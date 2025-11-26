امرأة تُقتل كل 10 دقائق.. تقرير أممي صادم يكشف «الإبادة الصامتة» للنساء

كشف تقرير صادم للأمم المتحدة عن إحصائية صادمة تواجه النساء حول العالم، بأن امرأة تُقتل عمدًا كل عشر دقائق على يد شريك حياتها أو أحد أفراد أسرتها خلال عام 2024، في مؤشر على تصاعد جرائم قتل الإناث حول العالم.
وأكد تقرير صادر عن مكتب الأمم المتحدة المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة وهيئة الأمم المتحدة للمرأة، نُشر في اليوم الدولي للقضاء على العنف ضد المرأة، أن هذا النوع من القتل، المدفوع بدوافع مرتبطة بالنوع الاجتماعي، يمثل أقسى صور العنف ضد النساء والفتيات.

وكشف التقرير عن أن هذه الجرائم آخذة في الارتفاع، وأن قتل الإناث يرتبط عادة بالتمييز وعدم المساواة والصور النمطية والممارسات الاجتماعية الضارة. ويمكن أن يقع في المنازل، وأماكن العمل، والمؤسسات التعليمية، والفضاءات العامة، وحتى عبر الإنترنت، وغالبًا ما يرتبط بعنف الشريك أو التحرش والاعتداء الجنسي أو الممارسات التقليدية الضارة أو الاتجار بالبشر.
مقتل 50 ألف امرأة في 2024

وبحسب التقرير، قُتلت نحو 50 ألف امرأة وفتاة عام 2024 على يد شركائهن أو أفراد أسرهن، بمعدل 137 ضحية يوميًا، فيما يشكل الشركاء الحاليون أو السابقون 60 في المئة من الجناة في الجرائم المرتبطة بالأسرة.

كما يوضح التقرير أن جرائم قتل الإناث تقع أيضًا خارج إطار الأسرة، وقد ترتبط بالاغتصاب أو العنف الجنسي من قبل مجهولين، أو بالممارسات الضارة مثل تشويه الأعضاء التناسلية الأنثوية أو ما يسمى بجرائم الشرف، إضافة إلى جرائم الكراهية القائمة على الميول الجنسية أو الهوية الجندرية، فضلًا عن ارتباطها بالصراعات المسلحة والعصابات والاتجار بالبشر والجريمة المنظمة.

أزمة عالمية تتصدرها أفريقيا

وتعد جرائم قتل الإناث أزمة عالمية تطال كل المناطق، حيث سجلت أفريقيا أعلى عدد من الضحايا بواقع 22 ألفًا و600 ضحية، أي 3 لكل 100 ألف، فيما سجلت الأمريكيتان وأوقيانوسيا معدلات مرتفعة بلغت 1.5 و1.4 لكل 100 ألف، أما آسيا وأوروبا فسجلتا معدلات أقل وصلت إلى 0.7 و0.5 لكل 100 ألف، وتشير الأمم المتحدة للمرأة إلى أن هذه الأرقام «مرتفعة على نحو مقلق»، لكنها ترجح أن العدد الحقيقي أكبر بكثير بسبب عدم الإبلاغ.
ويواجه عدد من الفئات مخاطر متزايدة، خصوصاً النساء في الحياة العامة مثل السياسيات والصحفيات والمدافعات عن حقوق الإنسان والبيئة، اللواتي يتعرضن لعنف متصاعد عبر الإنترنت وخارجه.

تهديدات بالقتل للصحفيات والبرلمانيات

ويشير التقرير إلى أن واحدة من كل 4 صحفيات حول العالم وثُلث البرلمانيات في آسيا والمحيط الهادئ تلقين تهديدات بالقتل عبر الإنترنت، كما سُجلت 81 حالة قتل لمدافعات عن البيئة و34 لمدافعات عن حقوق الإنسان خلال عام 2022، وتواجه النساء من الشعوب الأصلية مخاطر أكبر.
وترجع الأمم المتحدة ارتفاع معدلات قتل الإناث إلى استمرار عدم المساواة بين الجنسين والمعايير الاجتماعية التمييزية وتصاعد العنف في مناطق النزاع والنزوح، إضافة إلى ضعف المساءلة وأنظمة الحماية، وانتشار التحرش عبر الإنترنت، والأزمات الاقتصادية وتراجع مساحة العمل المدني.

وتعمل المنظمة على مواجهة الظاهرة عبر دعم الأطر القانونية، وتطوير خدمات موجهة للناجيات، وتحسين جمع البيانات، وتدريب أجهزة إنفاذ القانون، ودعم الحملات التي تتحدى الأعراف الضارة، كما تستند جهودها إلى الهدف الخامس من أهداف التنمية المستدامة، وإلى اتفاقية القضاء على جميع أشكال التمييز ضد المرأة المعتمدة عام 1979.