لقي ما لا يقل عن 44 شخصاً حتفهم، وما زال أكثر من 270 آخرين في عداد المفقودين، إثر حريق هائل اندلع في مجمع سكني حكومي قيد التجديد بمنطقة تاي بو في هونغ كونغ، في واحدة من أسوأ الكوارث النارية في تاريخ المدينة.

44 قتيلاً وأكثر من 270 مفقوداً في أكبر حريق سكني بتاريخ هونغ كونغ

وأعلنت سلطات الإطفاء، صباح (الخميس)، أن الحريق أصبح تحت السيطرة في أربعة من أصل سبعة مبانٍ متضررة في مجمع «وانغ فوك كورت»، معربة عن أملها في إخماد باقي البؤر النارية بحلول المساء. وكان الحريق قد صُنّف في ذروته بالدرجة الخامسة، وهي أعلى درجات الخطورة في هونغ كونغ.

ومع تراجع ألسنة اللهب، بدأت الأسئلة تتصاعد حول أسباب اندلاع الحريق أصلاً، وكيف تحول إلى كارثة بهذا الحجم في زمن قياسي، ومن يتحمل المسؤولية القانونية والأخلاقية.

القبض على 3 مديرين تنفيذيين

في تطور لافت، ألقت الشرطة القبض على ثلاثة من كبار مديري شركة المقاولات المسؤولة عن أعمال التجديد، بتهمة «القتل غير العمد» و«الإهمال الجسيم»، فيما تشتبه السلطات في أن المواد القابلة للاشتعال بشدة التي استُخدمت في تغطية واجهات المباني – ومنها الشباك البلاستيكية وألواح الستايروفوم والسقالات الخيزرانية الشهيرة – هي التي سمحت للنيران بالانتشار بسرعة مذهلة بين الطوابق والمباني المتصلة.

خبراء سلامة الحرائق أكدوا لـ«BBC» أن السقالات الخيزرانية التي لا تزال رمزاً بصرياً لهونغ كونغ لعبت دوراً محورياً في تغذية النيران ونقلها أفقياً ورأسياً.

مبان من ثمانينات القرن الماضي

وأوضح البروفيسور جيانغ لي-مينغ من جامعة هونغ كونغ للعلوم التطبيقية (بوليتكنك) أن المباني المعنية أُنشئت في ثمانينيات القرن الماضي، ومزودة بزجاج أحادي الطبقة فقط، ما جعلها عرضة للكسر السريع أمام الحرارة العالية، فتسللت النيران عبر النوافذ إلى داخل الشقق.

من جهة أخرى، تحولت صدمة سكان المدينة إلى غضب عارم، خصوصاً بعدما كشف عدد من الناجين في مقابلات متلفزة أنهم لم يسمعوا أي جرس إنذار عند بدء الحريق، كما عادت إلى الواجهة شكاوى قديمة رفعها السكان العام الماضي حول ارتفاع تكاليف التجديد ومخاوفهم من أن المواد المستخدمة لا تتوافق مع معايير السلامة من الحريق.

تعليق الأنشطة الانتخابية

وفي خطوة تعكس حجم الكارثة، أعلنت حكومة هونغ كونغ تعليق كل الأنشطة الانتخابية لحملات انتخابات المجلس التشريعي المقررة في 7 ديسمبر المقبل، لتوجيه كل الجهود نحو عمليات الإنقاذ وتقديم المساعدات.

في الوقت الراهن، ينتظر المئات من سكان المجمع في مراكز إيواء مؤقتة، بينما بدأت السلطات بتوزيع وحدات سكنية طارئة على الأسر المتضررة. وتعهد رئيس الإدارة جون لي بإطلاق تحقيق شامل ومستقل لكشف ملابسات الكارثة ومحاسبة كل من تثبت إدانته.