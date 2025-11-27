44 قتيلاً وأكثر من 270 مفقوداً في أكبر حريق سكني بتاريخ هونغ كونغ

لقي ما لا يقل عن 44 شخصاً حتفهم، وما زال أكثر من 270 آخرين في عداد المفقودين، إثر حريق هائل اندلع في مجمع سكني حكومي قيد التجديد بمنطقة تاي بو في هونغ كونغ، في واحدة من أسوأ الكوارث النارية في تاريخ المدينة.
حريق هونغ كونغ
وأعلنت سلطات الإطفاء، صباح (الخميس)، أن الحريق أصبح تحت السيطرة في أربعة من أصل سبعة مبانٍ متضررة في مجمع «وانغ فوك كورت»، معربة عن أملها في إخماد باقي البؤر النارية بحلول المساء. وكان الحريق قد صُنّف في ذروته بالدرجة الخامسة، وهي أعلى درجات الخطورة في هونغ كونغ.
ومع تراجع ألسنة اللهب، بدأت الأسئلة تتصاعد حول أسباب اندلاع الحريق أصلاً، وكيف تحول إلى كارثة بهذا الحجم في زمن قياسي، ومن يتحمل المسؤولية القانونية والأخلاقية.
القبض على 3 مديرين تنفيذيين
في تطور لافت، ألقت الشرطة القبض على ثلاثة من كبار مديري شركة المقاولات المسؤولة عن أعمال التجديد، بتهمة «القتل غير العمد» و«الإهمال الجسيم»، فيما تشتبه السلطات في أن المواد القابلة للاشتعال بشدة التي استُخدمت في تغطية واجهات المباني – ومنها الشباك البلاستيكية وألواح الستايروفوم والسقالات الخيزرانية الشهيرة – هي التي سمحت للنيران بالانتشار بسرعة مذهلة بين الطوابق والمباني المتصلة.
خبراء سلامة الحرائق أكدوا لـ«BBC» أن السقالات الخيزرانية التي لا تزال رمزاً بصرياً لهونغ كونغ لعبت دوراً محورياً في تغذية النيران ونقلها أفقياً ورأسياً.
مبان من ثمانينات القرن الماضي
وأوضح البروفيسور جيانغ لي-مينغ من جامعة هونغ كونغ للعلوم التطبيقية (بوليتكنك) أن المباني المعنية أُنشئت في ثمانينيات القرن الماضي، ومزودة بزجاج أحادي الطبقة فقط، ما جعلها عرضة للكسر السريع أمام الحرارة العالية، فتسللت النيران عبر النوافذ إلى داخل الشقق.
من جهة أخرى، تحولت صدمة سكان المدينة إلى غضب عارم، خصوصاً بعدما كشف عدد من الناجين في مقابلات متلفزة أنهم لم يسمعوا أي جرس إنذار عند بدء الحريق، كما عادت إلى الواجهة شكاوى قديمة رفعها السكان العام الماضي حول ارتفاع تكاليف التجديد ومخاوفهم من أن المواد المستخدمة لا تتوافق مع معايير السلامة من الحريق.
تعليق الأنشطة الانتخابية
وفي خطوة تعكس حجم الكارثة، أعلنت حكومة هونغ كونغ تعليق كل الأنشطة الانتخابية لحملات انتخابات المجلس التشريعي المقررة في 7 ديسمبر المقبل، لتوجيه كل الجهود نحو عمليات الإنقاذ وتقديم المساعدات.
في الوقت الراهن، ينتظر المئات من سكان المجمع في مراكز إيواء مؤقتة، بينما بدأت السلطات بتوزيع وحدات سكنية طارئة على الأسر المتضررة. وتعهد رئيس الإدارة جون لي بإطلاق تحقيق شامل ومستقل لكشف ملابسات الكارثة ومحاسبة كل من تثبت إدانته.
At least 44 people have died, and more than 270 others are still missing, following a massive fire that broke out in a government housing complex under renovation in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong, in one of the worst fire disasters in the city's history.
Hong Kong Fire
The fire authorities announced on Thursday morning that the fire was under control in four of the seven affected buildings in the "Wang Fook Court" complex, expressing hope to extinguish the remaining fire hotspots by evening. The fire was classified at its peak as a Grade 5, the highest level of danger in Hong Kong.
As the flames subsided, questions began to rise about the causes of the fire in the first place, how it escalated into such a disaster in record time, and who bears legal and moral responsibility.
Arrest of 3 Executives
In a notable development, police arrested three senior executives of the contracting company responsible for the renovation work, on charges of "manslaughter" and "gross negligence," while authorities suspect that the highly flammable materials used to cover the building facades – including plastic sheeting, Styrofoam panels, and the famous bamboo scaffolding – allowed the fire to spread rapidly between the floors and connected buildings.
Fire safety experts confirmed to the BBC that the bamboo scaffolding, which remains a visual symbol of Hong Kong, played a crucial role in feeding the flames and spreading them horizontally and vertically.
Buildings from the 1980s
Professor Jiang Li-Ming from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University explained that the buildings in question were constructed in the 1980s and were equipped with only single-pane glass, making them susceptible to rapid breakage under high heat, allowing the flames to penetrate through the windows into the apartments.
On the other hand, the shock of the city's residents turned into widespread anger, especially after several survivors revealed in televised interviews that they did not hear any alarm bells when the fire started. Additionally, old complaints raised by residents last year about rising renovation costs and their concerns that the materials used did not meet fire safety standards resurfaced.
Suspension of Election Activities
In a move reflecting the magnitude of the disaster, the Hong Kong government announced the suspension of all election activities for the Legislative Council elections scheduled for December 7, directing all efforts towards rescue operations and providing assistance.
Currently, hundreds of residents of the complex are waiting in temporary shelters, while authorities have begun distributing emergency housing units to affected families. Chief Executive John Lee pledged to launch a comprehensive and independent investigation to uncover the circumstances of the disaster and hold accountable anyone found guilty.