أجلت المحكمة العسكرية في بيروت محاكمة الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر إلى 3 فبراير 2026؛ بناء على طلب محاميته ‏أماتا مبارك، التي استمهلت المحكمة إلى حين الاطلاع على الملفات الأربعة الملاحق فيها موكلها.

وكان من المقرر، أن تبدأ المحاكمة هذا الشهر في 4 قضايا، هي: الانتماء إلى تنظيم مسلح، وتمويل تنظيم (جماعة أحمد الأسير)، وحيازة أسلحة غير مرخّصة، والنيل من سلطة الدولة وهيبتها.

ويأتي التأجيل بعد أن مثل شاكر أمام المحكمة في الموعد المحدد، لكن وكيلته طالبت بمهلة للاطلاع على كامل الأوراق، وهو ما قبلته المحكمة وأرجأت النظر حتى الموعد الجديد.