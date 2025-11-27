صوّت البرلمان الأوروبي بأغلبية ساحقة (483 صوتاً مقابل 92 وامتناع 86) على قرار غير ملزم قانونياً لكنه قوي سياسياً يدعو إلى حظر استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الأطفال دون سن 16 عاماً إلا بموافقة صريحة من الوالدين، وذلك في خطوة تُعد الأكثر طموحاً حتى الآن على المستوى الأوروبي لحماية الصحة النفسية للأطفال من التصميمات الإدمانية للمنصات الرقمية.

قرار حظر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الأطفال

القرار الذي تقدمت به النائبة الدنماركية الاشتراكية الديمقراطية كريستيل شالديموزه يطالب بأن يكون العمر الأدنى الافتراضي لاستخدام منصات مثل تيك توك وإنستغرام وسناب شات 16 عاماً، مع إمكانية خفضه إلى 13 عاماً فقط بإذن ولي الأمر.

تعطيل الميزات الإدمانية

ويدعو إلى تعطيل تلقائي لكل الميزات الإدمانية عندما يكون المستخدم قاصراً، ومنها:

التمرير اللانهائي (infinite scrolling)

تشغيل الفيديوهات تلقائياً

الإشعارات المفرطة

المكافآت على الاستخدام المتكرر

أنماط التصميم الخادعة (dark patterns) التي تدفع الطفل لقضاء وقت أطول.

وأكدت شالديموزه أمام الصحفيين: «ليس على عاتق الآباء وحدهم حماية أطفالهم، المجتمع ككل، وخصوصاً المشرّعين، ملزَمون بجعل المنصات مكاناً آمناً للقاصرين، لكن فقط إذا تجاوزوا سنّاً معينة».

تأثير وسائل التواصل على صحة الأطفال النفسية

القرار يأتي في وقت تتصاعد فيه المخاوف العالمية من تأثير وسائل التواصل على صحة الأطفال النفسية، ففي أستراليا، سيبدأ أول حظر عالمي شامل على استخدام السوشيال ميديا لمن هم دون 16 عاماً الشهر المقبل، وهو القانون الذي تتابعه رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين عن كثب.

وكانت فون دير لاين قد هاجمت في سبتمبر الماضي «الخوارزميات التي تفترس نقاط ضعف الأطفال بهدف خلق إدمان متعمد»، مشيرة إلى شعور الآباء بالعجز أمام «تسونامي شركات التكنولوجيا الكبرى الذي يغمر منازلهم»، ووعدت بتشكيل لجنة خبراء قبل نهاية العام لتحديد أفضل السبل لحماية الأطفال.

وفي فرنسا، كان تقرير خبراء كلّفهم الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون العام الماضي قد ذهب أبعد بكثير، مطالباً بحظر الهواتف الذكية كلياً حتى 13 عاماً، وحظر وسائل التواصل حتى 18 عاماً.

ضغط سياسي

ورغم أن القرار ليس ملزماً، فإنه يزيد الضغط السياسي الهائل على المفوضية الأوروبية لتقديم تشريع جديد أو تعديل قانون الخدمات الرقمية (DSA) الحالي، الذي يُعتبر متقدماً عالمياً في مكافحة المحتوى الضار، لكنه – حسب القرار – لا يزال يحتوي على ثغرات كبيرة في مواجهة «التصميم الإدماني» والاستغلال المالي للأطفال (مثل دفع المال ليصبحوا مؤثرين).

التصويت جاء بعد أسبوع واحد فقط من إعلان المفوضية تأجيل تعديلات على قانون الذكاء الاصطناعي وقوانين رقمية أخرى بهدف «تبسيط» الأعباء التنظيمية على الشركات، وهو ما اعتبره البعض تنازلاً أمام ضغوط أمريكية.

وطالب وزير التجارة الأمريكي هوارد لوتنيك الأسبوع الماضي في بروكسل بـ«موازنة» قوانين الاتحاد الأوروبي الرقمية مقابل خفض الرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية على الصلب والألمنيوم.

وردت النائبة الفرنسية ستيفاني يون-كورتان (من كتلة ماكرون) بقوة: «أوروبا ليست مستعمرة تنظيمية. قوانيننا الرقمية ليست للبيع، ولن نتراجع عن حماية أطفالنا لأن مليارديراً أجنبياً أو شركة تقنية كبرى تطلب منا ذلك».

من جانبهم، انتقد النواب المتشككون في أوروبا (خصوصاً من المحافظين والإصلاحيين) القرار، معتبرين أنه تدخل زائد من بروكسل في شؤون الأسر.

وقال النائب البولندي كوسما زلوتوفسكي: «قرارات الوصول إلى وسائل التواصل يجب أن تُتخذ في أقرب مكان ممكن من العائلات، أي في الدول الأعضاء، وليس في بروكسل».

حماية الأطفال أولوية

لكن الرسالة النهائية من البرلمان كانت واضحة: حماية الأطفال من إدمان الشاشات أصبحت أولوية أوروبية عليا، حتى لو اضطرت القارة لمواجهة عمالقة التكنولوجيا الأمريكية وإدارة ترمب معاً.