The military court in Beirut has postponed the trial of Lebanese artist Fadl Shaker to February 3, 2026, at the request of his lawyer Amata Mubarak, who requested additional time to review the four files in which her client is implicated.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin this month in four cases, which are: membership in an armed organization, financing the organization (the group of Ahmad al-Assir), possession of unlicensed weapons, and undermining the authority and prestige of the state.

The postponement comes after Shaker appeared before the court on the scheduled date, but his lawyer requested a delay to review all the documents, which the court accepted and postponed the hearing until the new date.