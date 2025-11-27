صوّت البرلمان الأوروبي بأغلبية ساحقة (483 صوتاً مقابل 92 وامتناع 86) على قرار غير ملزم قانونياً لكنه قوي سياسياً يدعو إلى حظر استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الأطفال دون سن 16 عاماً إلا بموافقة صريحة من الوالدين، وذلك في خطوة تُعد الأكثر طموحاً حتى الآن على المستوى الأوروبي لحماية الصحة النفسية للأطفال من التصميمات الإدمانية للمنصات الرقمية.
قرار حظر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الأطفال
القرار الذي تقدمت به النائبة الدنماركية الاشتراكية الديمقراطية كريستيل شالديموزه يطالب بأن يكون العمر الأدنى الافتراضي لاستخدام منصات مثل تيك توك وإنستغرام وسناب شات 16 عاماً، مع إمكانية خفضه إلى 13 عاماً فقط بإذن ولي الأمر.
تعطيل الميزات الإدمانية
ويدعو إلى تعطيل تلقائي لكل الميزات الإدمانية عندما يكون المستخدم قاصراً، ومنها:
التمرير اللانهائي (infinite scrolling)
تشغيل الفيديوهات تلقائياً
الإشعارات المفرطة
المكافآت على الاستخدام المتكرر
أنماط التصميم الخادعة (dark patterns) التي تدفع الطفل لقضاء وقت أطول.
وأكدت شالديموزه أمام الصحفيين: «ليس على عاتق الآباء وحدهم حماية أطفالهم، المجتمع ككل، وخصوصاً المشرّعين، ملزَمون بجعل المنصات مكاناً آمناً للقاصرين، لكن فقط إذا تجاوزوا سنّاً معينة».
تأثير وسائل التواصل على صحة الأطفال النفسية
القرار يأتي في وقت تتصاعد فيه المخاوف العالمية من تأثير وسائل التواصل على صحة الأطفال النفسية، ففي أستراليا، سيبدأ أول حظر عالمي شامل على استخدام السوشيال ميديا لمن هم دون 16 عاماً الشهر المقبل، وهو القانون الذي تتابعه رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين عن كثب.
وكانت فون دير لاين قد هاجمت في سبتمبر الماضي «الخوارزميات التي تفترس نقاط ضعف الأطفال بهدف خلق إدمان متعمد»، مشيرة إلى شعور الآباء بالعجز أمام «تسونامي شركات التكنولوجيا الكبرى الذي يغمر منازلهم»، ووعدت بتشكيل لجنة خبراء قبل نهاية العام لتحديد أفضل السبل لحماية الأطفال.
وفي فرنسا، كان تقرير خبراء كلّفهم الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون العام الماضي قد ذهب أبعد بكثير، مطالباً بحظر الهواتف الذكية كلياً حتى 13 عاماً، وحظر وسائل التواصل حتى 18 عاماً.
ضغط سياسي
ورغم أن القرار ليس ملزماً، فإنه يزيد الضغط السياسي الهائل على المفوضية الأوروبية لتقديم تشريع جديد أو تعديل قانون الخدمات الرقمية (DSA) الحالي، الذي يُعتبر متقدماً عالمياً في مكافحة المحتوى الضار، لكنه – حسب القرار – لا يزال يحتوي على ثغرات كبيرة في مواجهة «التصميم الإدماني» والاستغلال المالي للأطفال (مثل دفع المال ليصبحوا مؤثرين).
التصويت جاء بعد أسبوع واحد فقط من إعلان المفوضية تأجيل تعديلات على قانون الذكاء الاصطناعي وقوانين رقمية أخرى بهدف «تبسيط» الأعباء التنظيمية على الشركات، وهو ما اعتبره البعض تنازلاً أمام ضغوط أمريكية.
وطالب وزير التجارة الأمريكي هوارد لوتنيك الأسبوع الماضي في بروكسل بـ«موازنة» قوانين الاتحاد الأوروبي الرقمية مقابل خفض الرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية على الصلب والألمنيوم.
