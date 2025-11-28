ارتفع عدد ضحايا الحريق المروع الذي اجتاح مجمع «وانغ فوك كورت» السكني في منطقة تاي بو شمال شرق هونغ كونغ إلى 128 شخصًا، بما في ذلك إطفائي، بحسب التحديثات الرسمية حتى صباح اليوم (الجمعة)، في أشد الكوارث النارية فتكًا في المدينة منذ 7 عقود.

كارثة وانغ فوك.. ارتفاع عدد ضحايا حريق مبنى هونغ كونغ إلى 128 قتيلاً و200 مفقود

حريق مبنى هونغ كونغ

وأفادت السلطات المحلية بحسب صحيفة «South China morning post» بأن نحو 80 جثة لا يمكن التعرف عليها، بينما لا يزال مصير 200 شخص غامضًا، و25 طلبًا للمساعدة دون حل حتى الآن.

وكان اندلع الحريق يوم الأربعاء نحو الساعة 14:51، في مبنى «وانغ تشيونغ هاوس»، وسرعان ما امتد إلى 7 من 8 مبانٍ سكنية في المجمع، الذي يضم نحو 2000 شقة موزعة على 32 طابقًا لكل مبنى.

وكان المجمع يخضع لأعمال تجديد واسعة النطاق منذ يوليو 2024، مغطى بالكامل بسقالات خيزرانية وشبكات خضراء، مما ساهم في تفاقم الانتشار السريع للنيران.

أسباب الحريق

وأظهرت لقطات الفيديو الأولية سقالات الخيزران تشتعل بسرعة مذهلة، مع سقوط أجزاء مشتعلة من الشبك الأخضر على الأرض، وسحب دخان كثيفة ترتفع عاليًا في السماء.

وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية أن السبب الرئيسي في الانتشار الفتاك كان استخدام مواد الستيروفوم شديدة الاشتعال في تغطية نوافذ المصاعد في كل طابق، حيث أدت الحرارة الشديدة إلى تحطم الزجاج ونقل اللهب إلى الشقق المجاورة عبر الممرات.

كما أن الشبكات والأغطية الخارجية لم تتوافق مع معايير السلامة من الحريق، وفقًا لما أعلنته السلطات مساء الأربعاء.

ووصفت الشرطة الحادث بأنه «حريق من الدرجة الخامسة»، الثاني من نوعه منذ تسليم هونغ كونغ إلى الصين عام 1997.

تأثير حريق هونغ كونغ

وأسفر الحريق عن إصابة 79 شخصًا، بما في ذلك 12 إطفائيًا، ويتلقى 56 منهم العلاج في المستشفيات حتى الآن.

ولا تزال عمليات الإنقاذ مستمرة على نطاق واسع، مع إجلاء امرأة ورجل مسن وحيوانات أليفة، بينما يتم استرجاع المزيد من الجثث مغلفة في أكياس سوداء.

وفي خطوة دراماتيكية، أعلنت السلطات إنهاء عمليات البحث عن الناجين بعد يومين من الجهود التي شملت تعبئة ألف شرطي، مع التركيز الآن على التحقيقات الجنائية.

اعتقالات لمتورطين بتهم الفساد والقتل غير العمد

في سياق متصل، ألقت هيئة مكافحة الفساد المستقلة (ICAC) القبض على مديرين اثنين في شركة «ويل باور آرشيتكتس»، الشركة الاستشارية لمشروع التجديد الذي بلغت تكلفته 330 مليون دولار هونغ كونغ، مما رفع عدد المعتقلين إلى 5، كما تم اعتقال 3 كبار المسؤولين في شركة «بريستيج كونستركشن آند إنجينيرينغ»، المقاول الرئيسي، بتهمة القتل غير العمد، بعد شكاوى سابقة من السكان حول سوء سلوك الشركة وسجلها في مخالفات السلامة.

وأطلقت ICAC تحقيقًا في الفساد المحتمل المتعلق بالأعمال، فيما أمر الرئيس التنفيذي جون لي كا-تشيو بتفتيش جميع المجمعات السكنية العامة تحت التجديد، وأطلق تحقيقًا جنائيًا في أسباب الحريق.

تعازي الرئيس الصيني

من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ عن تعازيه مساء الأربعاء، داعيًا إلى «جهود شاملة» للحد من الخسائر، بينما زار لي المصابين في المستشفى الخميس صباحًا، متعهدًا بكشف الحقيقة حول السقالات والسلامة.

وفي سياق الدعم، أنشأت الحكومة صندوق مساعدة بقيمة 300 مليون دولار هونغ كونغ للضحايا، مع تدفق التبرعات من منظمات مثل جمعية الرفاه الاجتماعي العائلي في هونغ كونغ.

وأثار الحادث موجة غضب عامة ومطالبات بتشديد قوانين السلامة في قطاع البناء، خاصة في مجمع يسكنه كثير من كبار السن، حيث تعاني هونغ كونغ من شيخوخة سكانية سريعة.