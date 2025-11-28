في اكتشاف جديد ومُثير، توصلت دراسة هندية أن الموسيقى «دواء الروح» لكن هذه المرة داخل غرف العمليات أيضاً، حيث أثبتت فعاليتها كمخدر طبيعي ويساعد أيضا في الاستشفاء والتعافي بعد الجراحة.

دراسة حديثة: الموسيقى في العمليات تقلل الألم والأدوية وتريح المريض

الدراسة العلمية الحديثة أجراها باحثون في مستشفى لوك ناياك وكلية مولانا آزاد الطبية بنيودلهي، ونُشرت في مجلة «Music and Medicine»، أظهرت أن تشغيل موسيقى آلية هادئة أثناء العمليات الجراحية لا يريح المريض فقط، بل يقلل كمية أدوية التخدير المطلوبة، ويسرّع الشفاء، ويخرج المريض من المستشفى في وقت أقصر.

تفاصيل الدراسة

شملت الدراسة 60 مريضًا تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 و65 سنة، خضعوا لعملية استئصال المرارة بالمنظار (عملية شائعة جدًا) بين مارس 2023 ويناير 2025. في الوضع الطبيعي، يحتاج المريض دواء «بروبوفول» مع 5-6 أدوية أخرى للتخدير والتسكين.

لكن عندما تم تشغيل موسيقى آلية هادئة في الخلفية أثناء العملية، حدثت المفاجأة، حيث انخفضت كمية الأدوية المطلوبة بشكل واضح، تحسنت فترة التعافي، وخرج المرضى من المستشفى أسرع من المعتاد.

طبيب تخدير يؤكد النتائج

الدكتور راماتشاندران ك، استشاري أول التخدير في مستشفى أستر وايتفيلد ببنغالور، قال لموقع «Onlymyhealth»:
«بالتأكيد! الموسيقى تقلل القلق قبل العملية، وتقلل الألم بعدها، وبالتالي نحتاج كميات أقل من المهدئات والمسكنات الأفيونية. هي تدخّل غير دوائي يزيد راحة المريض ويحسن التجربة كلها».

متى تكون الموسيقى أكثر فعالية؟

بحسب نصائح الدكتور راماتشاندران ك، ابدأ تشغيلها من 15 إلى 30 دقيقة قبل الجراحة، واستمر في تشغيلها أثناء العملية إن أمكن، واتركها تعمل بضع دقائق بعد استيقاظ المريض

نوع الموسيقى مهم جدًا

الدكتور راماتشاندران أكد أن أفضل نتيجة تأتي عندما تكون الموسيقى: من النوع الذي يحبه المريض أصلاً ، هادئة (كلاسيك، أصوات طبيعة، موسيقى تأمل)، بصوت معتدل ومريح، وليس عاليًا أو مزعجًا.