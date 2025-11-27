44 قتيلاً وأكثر من 270 مفقوداً في أكبر حريق سكني بتاريخ هونغ كونغ

At least 44 people have died, and more than 270 others are still missing, following a massive fire that broke out in a government housing complex under renovation in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong, in one of the worst fire disasters in the city's history.

Hong Kong Fire

The fire authorities announced on Thursday morning that the fire was under control in four of the seven affected buildings in the "Wang Fook Court" complex, expressing hope to extinguish the remaining fire hotspots by evening. The fire was classified at its peak as a Grade 5, the highest level of danger in Hong Kong.

As the flames subsided, questions began to rise about the causes of the fire in the first place, how it escalated into such a disaster in record time, and who bears legal and moral responsibility.

Arrest of 3 Executives

In a notable development, police arrested three senior executives of the contracting company responsible for the renovation work, on charges of "manslaughter" and "gross negligence," while authorities suspect that the highly flammable materials used to cover the building facades – including plastic sheeting, Styrofoam panels, and the famous bamboo scaffolding – allowed the fire to spread rapidly between the floors and connected buildings.

Fire safety experts confirmed to the BBC that the bamboo scaffolding, which remains a visual symbol of Hong Kong, played a crucial role in feeding the flames and spreading them horizontally and vertically.

Buildings from the 1980s

Professor Jiang Li-Ming from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University explained that the buildings in question were constructed in the 1980s and were equipped with only single-pane glass, making them susceptible to rapid breakage under high heat, allowing the flames to penetrate through the windows into the apartments.

On the other hand, the shock of the city's residents turned into widespread anger, especially after several survivors revealed in televised interviews that they did not hear any alarm bells when the fire started. Additionally, old complaints raised by residents last year about rising renovation costs and their concerns that the materials used did not meet fire safety standards resurfaced.

Suspension of Election Activities

In a move reflecting the magnitude of the disaster, the Hong Kong government announced the suspension of all election activities for the Legislative Council elections scheduled for December 7, directing all efforts towards rescue operations and providing assistance.

Currently, hundreds of residents of the complex are waiting in temporary shelters, while authorities have begun distributing emergency housing units to affected families. Chief Executive John Lee pledged to launch a comprehensive and independent investigation to uncover the circumstances of the disaster and hold accountable anyone found guilty.