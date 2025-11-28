In a story that evokes horror and reflection in the world of social media, Russian influencer and fitness coach Dmitry Noyanzyin, 30 years old, suddenly died in his sleep after participating in a dangerous food challenge that involved consuming more than 10,000 calories a day from fast food such as burgers, pizzas, and cakes covered in mayonnaise.



The death, which occurred due to sudden cardiac arrest, sparked a wave of global warnings about the risks of extreme media challenges that put health at risk, prompting the fitness community to rethink the limits of digital promotion.

Who is Dmitry Noyanzyin?

Dmitry Noyanzyin was not just a fleeting influencer; he was an influential figure in the world of Russian sports. He graduated from the Olympic Reserve School in Orenburg and then from the National University of Physical Education in St. Petersburg, where he worked for a full decade as a personal trainer for elite athletes in Russia.

He built a large following on Instagram and TikTok through his effective workout programs, known for marketing weight loss programs that promised a 10% reduction in body weight by the end of the year. He was married and had no children, and he was viewed as a symbol of discipline and health, according to reports from Russian media.

A Month of Dangerous Challenge

Noyanzyin started the challenge about a month ago, engaging in a diet that exceeded the natural limits of daily consumption. He was consuming massive amounts of burgers, pizzas, cakes, and fast food covered in thick layers of mayonnaise and rich sauces, reaching a total calorie intake of more than 10,000 – four times the recommended daily average for adults.

During the month, Noyanzyin managed to gain about 13 to 15 kilograms, reaching over 100 kilograms, which he documented in his daily videos that garnered millions of views.

However, the side effects did not take long to appear, and in the last few days, Noyanzyin informed his friends and followers about feeling extremely unwell, canceling his personal training sessions and announcing his intention to visit a doctor. Nevertheless, he suddenly died in his sleep due to cardiac arrest, as confirmed by preliminary medical reports.

A Recurring Scenario Among Athletes

With his death, the challenge, which was promoted as a "test of strength," has now become a symbol of the danger that excessive eating poses to cardiovascular health.

According to Russian media, Noyanzyin's death is not an isolated incident; it comes just months after the death of Belarusian bodybuilder Ilya "Golem" Yefimchuk, 36, who also died from cardiac arrest after consuming 16,500 calories a day to maintain his weight of 158 kilograms.

These incidents have sparked widespread awareness campaigns by global health organizations and nutrition experts, who warn that extreme dietary challenges increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes by up to 300%, according to recent studies.