًا نيته زيارة الطبيب، ومع ذلك توفي فجأة أثناء نومه بسبب توقف قلبي، كما أكدت التقارير الطبية الأولية.
سيناريو متكرر بين الرياضيين
ومع وفاته أصبح التحدي، الذي كان يُروج له كـ«دليل على القوة» الآن رمزًا للخطر الذي يهدد به الإفراط الغذائي على صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية.
ووفقًا لوسائل إعلام روسية فإن موت نويانزين ليس حادثًا معزولًا؛ حيث يأتي بعد شهور قليلة من وفاة لاعب كمال أجسام بلاروسي، إيليا «غوليم» يفيمشوك، البالغ 36 عامًا، الذي توفي أيضًا بتوقف قلبي بعد استهلاكه 16,500 سعرة حرارية يوميًا للحفاظ على وزنه الـ158 كيلوغرامًا.
وأثارت هذه الحوادث حملات توعية واسعة من قبل منظمات الصحة العالمية وخبراء التغذية، الذين يحذرون من أن التحديات الغذائية المتطرفة تزيد من خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب، ارتفاع ضغط الدم، والسكري بنسبة تصل إلى 300%، وفقًا لدراسات حديثة.
In a story that evokes horror and reflection in the world of social media, Russian influencer and fitness coach Dmitry Noyanzyin, 30 years old, suddenly died in his sleep after participating in a dangerous food challenge that involved consuming more than 10,000 calories a day from fast food such as burgers, pizzas, and cakes covered in mayonnaise.
The death, which occurred due to sudden cardiac arrest, sparked a wave of global warnings about the risks of extreme media challenges that put health at risk, prompting the fitness community to rethink the limits of digital promotion.
Who is Dmitry Noyanzyin?
Dmitry Noyanzyin was not just a fleeting influencer; he was an influential figure in the world of Russian sports. He graduated from the Olympic Reserve School in Orenburg and then from the National University of Physical Education in St. Petersburg, where he worked for a full decade as a personal trainer for elite athletes in Russia.
He built a large following on Instagram and TikTok through his effective workout programs, known for marketing weight loss programs that promised a 10% reduction in body weight by the end of the year. He was married and had no children, and he was viewed as a symbol of discipline and health, according to reports from Russian media.
A Month of Dangerous Challenge
Noyanzyin started the challenge about a month ago, engaging in a diet that exceeded the natural limits of daily consumption. He was consuming massive amounts of burgers, pizzas, cakes, and fast food covered in thick layers of mayonnaise and rich sauces, reaching a total calorie intake of more than 10,000 – four times the recommended daily average for adults.
During the month, Noyanzyin managed to gain about 13 to 15 kilograms, reaching over 100 kilograms, which he documented in his daily videos that garnered millions of views.
However, the side effects did not take long to appear, and in the last few days, Noyanzyin informed his friends and followers about feeling extremely unwell, canceling his personal training sessions and announcing his intention to visit a doctor. Nevertheless, he suddenly died in his sleep due to cardiac arrest, as confirmed by preliminary medical reports.
A Recurring Scenario Among Athletes
With his death, the challenge, which was promoted as a "test of strength," has now become a symbol of the danger that excessive eating poses to cardiovascular health.
According to Russian media, Noyanzyin's death is not an isolated incident; it comes just months after the death of Belarusian bodybuilder Ilya "Golem" Yefimchuk, 36, who also died from cardiac arrest after consuming 16,500 calories a day to maintain his weight of 158 kilograms.
These incidents have sparked widespread awareness campaigns by global health organizations and nutrition experts, who warn that extreme dietary challenges increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes by up to 300%, according to recent studies.