وردت النائبة الفرنسية ستيفاني يون-كورتان (من كتلة ماكرون) بقوة: «أوروبا ليست مستعمرة تنظيمية. قوانيننا الرقمية ليست للبيع، ولن نتراجع عن حماية أطفالنا لأن مليارديراً أجنبياً أو شركة تقنية كبرى تطلب منا ذلك».
من جانبهم، انتقد النواب المتشككون في أوروبا (خصوصاً من المحافظين والإصلاحيين) القرار، معتبرين أنه تدخل زائد من بروكسل في شؤون الأسر.
وقال النائب البولندي كوسما زلوتوفسكي: «قرارات الوصول إلى وسائل التواصل يجب أن تُتخذ في أقرب مكان ممكن من العائلات، أي في الدول الأعضاء، وليس في بروكسل».
حماية الأطفال أولوية
لكن الرسالة النهائية من البرلمان كانت واضحة: حماية الأطفال من إدمان الشاشات أصبحت أولوية أوروبية عليا، حتى لو اضطرت القارة لمواجهة عمالقة التكنولوجيا الأمريكية وإدارة ترمب معاً.
The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly (483 votes in favor, 92 against, and 86 abstentions) on a politically strong but legally non-binding resolution calling for a ban on the use of social media by children under the age of 16 unless there is explicit parental consent. This step is considered the most ambitious yet at the European level to protect children's mental health from the addictive designs of digital platforms.
Decision to Ban Social Media for Children
The resolution, proposed by Danish Social Democratic MEP Christel Schaldemose, demands that the default minimum age for using platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat be set at 16, with the possibility of lowering it to just 13 with parental permission.
Disabling Addictive Features
It calls for the automatic disabling of all addictive features when the user is a minor, including:
Infinite scrolling
Autoplay videos
Excessive notifications
Rewards for repeated use
Deceptive design patterns that encourage children to spend more time.
Schaldemose emphasized to reporters: “It is not solely the responsibility of parents to protect their children; society as a whole, especially lawmakers, is obligated to make platforms a safe place for minors, but only if they exceed a certain age.”
The Impact of Social Media on Children's Mental Health
The decision comes at a time when global concerns about the impact of social media on children's mental health are rising. In Australia, the first comprehensive global ban on social media use for those under 16 will begin next month, a law closely monitored by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Von der Leyen had criticized last September “algorithms that prey on children's vulnerabilities to create deliberate addiction,” pointing to parents' feelings of helplessness in the face of “the tsunami of big tech companies flooding their homes,” and promised to form an expert committee before the end of the year to determine the best ways to protect children.
In France, a report by experts commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron last year went much further, calling for a complete ban on smartphones until the age of 13 and a ban on social media until the age of 18.
Political Pressure
Although the resolution is not binding, it increases the immense political pressure on the European Commission to introduce new legislation or amend the existing Digital Services Act (DSA), which is considered globally advanced in combating harmful content but – according to the resolution – still contains significant gaps in addressing “addictive design” and the financial exploitation of children (such as paying them to become influencers).
The vote came just one week after the Commission announced a postponement of amendments to the artificial intelligence law and other digital laws aimed at “simplifying” regulatory burdens on companies, which some viewed as a concession to American pressures.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick demanded last week in Brussels a “balancing” of EU digital laws against a reduction in U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.
French MEP Stéphanie Yon-Courtin (from Macron's bloc) responded strongly: “Europe is not a regulatory colony. Our digital laws are not for sale, and we will not back down from protecting our children because a foreign billionaire or a major tech company asks us to.”
For their part, skeptical MEPs in Europe (especially from conservatives and reformists) criticized the resolution, considering it excessive interference from Brussels in family matters.
Polish MEP Kosma Zlotowski stated: “Decisions about access to social media should be made as close as possible to families, that is, in the member states, not in Brussels.”
Protecting Children as a Priority
But the final message from the Parliament was clear: protecting children from screen addiction has become a top European priority, even if the continent has to confront American tech giants and the Trump administration together.