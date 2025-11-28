دراسة حديثة: الموسيقى في العمليات تقلل الألم والأدوية وتريح المريض

In a new and exciting discovery, an Indian study has found that music is the "medicine for the soul," but this time also inside operating rooms, where it has proven effective as a natural anesthetic and also helps in recovery after surgery.

The recent scientific study was conducted by researchers at Lok Nayak Hospital and Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, and published in the journal "Music and Medicine." It showed that playing calming instrumental music during surgical operations not only relaxes the patient but also reduces the amount of anesthetic drugs required, speeds up healing, and allows patients to leave the hospital sooner.

Study Details

The study included 60 patients aged between 18 and 65 years who underwent laparoscopic cholecystectomy (a very common procedure) between March 2023 and January 2025. Normally, a patient requires "Propofol" along with 5-6 other drugs for anesthesia and pain relief.

However, when calming instrumental music was played in the background during the operation, a surprise occurred, as the amount of drugs required decreased significantly, recovery time improved, and patients left the hospital faster than usual.

An Anesthesiologist Confirms the Results

Dr. Ramachandran K, Senior Consultant Anesthesiologist at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bangalore, told "Onlymyhealth":

“Definitely! Music reduces anxiety before surgery and decreases pain afterward, thus we need less sedatives and opioid analgesics. It is a non-pharmacological intervention that enhances patient comfort and improves the overall experience.”

When is Music Most Effective?

According to Dr. Ramachandran K's advice, start playing it 15 to 30 minutes before surgery, continue playing it during the operation if possible, and let it play for a few minutes after the patient wakes up.

The Type of Music is Very Important

Dr. Ramachandran emphasized that the best results come when the music is of a type that the patient already likes, calming (classical, nature sounds, meditation music), at a moderate and soothing volume, and not loud or disturbing.