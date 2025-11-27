أجلت المحكمة العسكرية في بيروت محاكمة الفنان اللبناني فضل شاكر إلى 3 فبراير 2026؛ بناء على طلب محاميته أماتا مبارك، التي استمهلت المحكمة إلى حين الاطلاع على الملفات الأربعة الملاحق فيها موكلها.
وكان من المقرر، أن تبدأ المحاكمة هذا الشهر في 4 قضايا، هي: الانتماء إلى تنظيم مسلح، وتمويل تنظيم (جماعة أحمد الأسير)، وحيازة أسلحة غير مرخّصة، والنيل من سلطة الدولة وهيبتها.
ويأتي التأجيل بعد أن مثل شاكر أمام المحكمة في الموعد المحدد، لكن وكيلته طالبت بمهلة للاطلاع على كامل الأوراق، وهو ما قبلته المحكمة وأرجأت النظر حتى الموعد الجديد.
The military court in Beirut has postponed the trial of Lebanese artist Fadl Shaker to February 3, 2026, at the request of his lawyer Amata Mubarak, who requested additional time to review the four files in which her client is implicated.
The trial was originally scheduled to begin this month in four cases, which are: membership in an armed organization, financing the organization (the group of Ahmad al-Assir), possession of unlicensed weapons, and undermining the authority and prestige of the state.
The postponement comes after Shaker appeared before the court on the scheduled date, but his lawyer requested a delay to review all the documents, which the court accepted and postponed the hearing until the new date.