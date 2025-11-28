كارثة وانغ فوك.. ارتفاع عدد ضحايا حريق مبنى هونغ كونغ إلى 128 قتيلاً و200 مفقود

The number of victims from the horrific fire that swept through the "Wang Fuk Court" residential complex in the Tai Po area of northeastern Hong Kong has risen to 128 people, including a firefighter, according to official updates as of this morning (Friday), marking the deadliest fire disaster in the city in 70 years.

Hong Kong Building Fire

Local authorities reported, according to the "South China Morning Post," that around 80 bodies are unidentifiable, while the fate of 200 people remains unknown, with 25 requests for assistance unresolved so far.

The fire broke out on Wednesday at around 14:51 in the "Wang Chiuong House," quickly spreading to 7 of the 8 residential buildings in the complex, which contains approximately 2,000 apartments distributed across 32 floors for each building.

The complex had been undergoing extensive renovations since July 2024, completely covered in bamboo scaffolding and green netting, which contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

Causes of the Fire

Initial video footage showed the bamboo scaffolding igniting at an astonishing speed, with burning pieces of the green netting falling to the ground and thick smoke rising high into the sky.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the main cause of the deadly spread was the use of highly flammable styrofoam materials to cover the elevator windows on each floor, where the intense heat caused the glass to shatter and transferred flames to adjacent apartments through the corridors.

Additionally, the netting and external coverings did not meet fire safety standards, according to authorities' announcements on Wednesday evening.

The police described the incident as a "Grade 5 fire," the second of its kind since Hong Kong was handed over to China in 1997.

Impact of the Hong Kong Fire

The fire resulted in injuries to 79 people, including 12 firefighters, with 56 of them currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

Rescue operations are still ongoing on a large scale, with a woman, an elderly man, and pets being evacuated, while more bodies are being recovered wrapped in black bags.

In a dramatic move, authorities announced the end of the search for survivors after two days of efforts that involved mobilizing a thousand police officers, with the focus now shifting to criminal investigations.

Arrests of Those Involved on Charges of Corruption and Manslaughter

In a related context, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) arrested two directors from "Will Power Architects," the consulting firm for the renovation project that cost 330 million Hong Kong dollars, raising the number of detainees to 5. Additionally, 3 senior officials from "Prestige Construction and Engineering," the main contractor, were arrested on charges of manslaughter, following previous complaints from residents regarding the company's misconduct and safety violations.

The ICAC has launched an investigation into potential corruption related to the works, while Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu ordered inspections of all public housing complexes under renovation and initiated a criminal investigation into the causes of the fire.

Condolences from the Chinese President

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences on Wednesday evening, calling for "comprehensive efforts" to minimize losses, while Lee visited the injured in the hospital on Thursday morning, pledging to uncover the truth about the scaffolding and safety.

In terms of support, the government has established a relief fund of 300 million Hong Kong dollars for the victims, with donations flowing in from organizations such as the Hong Kong Family Welfare Society.

The incident has sparked public outrage and calls for stricter safety laws in the construction sector, especially in a complex inhabited by many elderly residents, as Hong Kong faces rapid population aging.