دراسة حديثة: الموسيقى في العمليات تقلل الألم والأدوية وتريح المريض

في اكتشاف جديد ومُثير، توصلت دراسة هندية أن الموسيقى «دواء الروح» لكن هذه المرة داخل غرف العمليات أيضاً، حيث أثبتت فعاليتها كمخدر طبيعي ويساعد أيضا في الاستشفاء والتعافي بعد الجراحة.
الدراسة العلمية الحديثة أجراها باحثون في مستشفى لوك ناياك وكلية مولانا آزاد الطبية بنيودلهي، ونُشرت في مجلة «Music and Medicine»، أظهرت أن تشغيل موسيقى آلية هادئة أثناء العمليات الجراحية لا يريح المريض فقط، بل يقلل كمية أدوية التخدير المطلوبة، ويسرّع الشفاء، ويخرج المريض من المستشفى في وقت أقصر.
تفاصيل الدراسة
شملت الدراسة 60 مريضًا تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 و65 سنة، خضعوا لعملية استئصال المرارة بالمنظار (عملية شائعة جدًا) بين مارس 2023 ويناير 2025. في الوضع الطبيعي، يحتاج المريض دواء «بروبوفول» مع 5-6 أدوية أخرى للتخدير والتسكين.
لكن عندما تم تشغيل موسيقى آلية هادئة في الخلفية أثناء العملية، حدثت المفاجأة، حيث انخفضت كمية الأدوية المطلوبة بشكل واضح، تحسنت فترة التعافي، وخرج المرضى من المستشفى أسرع من المعتاد.
طبيب تخدير يؤكد النتائج
الدكتور راماتشاندران ك، استشاري أول التخدير في مستشفى أستر وايتفيلد ببنغالور، قال لموقع «Onlymyhealth»: «بالتأكيد! الموسيقى تقلل القلق قبل العملية، وتقلل الألم بعدها، وبالتالي نحتاج كميات أقل من المهدئات والمسكنات الأفيونية. هي تدخّل غير دوائي يزيد راحة المريض ويحسن التجربة كلها».
متى تكون الموسيقى أكثر فعالية؟
بحسب نصائح الدكتور راماتشاندران ك، ابدأ تشغيلها من 15 إلى 30 دقيقة قبل الجراحة، واستمر في تشغيلها أثناء العملية إن أمكن، واتركها تعمل بضع دقائق بعد استيقاظ المريض
نوع الموسيقى مهم جدًا
الدكتور راماتشاندران أكد أن أفضل نتيجة تأتي عندما تكون الموسيقى: من النوع الذي يحبه المريض أصلاً ، هادئة (كلاسيك، أصوات طبيعة، موسيقى تأمل)، بصوت معتدل ومريح، وليس عاليًا أو مزعجًا.
In a new and exciting discovery, an Indian study has found that music is the "medicine for the soul," but this time also inside operating rooms, where it has proven effective as a natural anesthetic and also helps in recovery after surgery.
The recent scientific study was conducted by researchers at Lok Nayak Hospital and Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, and published in the journal "Music and Medicine." It showed that playing calming instrumental music during surgical operations not only relaxes the patient but also reduces the amount of anesthetic drugs required, speeds up healing, and allows patients to leave the hospital sooner.
Study Details
The study included 60 patients aged between 18 and 65 years who underwent laparoscopic cholecystectomy (a very common procedure) between March 2023 and January 2025. Normally, a patient requires "Propofol" along with 5-6 other drugs for anesthesia and pain relief.
However, when calming instrumental music was played in the background during the operation, a surprise occurred, as the amount of drugs required decreased significantly, recovery time improved, and patients left the hospital faster than usual.
An Anesthesiologist Confirms the Results
Dr. Ramachandran K, Senior Consultant Anesthesiologist at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bangalore, told "Onlymyhealth": “Definitely! Music reduces anxiety before surgery and decreases pain afterward, thus we need less sedatives and opioid analgesics. It is a non-pharmacological intervention that enhances patient comfort and improves the overall experience.”
When is Music Most Effective?
According to Dr. Ramachandran K's advice, start playing it 15 to 30 minutes before surgery, continue playing it during the operation if possible, and let it play for a few minutes after the patient wakes up.
The Type of Music is Very Important
Dr. Ramachandran emphasized that the best results come when the music is of a type that the patient already likes, calming (classical, nature sounds, meditation music), at a moderate and soothing volume, and not loud or disturbing.