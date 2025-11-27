The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly (483 votes in favor, 92 against, and 86 abstentions) on a politically strong but legally non-binding resolution calling for a ban on the use of social media by children under the age of 16 unless there is explicit parental consent. This step is considered the most ambitious yet at the European level to protect children's mental health from the addictive designs of digital platforms.

Decision to Ban Social Media for Children

The resolution, proposed by Danish Social Democratic MEP Christel Schaldemose, demands that the default minimum age for using platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat be set at 16, with the possibility of lowering it to just 13 with parental permission.

Disabling Addictive Features

It calls for the automatic disabling of all addictive features when the user is a minor, including:

Infinite scrolling

Autoplay videos

Excessive notifications

Rewards for repeated use

Deceptive design patterns that encourage children to spend more time.

Schaldemose emphasized to reporters: “It is not solely the responsibility of parents to protect their children; society as a whole, especially lawmakers, is obligated to make platforms a safe place for minors, but only if they exceed a certain age.”

The Impact of Social Media on Children's Mental Health

The decision comes at a time when global concerns about the impact of social media on children's mental health are rising. In Australia, the first comprehensive global ban on social media use for those under 16 will begin next month, a law closely monitored by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen had criticized last September “algorithms that prey on children's vulnerabilities to create deliberate addiction,” pointing to parents' feelings of helplessness in the face of “the tsunami of big tech companies flooding their homes,” and promised to form an expert committee before the end of the year to determine the best ways to protect children.

In France, a report by experts commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron last year went much further, calling for a complete ban on smartphones until the age of 13 and a ban on social media until the age of 18.

Political Pressure

Although the resolution is not binding, it increases the immense political pressure on the European Commission to introduce new legislation or amend the existing Digital Services Act (DSA), which is considered globally advanced in combating harmful content but – according to the resolution – still contains significant gaps in addressing “addictive design” and the financial exploitation of children (such as paying them to become influencers).

The vote came just one week after the Commission announced a postponement of amendments to the artificial intelligence law and other digital laws aimed at “simplifying” regulatory burdens on companies, which some viewed as a concession to American pressures.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick demanded last week in Brussels a “balancing” of EU digital laws against a reduction in U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

French MEP Stéphanie Yon-Courtin (from Macron's bloc) responded strongly: “Europe is not a regulatory colony. Our digital laws are not for sale, and we will not back down from protecting our children because a foreign billionaire or a major tech company asks us to.”

For their part, skeptical MEPs in Europe (especially from conservatives and reformists) criticized the resolution, considering it excessive interference from Brussels in family matters.

Polish MEP Kosma Zlotowski stated: “Decisions about access to social media should be made as close as possible to families, that is, in the member states, not in Brussels.”

Protecting Children as a Priority

But the final message from the Parliament was clear: protecting children from screen addiction has become a top European priority, even if the continent has to confront American tech giants and the Trump administration together.